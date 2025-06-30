All Lancer changes in FragPunk Season 2

By Jay Sarma
Modified Jun 30, 2025 10:54 GMT
lancer changes fragpunk season 2
Fragpunk gameplay (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

A number of Lancer changes have been implemented in FragPunk Season 2. The latest season brings forth a plethora of character balancing alongside an array of weapon buffs and nerfs. Furthermore, the developers have also been working on providing the community with new Shard Clash Maps, and they have finally gone live with the Season 2 update.

This article will explore every Lancer buff and nerf that has been implemented in FragPunk Season 2. Read below to know more.

Every Lancer buff and nerf in FragPunk Season 2

Here's a detailed brief on the different buffs and nerfs that have been incorporated into various Lancers' kits in FP Season 2:

1) Spider

  • Spirited Away
  • The pull delay has been reduced from 1 second to 0.8 seconds, and the total duration of the pull effect has been increased from 1 second to 1.6 seconds.
  • This skill can now teleport your team's converter.
  • Spider Web
  • Increased the number of uses from 2 to 3.
2) Pathojen

  • Emotional Rescue
  • Added a 25-second cooldown.
  • Shroom Wall
  • This skill can no longer be stacked with other placeable gadgets.
  • Reduced HP from 500 to 400.
3) Dex

  • Adjusted the animation for Dex's poses "Morning Exercise" and "Meditation."
  • Cloning Incarnation
  • Reduced Clone HP from 20 to 10.
  • After the clone is killed, the max HP reduced when reverting to Dex's original form has been changed from 20 to 10.
  • Mimic Trap
  • Reduced HP from 30 to 15.
  • Adjusted to only be triggered by direct contact or from firearm attacks.
  • Shield Scales
  • Reduced the damage that the shield blocks from 50 points to 30 points.
4) Nitro

  • The Wall
  • Optimized the placement area for the wall.
  • Mr. Pew-Pew
  • This skill will no longer trigger the effect of the Shard Card "Powerful Strike."

5) Axon

  • Sticky Fingers
  • Decreased the default number of uses from 12 to 8.
  • Increased the ability recharge time from 15 seconds to 20 seconds.

That's everything that you need to know about the major Lancer changes in FragPunk Season 2.

Edited by Jay Sarma
