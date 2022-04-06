All festivals and events players can look forward to in Rune Factory 5

Rune Factory 5 is the latest release of the series and the game has been a success with fans. A game's success often depends on the events it conducts to keep the players engaged.

The nature of Rune Factory 5 makes it even more critical. Without sufficient events, players can feel bored and give up on the game. However, there are many things to do for players in the latest Rune Factory game.

Events and festivals in Rune Factory games are important to keep the players active. Therefore, the complete list of possibilities is segregated into separate seasons.

These events are unique, but they also come with different rewards. Consequently, it becomes important for players to know all of them and their rewards, allowing players to maximize their rewards in the game.

Complete list of all festivals and events in Rune Factory 5

To start things off, here are the Spring festivals and events. There are six events that players can participate in and complete over the springtime.

New Year's Day

This day is Lucas' birthday in the game, and players can participate in making the day special for him.

Cooking Contest

Players have to produce or cook an item and submit it to Simone to obtain points. These points help determine the ranks of the players and get rewards accordingly. The focus to get more points should be to cook foods with high HP and RP recovery.

Bean-Tossing Festival

The idea of this event is to get tagged by means, but it's not as easy as it sounds. Getting hit by the correct item results in combos and more points. However, the combo will be broken if the player gets tagged by the wrong food. Players will require 12000 points to win.

Fish Variety Contest

Players can participate in this event by chatting with Simone once the designated time starts. They will also have to submit the fish they catch in a given time to get rewards. This contest can be tricky if a Rune Factory 5 player hasn't discovered fishing spots.

Flower Festival

This one requires a player to give flowers to their partner in the game in the town square. The requirements of the flowers will go up as the years go by, and players will require the Directive function to be unlocked for this.

Harvest Festival

This is the final festival of the Spring event, which will involve the vegetables being ranked by a judge in the game. There will be two factors in consideration by the judge - the level of the crop and the time it takes to grow it.

There are five events and festivals that players will be able to enjoy in the summer season.

Beach Opening

This casual event where players meet each other on the beach and show off their swimwear.

Buffamoos Contest

This event is quite similar to real-life bullfighting, as players will have to face the charging buffamoos in the game. Players will have to dodge the animals for 60 seconds, and each successful dodge will gain them points. In the first year of Rune Factory 5, players will have to score 18000 points to win.

Pet Contest

To participate in this contest, players will again have to chat with Simone, and the winning conditions depend on how a player has raised their pet in the game.

Seaside Lights Festival

This event involves players watching fireflies at night, and the goal will be to get other residents to join. The chances of residents joining depend on their relationship with the players. If they join, it could reward the players with many love points.

Harvest Festival

The summer season will also have a similar Harvest festival to Spring.

The Fall season also has five events and festivals for the players.

Smithing and Crafting Contest

In this contest, players will have to provide Simone with an item. Crafted items will give bonus points, and a player will need 300 points in the first year to win the event.

Valentine's Day event

Players will have to spend the day with the people they love in the game and be rewarded with hearts.

Eating Contest

Rune Factory 5 players will have to eat as much as possible in the game to win the event. Players will be served different dishes but will not have to eat the failed dishes. 18000 points are required to win the event in the first year.

Halloween Sweets

Players will need to make sweets for the children who are the judges in the game. One advantage is that players will know the sweet that each child likes.

Harvest Contest

This contest is similar to the ones found in the earlier seasons.

The winter season brings five festivals, out of which three are unique.

Snowman Contest

This contest will involve a Rune Factory 5 player building a snowman. Players will be able to use the snowballs they roll and which will be thrown at them. In addition, there will be certain snowballs that reduce the height of the snowman. The target is to build a snowman of at least 3.1 meters to win in the first year.

Squid-fishing contest

This event is similar to the Fish Variety Contest in the Spring season. Instead of catching fish, players will need to catch squids. The rest of the basic mechanisms stay the same.

The Christmas (Holy Night), Harvest Festival, and New Year's Eve will be celebrated in the Winter season in Rune Factory 5.

