Rune Factory 5: All Shields recipes

Shields are one of the most essential equipment in Rune Factory 5. It helps players block incoming attacks from enemies and monsters.

Rune Factory 5 takes users to the border town of Rigbarth, where they take the role of either Ares or Alice. The latest iteration of the Marvelous’ fantasy role-playing simulation franchise has been a long time coming. The first mainline entry since 2012’s Rune Factory 4 on the Nintendo 3DS, its enhanced port was released on the Nintendo Switch in 2019.

In Rune Factory 5, gamers join a group of peacekeeping rangers known as Seed, as stability in the Kingdom of Norad is threatened and takes on the familiar and refined gameplay loop of the series.

What are the Shields in Rune Factory 5, and how to craft them?

Shields are one of the most necessary items in Rune Factory 5. While players can use different weapons when facing off against an enemy to attack, a Shield is required to block incoming attacks.

There are 26 unique and different Shields in Rune Factory 5. Each has a respective Recipe Level recommended for crafting the specific item.

Every Shield requires different ingredients for crafting, ranging from something as simple as Minerals for the Small Shield or Iron, Cheap Cloth, and Insect Carapace to forge the Cheap Shield.

Shields can be crafted at a forge with suitable raw materials and ingredients at the recommended level. The Forge can be acquired from either Palmo or Ryker as furniture, which gamers can put by renovating the shop.

As for the Raw Materials, items like Minerals, Iron, Cheap Cloth, and Insect Carapace can be found easily. However, rare resources like the Golem Spirit Stone, Mysterious Powder, Black Shoulder Piece, Shells and Bones for the Seven-Color Shield, Dragonic Stone, Ancient Fish Fin, Golem Dragon Scale, Rune Crystal, and Small Crystal for the Rune Shield might be a challenging find.

Here’s a look at the different Shield recipes for players to craft.

All Shields recipes in Rune Factory 5

As already mentioned, here are a total of 26 Shields in Rune Factory 5. The player will start with the Small Shield crafted from Minerals or the Cheap Shield crafted from Iron, Cheap Cloth, and Insect Carapace as some of the first shields in the game.

As users progress, they will craft the higher-level Shields at the Forge. This is because they gather more rare resources mentioned above.

With that beings said, here’s a look at the different Shields recipes in Rune Factory 5.

Small Shield (Recipe Level - 2)

Minerals

Cheap Shield (Recipe Level - 3)

Iron

Cheap Cloth

Insect Carapace

Iron Shield (Recipe Level - 8)

Iron

Monkey Shield (Recipe Level - 12)

Yellow Down

Cloths and Skins

Warrior’s Shield (Recipe Level - 13)

Iron

Wolf Fang

Great Shield (Recipe Level - 14)

Iron

Amethyst

Minerals

Round Shield (Recipe Level - 15)

Bronze

Turtle Shield (Recipe Level - 20)

Rusted Iron

Bronze

Liquids

Chaos Shield (Recipe Level - 25)

Silver

Pretty Carapace

Bone Shield (Recipe Level - 32)

Gold

Shells and Bones

Yellow Shield (Recipe Level - 35)

Yellow Core

Gold

Magic Shield (Recipe Level - 37)

Gold

Silver

Mysterious Powder

Crystals

Heavy Shield (Recipe Level - 41)

Diamond

Shoulder Piece

Platinum Shield (Recipe Level - 43)

Platinum

Rusted Iron

Cursed Shield (Recipe Level - 45)

Diamond

Armor Fragment

Tiny Golem Stone

Kite Shield (Recipe Level - 50)

Proof of Rank

Warrior’s Rank

Platinum

Dragon Bones

Knight Shield (Recipe Level - 54)

Orichalcum

Grimoire Scale

Element Shield (Recipe Level - 58)

Yellow Feather

Green Core

Red Core

Yellow Core

Blue Core

Magical Shield (Recipe Level - 65)

Crimson Scale

Armor Fragment

Rune Crystal

Blue Shield (Recipe Level - 66)

Blue Core

Dragon Scale

Gold

Platinum Shield+ (Recipe Level - 69)

Platinum Shield

Golem Spirit Stone

Rune Crystal

Prism Shield (Recipe Level - 78)

Blue Scale

Glitter Scale

Crimson Scale

Light Ore

Small Crystal

Guardian Shield (Recipe Level - 85)

Golem Spirit Stone

Mysterious Powder

Black Shoulder Piece

Shells and Bones

Seven-Color Shield (Recipe Level - 86)

Blue Core

Red Core

Green Core

Yellow Core

Null Symbol

General Shield (Recipe Level - 89)

General Orb

Rune Sphere Shard

Dragon Bones

Big Crystal

Rune Shield (Recipe Level - 94)

Dragonic Stone

Ancient Fish Fin

Golem Dragon Scale

Rune Crystal

Small Crystal

The game is available on the Nintendo eShop for the Switch platform. Gamers can jump right in today and experience the iconic fantasy role-playing simulation series.

Edited by Ravi Iyer