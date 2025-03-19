All Lost Page locations of Gansenji Temple in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Gansenji Temple is situated in the Izumi Settsu region in Assassin's Creed Shadows. Here, you can collect two Lost Pages to gain notable rewards. While you will visit the area during The Fatherless Monk quest playing Naoe, you can explore the location later to find the pages and earn a Knowledge Point and some XP.

This article highlights the exact locations where you can find the two Lost Pages of Gansenji Temple in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Where to find the Gansenji Temple's Lost Pages in Assassin's Creed Shadows

After completing The Fatherless Monk quest, you can safely explore the Gansenji Temple and collect items scattered around this location. Utilize the Focus Mode to locate the Lost Pages, collect them, and obtain one Knowledge Point and 500 XP.

Here are all two Lost Page locations of Gansenji Temple:

Lost Page #1

Location of the first Lost Page in Gansenji Temple (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

To find the first Lost Page, travel to the northwest section of the temple, and look for a small stone lamp on the ground, beside a stone. Use the Focus Mode to see the white dot, then locate and collect the Lost Page.

Check the attached image for its exact location on the map.

Lost Page #2

Location of the second Lost Page in Gansenji Temple (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The second Lost Page is found on the rooftop of the main Gansenji Temple (location marked on the image above). Use Naoe's grappling hook to ascend, and look for the wooden platform on top.

If you're having trouble finding the spot, you can locate the Lost Page using the Focus Mode.

