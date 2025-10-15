All hero changes in Overwatch 2 Stadium (Season 19)

A range of hero changes in Overwatch 2 Stadium have been implemented with the debut of the Season 19 update. We have three new heroes in the roster, and alongside them, we're also seeing quite an interesting wave of balance changes for existing heroes.In this article, we will explore all the hero changes in Overwatch 2 Stadium. Read below to know more.Exploring the hero changes in Overwatch 2 Stadium in Season 19Here's a look at the hero changes in Overwatch 2 Stadium after the Season 19 update:Tank hero changes in Overwatch 2 StadiumHazardAdded to the Stadium Hero Roster.Barbed Shot – Power: Bonespur shots also fire 2 Spike Guard spikes at hit targets for 10 damage.Bonerot - Power: Ammo gained from Spike Guard deals 10 extra damage. Spike guard ammo regeneration speed is increased by 25%.Hit Me Again – Power: Each fired Spike Guard spike hit reduces Violent Leap's cooldown by 0.1 seconds. Spike Guard Movement Speed Penalty is reduced by 90%.Needle Storm – Power: Spike Guard now fires at all enemies in front of Hazard.Bunny Hop – Power: Using Violent Leap without using Slash refunds 2 seconds of cooldown for Violent Leap and Jagged Wall.Slasher – Power: Violent Leap's Slash shoots a piercing projectile that deals 80 damage, ignoring enemies within 10m. Violent Leap damage gives 25% more Ultimate Charge.Twin Fang – Power: After using Violent Leap your next shot of Bonespur fires a free second shot for 65% damage.Woof Woof – Power: Each hit from Violent Leap charges Spike Guard with 15% bonus energy. Gain 30% Extra Spike Guard Resource.Fortress – Power: Jagged Wall becomes 35% larger. Jagged Wall knockback applies 40 additional damage.Juiced – Power: When Jagged Wall is spawned, heal all allies within 12 meters by 100 over 2 seconds.Off the Wall – Power: When Jagged Wall is spawned, knock back enemies within 8 meters after 1.5 second for 80 damage.Brinin' the Rain – Power: Downpour costs 20% less Ultimate Charge. After using Downpour immediately reset all cooldowns and gain 25% Cooldown Reduction for 10 seconds.Calcium Efficiency – Rare Weapon Hero Item: 5% Weapon Power. Gain 15% Weapon Lifesteal for 5 seconds after reloading ammo or gaining ammo. Cost: 4,000.Sharpsurge – Epic Hero Item: 10% Weapon Power. 5% Weapon Lifesteal. Heal 2% of Max Life for each ammo reloaded using Spike Guard. Cost: 10,000.Susannah's Support – Epic Survival Hero Item: 50 Health. 65% Jagged Wall Health. Jagged Wall heals Hazard for 10% of damage mitigated. Cost: 11,000.Blood Needle – Epic Survival Hero Item: 50 Health 50% Spike Guard Max Resource Each fired Spike Guard spike heals 0.3% Max Life per hit. Cost: 11,000.Read more: All hero buffs and nerfs in Overwatch 2 Season 19OrisaDeveloper Comments: Orisa's ability power build was falling off in the late game, leaving her damage underwhelming compared to other options. This update gives her more scaling so she can stay a real threat as matches go longer.Advanced Throwbotics - Power: Damage increased to 75% (Up from 50%).ReinhardtDeveloper Comments: Removing this item to remove redundancy with the new Exo Springs Gadget.Rocket Boots - Rare Survival Hero Item: Removed.SigmaDeveloper Comments: Sigma's gravity defying builds weren't feeling as cosmic as they should. These changes let him stay airborne longer, sling stronger spheres, and fully embrace his inner astrophysicist without feeling weighed down.Zero Gravity - Power: Flight duration increased to 4s (Up from 2.5s). Damage reduction increased to 15% (Up from 10%).Apogee Alignment - Power: Removed Hypersphere damage reduction. Text will be updated in the Mid Season patch.Trinisphere - Power: Third Hypersphere damage increased to 75% (Up from 50%). Text will be updated in the Mid-Season patch.Damage hero changes in Overwatch 2 StadiumJunkratDeveloper Comments: Slapnel is a fun mobility option that isn't picked very often, so we're hoping to make it feel like a more viable option compared to the other Powers.Slapnel - Power: Cooldown reduced to 6s (down from 10s).ReaperStrangle Step - Power: Reduced Shadow Step Cast Speed to 15% (down from 30%).Spirited To Splay - Power: Reduced Wraith Form Cooldown Reduction on Elimination to 50% (down from 100%).Also read: How to play the Haunted Masquerade event in Overwatch 2?SojournAdded to the Stadium Hero roster.Overcharge - Power: Max Railgun Charge increased to 150%. Overcharge - Power: Max Railgun Charge increased to 150%. Fully-charged attacks and abilities still only consume up to 100% charge.Reverberation Rounds - Power: After using a fully-charged Charged Shot, gain 25% increased... (The provided text was truncated here, but this is the full available patch note text for this item.)