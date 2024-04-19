The motley crew of the Red Dead Redemption 2 Van der Linde gang makes up for the game's core cast. Each of them has a distinct personality and does whatever it takes to survive the outlaw life. While they may not have any blood connection between them, their struggle together bound them as a family until the Red Dead Redemption 2 Van der Linde gang slowly broke apart.

While there are many reasons to play RDR2 in 2024, meeting the Red Dead Redemption 2 Van der Linde gang should be one of your priorities. This article will list the age and known status of all the outlaws and their known age during the events of both games.

Disclaimer: Please proceed with caution as this article includes spoilers for Read Dead Redemption and Read Dead Redemption 2.

Age, fate, and more known details about all Red Dead Redemption 2 Van der Linde gang members

Arthur Morgan

“We can’t change what’s done, we can only move on.” (Image via Rockstar Games)

Age: 36

36 Status: Dies during the events of RDR 2

Our protagonist, Arthur Morgan is a very complicated man. He was one of the gang's most loyal members and loved Dutch Van der Linde like a father figure. His life was unfortunately cut short during the events of Chapter 6 of Red Dead Redemption 2.

John Marston

"M-Marston, only folk around here call me Milton" (Image via Rockstar)

Age: 26 (RDR 2), 38 (RDR)

26 (RDR 2), 38 (RDR) Status: Dead after the events of RDR

John Marston was the protagonist of the original Red Dead Redemption and many people were looking forward to playing as him once more. Fortunately, we got another great protagonist in the form of Arthur, and John took a bit of a backseat. He died on his ranch during the events of Red Dead Redemption when his past sins finally caught up with him.

Dutch Van der Linde

"I Had a Godamn Plan!" (Image via Rockstar Games)

Age: 44 (RDR 2), 56 (RDR)

44 (RDR 2), 56 (RDR) Status: Dies during the event of the first RDR

Dutch was the leader of the Red Dead Redemption 2 Van der Linde gang and a mentor figure to most of the gang members. He was indirectly responsible for Arthur's death during the events of the game. He finally meets his maker in Red Dead Redemption as he jumps off a mountain to escape the clutches of the law and John Marston.

Hosea Matthews

"I just don't want any more folks to die, Dutch." (Image via Rockstar)

Age: 55

55 Status: Dies during the events of RDR 2

Hosea was a father figure to Arthur and was loved by every Red Dead Redemption 2 Van der Linde gang member. Hosea sadly meets his demise at the hands of Pinkerton's Agent Milton, during the botched robbery attempt at the Saint Denis bank.

Charles Smith

"You're never too old to learn... I imagine" (Image via Rockstar)

Age: 27

27 Status: Moves to Canada after the epilogue of RDR 2

Charles Smith serves as the moral compass for Arthur Morgan, slowly teaching him the value of life. After Arthur's death during Chapter 6, Charles buries him atop the mountain and puts flowers on his grave if you manage to finish the game with high honor.

Abigail Roberts/ Marston

"So, you saved the silly bastard's life then you and him go robbing sheep?" (Image via Rockstar Games)

Age: 22 (RDR2), 34 (RDR)

22 (RDR2), 34 (RDR) Status: Passes away three years after her husband John Marston dies

Besides John Marston, his wife is also one of the Red Dead Redemption 2 Van der Linde gang members who survived the entire ordeal. Sadly, she will not get her happy ending because of the cruel betrayal of Edgar Ross which kills her husband John Marston. She will join her beloved three years later due to sickness.

Sadie Adler

"You're the only one of these fools that I trust" (Image via Rockstar Games)

Age: Estimated age is middle to late 20s

Estimated age is middle to late 20s Status: Survives the events of RDR 2 and most likely moved to South America

Sadie Adler was the fierce femme fatale of the Red Dead Redemption 2 Van der Linde gang. Her life was met with tragedy when the O'Driscoll gang discovered her homestead, murdered her husband, and abused her till she was rescued by Dutch, Arthur, and Micah.

Sadie was one of Arthur's truest friends in the Red Dead Redemption 2 Van der Linde gang and aided the Marston family in safely escaping the law after Arthur's death. Her fate is left uncertain after the epilogue chapter and it can be assumed that she moved to South America as she planned.

