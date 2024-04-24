All legendary animal and fish locations in Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 has a sprawling open world filled with all kinds of activities for you to undertake. One such activity is hunting. You can hunt all manner of animals in the game. Hunting is recommended if you want to make some quick money. You can kill a few beasts, skin them for their pelts, and sell them to a butcher for a profit.

Apart from the common bison and rabbits, Red Dead Redemption 2 also has legendary animals and fish for you to catch. However, since they are legendary, finding them can be a bit of a task.

This article lists the locations of all the legendary animals and fish in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Legendary animal and fish locations in Red Dead Redemption 2

Legendary Bull Gator

The Legendary Bull Gator (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/Reptac)

You can hunt the Legendary Bull Gator in Red Dead Redemption 2 after completing "The Murfree Country." To find the beast, head over to Bayou Nwa located to the south of Lagras and West of Lakay.

Legendary Grizzly Bear

The Bharati Grizzly Bear is tough to kill (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/Reptac)

You will first encounter the Legendary Bharati Grizzly Bear with Hosea on the mission, "Exit Pursued by a Bruised Ego." After completing the mission, you can hunt for the bear near O'Creagh's Run, located in the Grizzlies East.

Legendary Beaver

The Legendary Beaver is easy to spot (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/Reptac)

The Legendary Beaver can be hard to spot, but you'll have the most luck looking near Elysian Pool. This is close to the center of Roanoke Ridge and is connected to the Kamassa River.

Legendary Boar

The Legendary Boar (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/Reptac)

The Legendary Boar roams the lands around Bluewater Marsh. You can head northeast from Lagras to get there. The creature's off-white fur is extremely easy to spot over the backdrop of the lush green forest.

Legendary Coyote

The Legendary Coyote can be hard to catch (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/Reptac)

The Legendary Coyote in Red Dead Redemption 2 usually spawns around Scarlett Meadows, which is located to the west of Eris Field. The creature has dark gray fur, so you'll have more success hunting for it during the day.

Legendary Fox

The Legendary Fox's fur is white as snow (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/Reptac)

The Legendary Fox can be found roaming around Scarlett Meadows, located south of Hill Haven Ranch. The animal has glowing white fur, making it easy to spot at any time of the day.

Legendary Moose

The Legendary Moose can talk a lot of bullets (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/Reptac)

To find the Legendary Moose, head over to Roanoke Ridge, which is located to the west of Willard's Rest. The beast is huge in stature, making it easy to spot. However, be quick to kill it since a single hit from the creature can take you out.

Also Read: 5 reasons to play Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

Legendary Bighorn Ram

You'll need to be quick to kill the Legendary Bighorn Ram (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/Reptac)

The Legendary Bighorn Ram is usually found patrolling the land around Cattail Pond located inside Grizzlies West. You will be able to identify the Ram, thanks to its huge horns and light gray fur.

Legendary Buck

The Legendary Buck (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/Reptac)

The Legendary Buck is native to Big Valley in West Elizabeth. Head to the center of Black Bone Forest to spot it. However, the animal can be quite elusive, so patience will be key.

Legendary Elk

The Legendary Elk can be extremely hard to find (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/Reptac)

The Legendary Elk spawns in Cumberland Forest, which is located to the east of Bacchus Station. You can spot it easily, thanks to its large mane and pristine white fur.

Legendary Wolf

The Legendary Wolf might sneak up on you (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/Reptac)

The Legendary Wolf can be found in Grizzlies East if you head near the geysers to the southwest of the Wapiti Indian Reservation. However, be careful when hunting the animal since it can sneak and attack you from behind.

Legendary Bison

The Legendary Bison hits hard (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/Reptac)

The Legendary Bison spawns in Hennigan's Stead in New Austin. Head southeast of MacFarlane's Ranch to run into the beast. Do maintain your distance since you won't survive if the creature chooses to run at you.

Legendary White Bison

The Legendary White Bison is a giant (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/Reptac)

The Legendary White Bison and the White Arabian Horse are actually found close to each other. The Legendary White Bison spawns in the northern mountains of Ambarino, located in Grizzlies West, north of Lake Isabella.

Legendary Pronghorn

The Legendary Pronghorn can be found near Fort Mercer (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/Reptac)

The Legendary Pronghorn only spawns in Río Bravo, located to the west of Del Lobo Rock. You should have no trouble spotting this animal, thanks to its shiny coat of white fur.

