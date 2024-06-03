Legendary Armaments in Elden Ring are some of the strongest weapons you can find in the game. There are 308 weapons in Elden Ring, and only nine have legendary status. While all legendary weapons have their own merits, it can't be said that all of them are equal. Some perform better than others, and due to their rarity, some of the weapons can be situational.

With Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree on the horizon, now is the perfect time to pick one of these up. But before you do, you should know how they all measure amongst themselves. So, here are all Elden Ring Legendary Armaments ranked.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Here are all Elden Ring Legendary Armaments, ranked.

9) Eclipse Shotel

The Eclipse Shotel is great for multiplayer (Image via FromSoftware || YouTube/Snuppet.)

You will only come across the Eclipse Shotel once you're deep into the game. This weapon can be found in Castle Sol up in the snowy mountains. The Eclipse Shotel scales with Dexterity and Faith, its damage is split in half between physical damage and holy damage. Moreover, Eclipse Shotel is one of the only weapons in the game that inflicts the Death Blight status effect.

However, that's what brings the weapon down to the bottom of the list. Since Death Blight only affects Tarnished enemies, it can be hard to effectively use the Eclipse Shotel outside of multiplayer.

8) Marais Executioner's Sword

Marais Executioner's Sword has a very cool moveset (Image via FromSoftware || YouTube/Snuppet.)

The Marais Executioner's Sword is a bit of a letdown because of what we know it is capable of. You get this weapon by defeating Elemer the Briar, who can be found in Shaded Castle, Altus Plateau. When you fight him, he controls the sword through Telekinesis and does all kinds of cool moves with it.

However, once you get the sword, you can only throw it forward using Telekinesis, and it also spins in a drill-like motion, dealing massive damage when the move connects. But the long wind-up time can leave you vulnerable. It's still a decent sword and does good damage while scaling with Strength and Arcane. However, there are better weapons in Elden Ring further down this list.

7) Bolt of Gransax

The Bolt of Gransax is one of the coolest weapons in Elden Ring (Image via FromSoftware || YouTube/Snuppet.)

The Bold of Gransax is pulled from the giant Dragon corpse found inside the royal capital of Lendell. This legendary armament is easily one of the coolest weapons in the game. It scales with Strength and Dexterity and is also capable of doing lighting damage.

With the Bolt of Gransax in hand, you can throw bolts of lightning at your enemies, dealing massive damage from a distance. This is especially useful against boss enemies in the Elden Ring. However, this weapon is quite weak when you have to deal with multiple enemies, bringing it down to the seventh spot.

6) Golden Order Sword

Modeled after the Elden Ring itself, the Golden Order Sword (Image via FromSoftware || YouTube/Snuppet.)

Modeled after the Elden Ring itself, the Golden Order Sword packs quite a punch. You can find it by defeating a misbegotten crusader wandering around the north part of Consecrated Snowfields. The sword mainly scales with faith and Dexterity and focuses more on holy damage than physical.

The Golden Order Sword's weapon art is also extremely useful; it allows you to throw out arcs of magic that deal damage to everything they come in contact with. This makes it easy to deal with groups of enemies with the Golden Order Sword. However, since most bosses are more resistant to holy damage, this weapon is only ranked sixth on our list.

5) Ruins Greatsword

The Ruins Greatsword can take down entire groups (Image via FromSoftware || YouTube/Snuppet.)

The Ruins Greatsword is one of the best strength weapons you can get in Elden Ring. However, getting your hands on this is not easy since you need to defeat both a Crucible Knight and a Leonine Misbegotten at Redmane Castle. The Ruins Greatsword's weapon art is one of the strongest in the game and can make short work of entire groups of enemies.

It sends out a powerful wave through the ground, which damages everyone it hits along the way. Moreover, even without the skill, this sword is capable of dealing great amounts of damage with relative ease. The only thing that holds the Ruins Greatsword back is how slow it is at times, if you're not careful you can be caught while loading up a swing of this weapon.

4) Devourer's Scepter

The Devourer's Scepter deals massive damage (Image via FromSoftware || YouTube/Snuppet.)

The Devourer's Scepter is easy to find, all you have to do for this weapon is defeat Knight Bernahl either during an invasion or at the Warmaster's Shack. Once done, you can get your hands on this amazing scepter that can steal the life away from your enemies. Using the Devourer's Scepter's weapon art causes your character to strike it at the ground, this steals the HP of all nearby enemies.

Even more interesting is the fact that this is a great hammer so you can easily crush most enemies with physical damage alone.

3) Grafted Greatsword

The Grafted Greatsword can be a little slow (Image via FromSoftware || YouTube/Snuppet.)

You can get the Grafted Greatsword pretty much the moment you spawn into the world of Elden Ring. All you have to do for this weapon is defeat the Leonine Misbegotten found at the end of Castle Morne. You can get your hands on it at the star, but you'll need to get your strength up to 40 before you get to use it. So, it's worth hitting some rune farming spots in Elden Ring before you go for this weapon.

The Grafted Greatsword has one of the best weapon arts, it boosts all your stats by five for up to sixty seconds when used. So, you can get a universal boost in the middle of any fight, which gives you an advantage over most enemies. The only thing that holds this weapon back is that it can be slow at times.

If you're not used to the slow swings, you might be in for a lot of pain with the Grafted Greatsword.

2) Dark Moon Greatsword

Ranni gives the Dark Moon Greatsword to the Tarnished who completes her quest (Image via FromSoftware || YouTube/Snuppet.)

None of the other legendary armaments in Elden Ring take as long to find as the Dark Moon Greatsword. To unlock this weapon, you have to complete Ranni's quest line. Once done, she will reward you with the Dark Moon Greatsword which scales with Strength and Intelligence.

With this greatsword's weapon art, you can put a coating of magic over the blade, thus boosting your magic damage. Moreover, if you charge your attacks, your weapon will throw out slashes of magic. If you're investing points in Strength and Intelligence, the Dark Moon Greatsword is a must-have since you can easily plan a build around it in Elden Ring.

1) Sword of Night and Flame

You can do a Comet Azure with the Sword of Night and Flame (Image via FromSoftware || YouTube/Snuppet.)

The Sword of Night and Flame is easily the best Legendary Armament in Elden Ring. You can find it inside a chest located in Caria Manor. What sets this weapon apart is its weapon stance, which allows you to do a variety of magic attacks. If you use light attacks you will let out a softly charged Comet Azure. However, hold the button for a while, and you will summon a slash of fire in front of you.

If you have enough FP you can maintain your Comet Azure attack to deal large amounts of damage, using the right combination of cracked tears it is also possible to one-shot bosses with this weapon. The Sword of Night and Flame can often be found at the center of the best builds in Elden Ring