Lenny Summers

"Out west is out west. And you're all who you are. Decent folks." (Image via Rockstar Games)

Age: 19

19 Status: Dies during the events of RDR 2

From drinking themselves silly to stealing a shipment of rifles from the Lemoyne Raiders, Lenny Summers was one of Arthur's true friends. However, he was among the many casualties that the Red Dead Redemption 2 Van der Linde gang faced in an unfortunate string of events during the botched bank robbery. Lenny was shot and killed atop a rooftop by Government Agents in Saint Denis.

Javier Escuella

"We will stay free" (Image via Rockstar Games)

Age: 26 (RDR2), 38 (RDR)

26 (RDR2), 38 (RDR) Status: Dies during the events of RDR

Javier lived an unlucky life after the events of Beaver's Hollow unfolded in Chapter 6. He moves back to Mexico after the events of RDR2 and is ultimately apprehended and killed by either John Marston or the Government depending upon your choice.

Bill Williamson

"You always was weak-minded" (Image via Rockstar Games)

Age: 33 (RDR 2), 45 (RDR)

33 (RDR 2), 45 (RDR) Status: Dies during the events of RDR

The hot-headed Bill Williamson ran as one of the Red Dead Redemption 2 Van der Linde gang members after the gang finally dissolved. He later formed his own gang and ran with them until the government came knocking and he was killed by John in Mexico.

Micah Bell

"I am a survivor, Black Lung!" (Image via Rockstar Games)

Age: 39

39 Status: Dies during the events of RDR 2

Micah Bell is a character who can make your blood boil the moment you lay your eyes on him during Chapter 2. He was the snake who ratted the Red Dead Redemption 2 Van der Linde gang out to the Pinkertons and tried to pin it all on John. During the epilogue, Dutch sees through his schemes and shoots him, after which he is finished off by John Marston and left dead atop Mount Hagen.

Sean McGuire

"I can talk a dog off a meat wagon" (Image via Rockstar Games)

Age: Estimated age middle to late 20s

Estimated age middle to late 20s Status: Dies during the events of Red Dead Redemption 2

The charming Irish Red Dead Redemption 2 Van der Linde gang member follows Arthur's journey as an annoying little brother after he is rescued. Unfortunately, Sean dies at the hands of the Gray family during Chapter Three, where he is shot and killed in the middle of the town of Rhodes.

Kieran Duffy

"I ain't no O'Driscoll Mister" (Image via Rockstar Games)

Age: Estimated age is somewhere between middle to late 20s

Estimated age is somewhere between middle to late 20s Status: Dies during the events of RDR 2

Kieran Duffy went from a slight comedic relief during the first two chapters of the game to one of the core members whose death affected the Red Dead Redemption 2 Van der Linde gang. He was tortured and murdered by O'Driscolls in Chapter Four.

Simon Pearson

"My table awaits your offering" (Image via Rockstar Games)

Age: 48

48 Status: Lives after the events of RDR 2

The Red Dead Redemption 2 Van der Linde gang's cook Mr. Pearson survives the events of Beaver's Hollow. He later ends up marrying and owning a store in the town of Rhodes where he lived happily ever after, albeit missing the good old outlaw days with the Red Dead Redemption 2 Van der Linde gang.

Josiah Trelawny

"Thank You Arthur" (Image via Rockstar Games)

Age: Estimated age is somewhere between early to middle 40s

Estimated age is somewhere between early to middle 40s Status: Unknown, most likely moved back with his family.

Despite being a conman, Josiah Trelawny was loyal to the Red Dead Redemption 2 Van der Linde gang. He helps the outlaws out on many occasions but when the downfall eventually begins, he leaves the gang and his fate is left unknown.

Orville Swanson

"Save who you can and let the rest rot, and look after yourself" (Image via Rockstar Games)

Age: Estimated age is somewhere between middle to late 40s

Estimated age is somewhere between middle to late 40s Status: Survives the events of RDR 2

Reverend Swanson starts as an alcoholic whom Arthur continuously drags away from trouble during the first half of the game. But he slowly finds his purpose in life, moving away from the Red Dead Redemption 2 Van der Linde gang life and becoming the minister of the First Congregational Church of New York.