Legendary Cougar

The Legendary Cougar can easily take you out (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/Reptac)

The Legendary Cougar is deadly, so be careful when approaching it. To find this animal, head to Gaptooth Ridge, located to the north of Gaptooth Breach. Its black fur can make it hard to spot at night, so you might want to hunt during the day.

Legendary Panther

The Legendary Panther is deadly in Red Dead Redemption 2 (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/Reptac)

The Legendary Panther can be found in Scarlett Meadows. You can locate it by searching the area southeast of Bolger Glade. Look near the coast for maximum chances of success.

Legendary Bluegill

The Legendary Bluegill (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/Reptac)

To catch the Legendary Bluegill, go fishing in Flat Iron Lake, which is located to the southwest of Rhodes. Make sure you bring some Special Lake Lures if you want to catch this fish.

Legendary Largemouth Bass

The Legendary Largemouth Bass is a huge fish (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/Reptac)

The Legendary Largemouth Bass usually spawns in the San Luis River, which can be found in the region of West Elizabeth. To maximize your chance of catching this fish, use the Special River Lure while it's raining.

Legendary Perch

The Legendary Perch fish is easy to catch (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/Reptac)

The Legendary Perch fish can be found swimming in Elysian Pool located directly south of Annesburg. You will need Special Lake Lures to catch it.

Legendary Redfin Pickerel

The Legendary Redfin Pickerel (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/Reptac)

The Legendary Redfin Pickerel has only ever been sighted in the region of Stillwater Creek. The best way to catch it is to fish while it's sunny; use Special Lake or River Lures for maximum effect.

Legendary Rock Bass

The Legendary Rock Bass in Red Dead Redemption 2 (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/Reptac)

The Legendary Rock Bass can be caught in the Aurora Basin, located southwest of West Elizabeth and North of Austin. Use a special lake or river lure during a sunny day to have the best chance of catching it.

Legendary Smallmouth Bass

The Legendary Smallmouth Bass can be hard to catch (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/Reptac)

The Legendary Smallmouth Bass can be caught inside the waters of Onijiwa located near Onijiwa Dam. For maximum chances of success, use Special Lake Lures and try fishing while it's raining.

Legendary Sockeye Salmon

The Legendary Sockeye Salmon is a very cool-looking fish (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/Reptac)

The Legendary Sockeye Salmon can be caught by fishing in Lake Isabella. Stand in the middle of the ice sheet in the lake and then use Special Lake Lures to catch the colorful fish.

Legendary Bullhead Catfish

The Legendary Bullhead Catfish can be elusive (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/Reptac)

The Legendary Bullhead Catfish can be found in Sisika Penitentiary. The local fisherman says that the fish spawns during rain, so it is best to use Special River Lures when trying to catch one.

Legendary Chain Pickerel

The Legendary Chain Pickerel is very easy to catch (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/Reptac)

The Legendary Chain Pickerel spawns inside the Dakota River located to the west of Limpany. You will have a better chance of catching this legendary animal if you fish on a sunny day while using Special River Lures.

Legendary Muskie

The Legendary Muskie in Red Dead Redemption 2 (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/Reptac)

To find the Legendary Muskie, you need to fish in the waters next to a lighthouse located to the east of Van Horn Trading Post. It is recommended to use Special River Lures to catch this creature with ease.

Legendary Steelhead Trout

The Legendary Steelhead Trout can be found close to the Legendary White Bison (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/Reptac)

The Legendary Steelhead Trout is found near Willard's Rest. Fish near the northeast end of Kamassa River while using Special River Lures to maximize your chances of catching one for yourself.

Legendary Longnose Gar

The Legendary Longnose Gar can be hard to catch (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/Reptac)

The Legendary Longnose Gar is found near Bayou Nwa. You will have to fish around the swamps of this area to find the fish. Using Special Swamp Lures will greatly increase your chances of catching it.

Legendary Lake Sturgeon

The Legendary Lake Sturgeon can be caught from the top of a train track (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/Reptac)

The Legendary Lake Sturgeon is found in the waters southwest of Saint Denis. You can cast your rope into the water while standing on top of the railroad bridge southwest of the city. Use the Special Lake Lures to catch the fish.

Check out our other articles covering Red Dead Redemption 2: