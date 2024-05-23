All FC Mobile TOTS 2024 Pass rewards and how to get pass points

Earlier today, EA Sports introduced the FC Mobile TOTS 2024 Pass. As its name suggests, the new pass celebrates the Team of the Season 2024 promo, currently live in the mobile version. The pass has brought plenty of lucrative ranked rewards that will enhance the football gaming experience of users across the globe. With the FC Mobile TOTS 2024 Pass, Krafton is likely hoping to build on the success of previous passes.

The FC Mobile TOTS 2024 is now live and will be available for the next 21 days.

What are the different rewards in the FC Mobile TOTS 2024 Pass?

The FC Mobile TOTS 2024 Pass was added to the Star Pass section and can be purchased for ₹899. Meanwhile, the premium plus variant can be purchased for ₹1799. The pass offers plenty of stunning rewards.

FC Mobile TOTS 2024 Pass rewards (Image via EA Sports)

Here's an overview of all the rewards in the Premium section of the new FC Mobile TOTS 2024 Pass:

Rank 1: 94 OVR CB Alessandro Nesta (Winter Wildcards variant)

94 OVR CB Alessandro Nesta (Winter Wildcards variant) Rank 2, 10, 40, and 45: 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano (Universal rank up card)

91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano (Universal rank up card) Rank 3: Three million FC Coins

Three million FC Coins Rank 4 and 16: Gems x400

Gems x400 Rank 5: Team of the Season Flashback Kit

Team of the Season Flashback Kit Rank 6, 9, 12, 19, 24, 31, 41, 43, 48, 51, and 54: Random FC Coins pull between 15k and 150k

Random FC Coins pull between 15k and 150k Rank 7, 18, 28, 32, 36, 38, 52: Gems x200

Gems x200 Rank 8, 11, 14, and 17: Random 65-72 OVR Base players x6

Random 65-72 OVR Base players x6 Rank 13, 22, 29, 37, 49, and 57 : EA Pass Points x20

EA Pass Points x20 Rank 15, 25, 35, 55, and 60: EA FC Points x 300

EA FC Points x 300 Rank 20: 92 OVR LW Ronaldinho (Captains variant)

92 OVR LW Ronaldinho (Captains variant) Rank 21, 27, and 46: FC Coins x20k

FC Coins x20k Rank 23, 26, 33, 39, and 42: Random 65-72 OVR Base players x8

Random 65-72 OVR Base players x8 Rank 27: EA Pass Points x40

EA Pass Points x40 Rank 29: Gems x500

Gems x500 Rank 30: 95 OVR ST TOTS 24 Didier Drogba

95 OVR ST TOTS 24 Didier Drogba Rank 34: FC Coins x100k

FC Coins x100k Rank 44, 47, 53, and 56: Random 65-72 OVR Base players x10

Random 65-72 OVR Base players x10 Rank 50: 94 OVR GK Petr Cech (TOTY variant)

94 OVR GK Petr Cech (TOTY variant) Rank 58: FC Coins x150k

Lucky players can also get the Mixed League TOTS 24 player cards from the pulls available in the Pass.

How can you earn FC Mobile TOTS 2024 Pass Points?

TOTS 2024 Pass Daily quests (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to every Star Pass in FC Mobile, earning Pass points can help you rank up the FC Mobile TOTS 2024 Pass and earn rewards. These points can be collected by completing the Daily Quests. Additionally, completing each quest also guarantees stunning rewards.

You can get more than 100 TOTS 2024 Pass Credits daily and over 1,400 TOTS 2024 Pass Credits after completing 500 Quest points every week.

You can also read our other coverage on FC Mobile TOTS 24:

Ligue 1 chapter guide || LaLiga chapter guide || All announced LaLiga cards || Bundesliga chapter guide

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback