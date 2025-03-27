All Easter eggs and references in Atomfall

Rebellion has added many references in Atomfall. Having released its latest survival shooter inspired by the nuclear tragedy at Windscale, the developers took this opportunity to include quite a few Easter eggs for players to hunt down, keeping true to the game's theme. Set in a fictional world five years after the disaster at the Windscale power plant, Atomfall takes players through a post-apocalyptic British landscape.

Ad

We take a look at the various Easter eggs and references in Atomfall that players can hunt down.

Also read: 10 things you should know before starting Atomfall

British Easter eggs and references in Atomfall

Mr. Bean

The most well-recognized of all references in Atomfall is Mr. Bean. Rebellion's latest survival shooter pays homage to this British legend in a very iconic way. In Slatten Dale, head to the coordinates 23.4E, 76.9N. Go toward the bridge close to the Convoy Wreckage, and you will find a peculiar yet iconic scene.

Ad

Trending

Mr. Bean is one of the most recognizable references in Atomfall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

There will be a skeleton on the single seat-sofa atop a green vehicle, with an oar coming out of the window. This is a reference to the famous episode of Mr. Bean, where he decides to make several purchases in a sale from a supermarket and creates a contraption where he drives the car from a sofa set atop the car.

Ad

Doctor Who

The creators at Rebellion have also included another icon, the British television legend Doctor Who, as one of the Easter eggs and references in Atomfall. Players need to head toward the big concrete building with the entrance to The Interchange at 39.2E, 73.7N in Skethermoor to come across this Easter egg.

Locating T.A.R.D.I.S. in Atomfall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

The iconic blue telephone booth T.A.R.D.I.S. can be found on the ledge above the fields. Doctor Who and his friends have been using this device in the television for decades to travel through space and time. However, there is a catch. If you attempt to approach it by climbing up the neighboring ledges, the T.A.R.D.I.S. will vanish. Upon reaching the top, players will instead find a rock structure and a trilby hat, which is another reference to a version of Doctor Who.

Ad

Also read: Atomfall review in progress

Mereview Hotel sign in Wyndham Village

Mereview Hotel, which can be found in the northwest section of Wyndham Village, has one of the more subtle references in Atomfall compared to the previous ones. The Mereview Hotel sign features the iconic shape of the Fawlty Towers sign from the British television show Fawlty Towers.

Mereview Hotel location in Wyndham Village (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Speaking about Wyndham Village, the name for this biome in Atomfall seems to be inspired by John Wyndham. Atomfall's setting seems to have been another nod to one of his publications, The Day of the Triffids, which resonates with the theme of this book.

Ad

For more news on Atomfall, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.