Rune Factory 5: All Shields recipes

Shields are one of the most essential equipment in Rune Factory 5. It helps players block incoming attacks from enemies and monsters.
Rune Factory 5 takes users to the border town of Rigbarth, where they take the role of either Ares or Alice. The latest iteration of the Marvelous’ fantasy role-playing simulation franchise has been a long time coming. The first mainline entry since 2012’s Rune Factory 4 on the Nintendo 3DS, its enhanced port was released on the Nintendo Switch in 2019.
In Rune Factory 5, gamers join a group of peacekeeping rangers known as Seed, as stability in the Kingdom of Norad is threatened and takes on the familiar and refined gameplay loop of the series.
What are the Shields in Rune Factory 5, and how to craft them?
Shields are one of the most necessary items in Rune Factory 5. While players can use different weapons when facing off against an enemy to attack, a Shield is required to block incoming attacks.
There are 26 unique and different Shields in Rune Factory 5. Each has a respective Recipe Level recommended for crafting the specific item.
Every Shield requires different ingredients for crafting, ranging from something as simple as Minerals for the Small Shield or Iron, Cheap Cloth, and Insect Carapace to forge the Cheap Shield.
Shields can be crafted at a forge with suitable raw materials and ingredients at the recommended level. The Forge can be acquired from either Palmo or Ryker as furniture, which gamers can put by renovating the shop.
As for the Raw Materials, items like Minerals, Iron, Cheap Cloth, and Insect Carapace can be found easily. However, rare resources like the Golem Spirit Stone, Mysterious Powder, Black Shoulder Piece, Shells and Bones for the Seven-Color Shield, Dragonic Stone, Ancient Fish Fin, Golem Dragon Scale, Rune Crystal, and Small Crystal for the Rune Shield might be a challenging find.
Here’s a look at the different Shield recipes for players to craft.
All Shields recipes in Rune Factory 5
As already mentioned, here are a total of 26 Shields in Rune Factory 5. The player will start with the Small Shield crafted from Minerals or the Cheap Shield crafted from Iron, Cheap Cloth, and Insect Carapace as some of the first shields in the game.
As users progress, they will craft the higher-level Shields at the Forge. This is because they gather more rare resources mentioned above.
With that beings said, here’s a look at the different Shields recipes in Rune Factory 5.
Small Shield (Recipe Level - 2)
- Minerals
Cheap Shield (Recipe Level - 3)
- Iron
- Cheap Cloth
- Insect Carapace
Iron Shield (Recipe Level - 8)
- Iron
Monkey Shield (Recipe Level - 12)
- Yellow Down
- Cloths and Skins
Warrior’s Shield (Recipe Level - 13)
- Iron
- Wolf Fang
Great Shield (Recipe Level - 14)
- Iron
- Amethyst
- Minerals
Round Shield (Recipe Level - 15)
- Bronze
Turtle Shield (Recipe Level - 20)
- Rusted Iron
- Bronze
- Liquids
Chaos Shield (Recipe Level - 25)
- Silver
- Pretty Carapace
Bone Shield (Recipe Level - 32)
- Gold
- Shells and Bones
Yellow Shield (Recipe Level - 35)
- Yellow Core
- Gold
Magic Shield (Recipe Level - 37)
- Gold
- Silver
- Mysterious Powder
- Crystals
Heavy Shield (Recipe Level - 41)
- Diamond
- Shoulder Piece
Platinum Shield (Recipe Level - 43)
- Platinum
- Rusted Iron
Cursed Shield (Recipe Level - 45)
- Diamond
- Armor Fragment
- Tiny Golem Stone
Kite Shield (Recipe Level - 50)
- Proof of Rank
- Warrior’s Rank
- Platinum
- Dragon Bones
Knight Shield (Recipe Level - 54)
- Orichalcum
- Grimoire Scale
Element Shield (Recipe Level - 58)
- Yellow Feather
- Green Core
- Red Core
- Yellow Core
- Blue Core
Magical Shield (Recipe Level - 65)
- Crimson Scale
- Armor Fragment
- Rune Crystal
Blue Shield (Recipe Level - 66)
- Blue Core
- Dragon Scale
- Gold
Platinum Shield+ (Recipe Level - 69)
- Platinum Shield
- Golem Spirit Stone
- Rune Crystal
Prism Shield (Recipe Level - 78)
- Blue Scale
- Glitter Scale
- Crimson Scale
- Light Ore
- Small Crystal
Guardian Shield (Recipe Level - 85)
- Golem Spirit Stone
- Mysterious Powder
- Black Shoulder Piece
- Shells and Bones
Seven-Color Shield (Recipe Level - 86)
- Blue Core
- Red Core
- Green Core
- Yellow Core
- Null Symbol
General Shield (Recipe Level - 89)
- General Orb
- Rune Sphere Shard
- Dragon Bones
- Big Crystal
Rune Shield (Recipe Level - 94)
- Dragonic Stone
- Ancient Fish Fin
- Golem Dragon Scale
- Rune Crystal
- Small Crystal
The game is available on the Nintendo eShop for the Switch platform. Gamers can jump right in today and experience the iconic fantasy role-playing simulation series.
Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!