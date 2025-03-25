All Lost Page locations of Honnoji Temple in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Honnoji Temple in Assassin's Creed Shadows is situated in the Yamashiro region. Notably, you can collect a total of four Lost Pages in there, which will reward you with several XP and a Knowledge Point. Although the area is free of danger, locating the pages can be quite difficult.

Ad

This article showcases the locations of the Honnoji Temple Lost Pages in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Where to find the Honnoji Temple's Lost Pages in Assassin's Creed Shadows

To find Honnoji Temple, you must travel to the Kyoto sub-region, which is located in Yamashiro. Although the temple is completely deserted, the sheer size of the area makes it difficult to find the Lost Pages. Furthermore, using the Focus Mode to detect them will be tough if you visit during winter.

Ad

Trending

Here are the locations of all four Lost Pages of Honnoji Temple:

Lost Page 1

Location of the first Lost Page in Honnoji Temple (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

After entering Honnoji Temple, proceed towards the northeast section to discover the first Lost Page. Since the item is hidden beneath a building, you must use the crawl mechanics to reach the required location and collect the page.

Ad

Lost Page 2

Location of the second Lost Page in Honnoji Temple (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

The second page is found on the northern side of the temple area. Reach the marked location (shown in the image above), get on the building's rooftop, and collect the Lost Page.

Ad

Also read: Who voiced Naoe and Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows?

Lost Page 3

Location of the third Lost Page in Honnoji Temple (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Next, go to the location's western segment to find the third Lost Page. While the page is found on the ground, it is possible that it will not be visible if you visit the temple during the winter. However, you can press the Collect button near the area to obtain the item.

Ad

Lost Page 4

Location of the fourth Lost Page in Honnoji Temple (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

The final Lost Page is located at the center of the temple area, slightly towards the south. Arrive at the marked location (shown on the image) and get on top of the building to collect the page.

Ad

Also read: 7 mistakes you need to avoid in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Successfully finding all four Lost Pages of Honnoji Temple in Assassin's Creed Shadows will grant you 500 XP and One Knowledge Point. Furthermore, the area is stacked with several chests containing resources, weapons, and more. So, take your time, use the Focus Mode, and loot the chests.

Check out more Assassin's Creed Shadows guides below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.