All Eva upgrades in Hollow Knight Silksong and how to get them 

There are a total of 4 Eva upgrades in Hollow Knight Silksong that you can unlock for Hornet. While exploring the various areas of the kingdom of Pharloom, you might come across the Weavenest Atla, where you will find a mysterious bug trapped inside a chamber. After talking with her, she will offer you several upgrades based on certain feats that you have achieved.

Let's take a look at all of Eva upgrades in Hollow Knight Silksong and how to obtain them.

All available Eva upgrades in Hollow Knight Silksong

Below, you can find all of the available Eva upgrades in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Yellow Vesticrest (Image via Team Cherry/ Fizlen on YouTube)

Evolved Hunter Crest

Effect: Strike enemies repeatedly to become focused, making needle attacks deadlier

Requirement: Defeat Widow and talk to Eva

Vesticrest Upgrade 1

Effect: Additional permanent yellow tool slot regardless of the crest equipped

Requirement: Unlock 4 tool slots using Memory Lockets

Vesticrest Upgrade 2

Effect: Additional permanent Blue tool slot regardless of the crest equipped

Requirement: Unlock 15 tool slots using Memory Lockets. Might require you to obtain 5 crests in total

Sylphsong Ancestral Art

Effect: Regenerates Silk to Full every time you sit at a bench

Requirement: Obtain all of the Crests and use a total of 18 Memory Lockets.

Make sure to equip the Hunter's Crest to unlock the Evolved variant. If you do not do so, Eva won't be able to upgrade it.

Where to find Eva in Hollow Knight Silksong

Accessing the Weavenest Atla will require you to learn the Needolin skill, which can be done after the Widow boss in Hollow Knight Silksong. Once you have obtained it, go back to Moss Grotto, near the previously locked door before the area where you fight the Moss Mother.

Play Needolin in front of the door to unlock it, then head straight to your right, past the Elevator. You will come across a room with two levers that you can activate. Doing so will allow you to retrieve the Weavenest Atla map. Now go back to the Elevator and head to the floor below.

Take a right and keep following the path; you will have to break several walls till you come across the room with Eva. Interact with her to get the upgrades, such as the ability to get more tool slots in Hollow Knight Silksong.

