Is Rainbow Road available in Mario Kart World?

Mario Kart World is an upcoming racing title set to launch alongside the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5, 2025. It promises the most expansive and chaotic experience the series has ever offered, blending classic kart racing with free-roam exploration, new characters, and item-based chaos. But with everything that Nintendo has shown off, one big question is still unanswered — is Rainbow Road available in this open-world title?

While not available from the get-go, Rainbow Road will be unlockable in Mario Kart, but only after clearing certain cups. Nintendo didn’t drop the name directly during their recent Direct, but they teased it. Let's look more into it.

Note: The following info on Rainbow Road is based on the Mario Kart World Direct video, and awaits official confirmation.

Is Rainbow Road unlockable in Mario Kart World? Here's what you need to know

Unlike past games where Rainbow Road was just tossed in as part of a standard cup, Mario Kart World locks it behind a more satisfying grind. You must ace every Grand Prix cup in the game. Only then, if the Nintendo Direct tease holds up, will the hidden course unlock.

Exactly at 4:59 minutes into the Mario Kart World Direct showcase, the narrator drops a line - 'Rumour has it that a certain colourful course will appear. ' As this line plays out, a mysterious object zooms into the sky, hinting at the return.

Here’s what else was confirmed?

Glimpse from the Free Roam adventure (Image via Nintendo)

Outside of the Rainbow Road, the course list is already stacked. Tracks like Starview Peak (icy, dramatic, and gorgeous) and Boo Cinema (which looks as chaotic as it sounds) are joined by returning classics like Toad’s Factory, Peach Beach, and Wario’s Galleon. Moreover, there’s Mario Bros. Circuit, Crown City, and Salty Salty Speedway — a mix that should keep things fresh while also leaning into nostalgia.

