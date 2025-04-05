Will any USB-C camera be compatible with Nintendo Switch 2?

The Nintendo Switch 2 will be released on June 5, 2025, and the gaming community is eager to learn what accessories are necessary to get a full experience from it. During the latest Nintendo Direct, the company showcased a handful of accessories, such as an improved Pro Controller, new Joy-Cons, and even a USB-C camera to stream and share your gameplay with friends.

While these devices are exciting, they are locked behind a premium paywall. Fortunately, you can use certain third-party USB-C cameras with the upcoming console. This is a great call from the design team and a win for consumers, allowing them to save a few bucks.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is compatible with most third-party USB-C cameras

This is good news if you intend to broadcast your gameplay with friends (Image via Nintendo)

The official Nintendo Switch 2 accessories page confirmed that you can use most third-party USB-C cameras on the upcoming hybrid console. This can save you $49.99 if you want to share your gameplay footage with friends.

However, the catch is that not every third-party camera will work as intended. Here's what's written on the page in this regard:

"You may be able to use a USB-C® camera accessory you already own. However, not all cameras may work as intended. You can easily check compatibility using the Test USB Camera feature located in the Nintendo Switch 2 system settings."

The lineup of accessories for the upcoming console will likely cost you a fortune, and it is good to have other options. While the first-party accessories will give you the best experience, most third-party items can do the job just fine and get you by without a hitch.

Also read: Difference between Nintendo Switch game key-card and game cartridges

Plenty of decent third-party options are available for purchase, and while you can never go wrong by opting for the first-party stuff or officially licensed items, they can set you back a bit.

Here is a step-by-step process to determine if the third-party USB-C camera you already have is compatible:

Open System Settings .

. Scroll down to Controllers and Accessories .

. Find a "Test USB Camera" option.

The USB-C camera feature is a game-changer

This accessory can bring friends closer during a lengthy gaming session (Image via Nintendo)

The Nintendo Switch 2 is intended to be a better and more refined gaming device than the original console. While you can use it in docked mode and take it outdoors with friends, its engineers figured that some individuals would still stay in their humble abode and play online.

Also read: Gamers slam Nintendo over pricey games after Switch 2 Direct: "Maybe Game Pass isn't a bad deal at all"

Game Chat allows you to speak with your buddies online, but the USB-C camera will see them and vice versa. You can use the camera to video chat with all your online friends, and they will be able to see what you are doing on your console. This can be useful for party games like Mario Kart World and Super Mario Party Jamboree, as you can link with friends for a clear line of communication.

It is worth noting that not every game will have camera features. The USB-C camera is perfect for party titles, but it may not do much in single-player experiences like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or Tears of the Kingdom.

The USB-C camera can be placed wherever you want and has an impressive lens system that can cover a room with a wider angle. If you are unsatisfied with the angle, you can move it around courtesy of its small size and form factor.

This accessory has a built-in high-sensitivity image sensor to adjust the brightness and detect faces in front of it for better image quality while streaming.