Leopold Strauss

"Herr Morgan. Busy my friend?" (Image via Rockstar Games)

Age: 53

53 Status: Dies the events of RDR 2

Herr Strauss was thrown out of the Red Dead Redemption 2 Van der Linde gang camp after Arthur grew disgusted with the loan shark tactics. He was captured by Pinkertons and later executed. However, he showcased his loyalty by never giving up the Red Dead Redemption 2 Van der Linde gang's location.

Uncle

: "I have Lumbago!" (Image via Rockstar Games)

Age: Estimated age is somewhere between 50-60 (RDR2), 60-70 (RDR)

Estimated age is somewhere between 50-60 (RDR2), 60-70 (RDR) Status: Dies during the events of RDR

John calls Uncle a cockroach during the epilogue of RDR 2 and for good reason. Being the longest surviving Red Dead Redemption 2 Van der Linde gang member, the guy lived an impressive life. He tries to help John fend off an assault on the Beecher's Hope ranch by the US government and both of them get killed trying to ensure that Jack and Abigail safely make it.

Karen Jones

"Running Scams, Robbing Banks" (Image via Rockstar Games)

Age: Estimated age is somewhere between middle to late 20s

Estimated age is somewhere between middle to late 20s Status: Unknown, but most likely died from alcoholism

Karen Jones, a talented fighter and actor, likely spiraled into alcoholism after the death of her lover, Sean McGuire. Following the Red Dead Redemption 2 Van der Linde gang's downfall, she disappeared from the public eye, with Tilly and Mary Beth speculating that she died from alcoholism.

Molly O'Shea

"I loved you Dutch Van der Linde" (Image via Rockstar Games)

Age: Estimated age is somewhere between middle to late 20s

Estimated age is somewhere between middle to late 20s Status: Dies during the events of RDR 2

Molly was one of the many poor victims of the Red Dead Redemption 2 Van der Linde gang. She loved Dutch with her heart, which he unfortunately did not reciprocate much during the latter half of the game, resulting in Molly's slow descent into madness. During the final chapter, she meets her end at the hands of Miss Grimshaw for selling out the gang. It will later be revealed that Miss O'Shea was not the rat but it was Micah Bell, making her a pointless casualty.

Susan Grimshaw

"She knew the rules Arthur" (Image via Rockstar Games)

Age: Late 40s

Late 40s Status: Dies during the events of RDR 2.

Miss Grimshaw was one of the most loyal Red Dead Redemption 2 Van der Linde gang members. However, during the events of Beaver's Hollow, her loyalty was repaid with a gunshot to her abdomen by Micah Bell because she dared to side with Arthur and John and saw through Micah's scheming.

Tilly Jackson

"Most of us grew up hungry" (Image via Rockstar Games)

Age: Estimated age is somewhere between middle to late 20s

Estimated age is somewhere between middle to late 20s Status: Survives the events of RDR 2

Despite living a harsh life, Tilly Jackson was one of the Red Dead Redemption 2 Van der Linde gang members who found happiness. She falls in love with a lawyer from Haiti whom she marries and ends up living happily in Saint Denis.

Mary Beth Gaskill

"Gentlemen, I think I have got something good" (Image via Rockstar Games)

Age: Estimated age is somewhere between early to middle 20s

Estimated age is somewhere between early to middle 20s Status: Survives the event of RDR 2

Another one of the Red Dead Redemption 2 Van der Linde members who survived and went off to live happily. Mary Beth ended up leading a life as a successful writer as was revealed during the end credits scene.

Jack Marston

"You sent him to do your dirty work, then you shot him like a dog!" (Image via Rockstar Games)

Age: Estimated age is between 4 to 6 (RDR 2), 16 (RDR), 19 (RDR Epilogue)

Estimated age is between 4 to 6 (RDR 2), 16 (RDR), 19 (RDR Epilogue) Status: Unknown. Became an outlaw after his parent's demise

After John and Abigail's death, Jack grew up to be an outlaw. He hunted and exacted revenge on the man who pulled the trigger on his father, Edgar Ross. Despite none of the Red Dead Redemption 2 Van der Linde gang members wanting an outlaw life for him, he continued the vicious cycle of revenge and his current fate is unknown.

