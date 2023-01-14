All marriage options in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Skyrim is a living, breathing world thanks to the varied activities that are present in it. One aspect that solidifies the lived-in feeling in the world is the marriage mechanic. In order to be able to get married in Skyrim, players are required to complete a particular quest, The Bonds Of Matrimony.

In the game, they can obtain an ornament named Amulet of Mara, and wearing it signifies that they are open to marriage. Getting married is an extremely helpful mechanic in Skyrim since, if the spouse owns a property, players can move in with them. They also provide other benefits such as homecooked meals, gold, and various more perks.

Female marriage options in Skyrim

1) Aela the Huntress

Race: Nord

Location: She can be found in Whiterun in the mead hall, Jorrvaskr, during the day.

Task: You will have to complete The Companions' story arc with Glory of the Dead.

2) Aeri

Race: Nord

Location: You can locate her at Anga's Mill, her house is near this location.

Task: She will ask you for your help in chopping firewood.

3) Anwen

Race: Redguard

Location: You can find her at the Temple of Dibella in Markarth.

Task: You will need to complete the quest Heart of Dibella to unlock two other marriage options.

4) Avrusa Sareth

Race: Dark Elf

Location: This dark elf farmer can be located on Sarethi Farm.

Task: You will have to collect 20 Jazbay Grapes for Avrusa in order to unlock her as a marriage option.

5) Borgahk the Steel Heart

Race: Orc

Location: She can be found in the orc camp Mor Khazgur.

Task: You can marry her after paying her dowry or convincing her to leave her home.

6) Brelyna Maryon

Race: Dark Elf

Location: You can find her at the College of Winterhold.

Task: She is an apprentice at the College of Winterhold and becomes available for marriage after completing the quest, Brelyna's Practice.

7) Camilla Valerius

Race: Imperial

Location: She can be found in the settlement of Riverwood, which is the first that you visit in Skyrim.

Task: Once you complete The Golden Claw quest, you can opt to marry her.

8) Dravynea the Stoneweaver

Race: Dark Elf

Location: Found in the Steamscorch Mine in Kynesgrove.

Task: You can loot frost salts by killing a frost atronach or buy one from an alchemist. She opens up as a marriage option as soon as you give her one frost salt.

9) Ghorza gra-Bagol

Race: Orc

Location: You can come across her in Markarth in a blacksmith shed.

Task: She is the town blacksmith, and will become available for marriage after you provide her with a book named The Last Scabbard of Akrash. You can find it at Fort Sungard Muster as well as inside the fortress of Gallows Rock.

10) Gilfre

Race: Imperial

Location: You can run into her at Mixwater Mill.

Task: She will request you to work for her. By helping her chop firewood, you can convince her to marry you.

11) Iona

Race: Nord

Location: Iona can be located in the city of Riften. She is the Housecarl for the Thane of Riften.

Task: Once you become the Thane of The Rift, she automatically becomes your life partner in Skyrim.

12) Jenassa

Race: Dark Elf

Location: She can be found in the Drunken Huntsman in Whiterun.

Task: She is one of the easiest characters to marry in Skyrim. You can simply hire her as a follower at a cost of 500 gold.

13) Jordis the Sword-Maiden

Race: Nord

Location: She is a housecarl in Proudspire Manor in Solitude.

Task: You can marry her by opting to become the Thane of Solitude.

14) Lydia

Race: Nord

Location: She is one of the earliest female characters who become eligible for marriage. You can find her at the Dragonsreach Castle in Whiterun.

Task: She is the most popular character for players to marry. You can wed her after killing Mirmulnir during the Dragon Rising quest. Further, you will also need to buy Breezehome for marriage.

15) Mjoll the Lioness

Race: Nord

Location: You can bump into her at the Bee and Barb Inn or while exploring the streets of Riften.

Task: To woo her, you will need to retrieve her sword, Grimsever, from the Dwemer ruins of Mzinchaleft.

16) Muiri

Race: Breton

Location: You can find her in The Hag's Cure in Markarth.

Task: Muiri becomes marriageable once you complete the quest Mourning Never Comes by killing both the targets.

17) Njada Stonearm

Race: Nord

Location: You can find her in and around Whiterun. She frequents the mead hall of Jorrvaskr.

Task: You will need to conclude the Companions' story arc with the quest Glory of the Dead.

18) Orla

Race: Nord

Location: She is yet another character in Skyrim that can be found in the Temple of Dibella in Markarth.

Task: Just like with Anwen, you can choose to marry Orla instead after the completion of ‘The Heart of Dibella’ quest.

19) Ria

Race: Imperial

Location: You can locate her in the mead hall Jorrvaskr in Whiterun.

Task: She is part of the Companions’ faction and you can marry her after the completion of the faction’s story arc.

20) Senna

Race: Imperial

Location: You can find her in the Temple of Dibella in Markarth.

Task: Apart from Orla and Anwen, you can marry her after completing ‘The Heart of Dibella’ quest.

21) Shahvee

Race: Argonian

Location: You can search for her in the docks of Windhelm.

Task: She can get killed in the quest ‘Blood on the Ice’ so it is better to marry her before starting this quest. You will need to recover her lost Amulet of Zenithar.

22) Sylgja

Race: Nord

Location: You can go to the village of Shor's Stone to find Sylgja.

Task: She will ask you to deliver her satchel to her father in Darkwater Crossing.

23) Taarie

Race: High Elf

Location: You can head to the city of Solitude and find her at the Radiant Raiment tailor shop.

Task: You can complete the side quest "Fit for a Jarl" to marry her.

24) Temba Wide-Arm

Race: Nord

Location: She can either be found on the sawmill in Ivarstead, or at the Vilemyr Inn.

Task: She will demand 10 bear pelts to marry her.

25) Uthgerd

Race: Nord

Location: You must head to the city of Whiterun and speak to her in The Bannered Mare.

Task: She will test your skills in a brawl battle and marry you if you defeat her.

26) Viola Giordano

Race: Imperial

Location: Look for her in the Candlehearth Hall in Windhelm.

Task: You will have to accept a quest from Revyn Sadri. He tells you to keep the task a secret, but if you reveal this to Viola, she will eventually marry you.

27) Ysolda

Race: Nord

Location: She usually walks around the marketplace in Whiterun.

Task: You can give her a Mammoth Tusk to convince her to marry you.

Male marriage options in Skyrim

1) Ainethach

Race: Breton

Location: You can find him in Karthwasten Hall in Karthwasten.

Task: In order to marry him, you will need to convince Silver-Blood Thugs to leave his mine.

2) Angrenor Once-Honored

Race: Nord

Location: You can head to Windhelm and speak to him inside Candlehearth Hall.

Task: All you require is a gold piece to marry him.

3) Argis the Bulwark

Race: Nord

Location: Head to the Vlindrel Hall in Markarth to find him.

Task: In order to marry him, you will have to become the Thane of Markarth.

4) Athis

Race: Dark Elf

Location: This Dark Elf can be found in Whiterun, inside the mead hall Jorrvaskr.

Task: Marrying Athis requires the completion of The Companions' story arc.

5) Balimund

Race: Nord

Location: You must look for him in The Scorched Hammer at Riften.

Task: Giving him 10 Fire Salts makes him agreeable to marry.

6) Belrand

Race: Nord

Location: You can locate him in The Winking Skeever in Solitude.

Task: It is easy to marry him as you just have to hire him as a companion in Skyrim.

7) Benor

Race: Nord

Location: Benor usually hangs around the Guardhouse in Morthal during the daytime or the Moorside Inn at nightfall.

Task: All you have to do is defeat him in a brawl.

8) Calder

Race: Nord

Location: He is a housecarl residing in Hjerim in Windhelm.

Task: After purchasing Hjerim, a house in Windhelm, and becoming Thane of Eastmarch, Calder becomes marriageable in Skyrim.

9) Cosnach

Race: Breton

Location: He can be located in The Warrens in Markarth.

Task: Must be challenged to a brawl and bested in Skyrim.

10) Derkeethus

Race: Argonian

Location: You can find him in Darkwater Pass in Skyrim.

Task: If you choose to rescue him, he will marry you and set up a shop.

11) Farkas

Race: Nord

Location: Farkas is one of the many partners in Skyrim that you can find in the mead hall Jorrvaskr.

Task: You will need to finish The Companions' story arc with ‘Glory of the Dead’.

12) Filnjar

Race: Nord

Location: You can encounter him in his own house in Shor’s Stone.

Task: Completion of the quest ‘Mine or Yours’ makes him eligible for marriage.

13) Gat gro-Shargakh

Race: Orc

Location: You can run into this Orc in Pavo’s House in Kolskeggr Mine.

Task: Pavo Attius will request you to liberate Kolskeggr Mine. After completing the favor, you can marry this Orc.

14) Ghorbash the Iron Hand

Race: Orc

Location: You can go to the orc stronghold of Dushnikh Yal to find him.

Task: You can either pay his dowry or convince him to leave.

15) Marcurio

Race: Imperial

Location: He hangs around or inside the Bee and Barb in Riften

Task: All you have to do is hire him to make him your life partner in Skyrim.

16) Moth gro-Bagol

Race: Orc

Location: Head to the Understone Keep in Markarth and you will find Moth.

Task: He will ask you to bring him a Daedra Heart.

17) Octieve San

Race: Breton

Location: You can find him in The Winking Seever in Solitude.

Task: You must help the gamblers pay off Octieve’s debts.

18) Omluag

Race: Breton

Location: He is located in The Warrens in Markarth.

Task: Mulush gro-Shugurz, the Orc in charge of the smelter, is cruel to Omluag and his fellow workers. If you talk to Mulush gro-Shugurz and convince him to stop, Omluag will marry you.

19) Onmund

Race: Nord

Location: He can be found in the College of Winterhold.

Task: You will need to recover his Amulet from Enthir.

20) Pavo Attius

Race: Imperial

Location: You can either find him at the Left Hand Mine or later in the game at the Kolskeggr Mine.

Task: He gives you a quest to clear the mine. Completing his favor convinces him to marry you and settle down.

21) Perth

Race: Breton

Location: Head to a moonshine mine to the east of Markath. You can find him in Soljund’s Sinkhole.

Task: Helping him clear Soljund's Sinkhole by killing Draugr will convince him to marry you.

22) Quintus Navale

Race: Imperial

Location: He can be found in The White Phial in Windhelm.

Task: You need to finish the quest ‘Repairing the Phial’ to be able to marry him.

23) Revyn Sadri

Race: Dark Elf

Location: You can find him at his shop Sadri’s Used Wares in Windhelm.

Task: If you wish to choose him over Viola, you must complete the quest by giving Viola the ring.

24) Roggi Knot-Beard

Race: Nord

Location: Head to Steamscorch Mine in Kynesgrove to find him.

Task: You can help him recover his family shield to make him open to marriage.

25) Romlyn Dreth

Race: Dark Elf

Location: He has a house underneath Riften where you can find him, occasionally at the Black-Briar Meadery or even the Bee and Barb.

Task: If you help him deliver Black-Briar Mead Keg to Wilhelm in Ivarstead, you will be free to marry him.

26) Scouts-Many-Marshes

Race: Argonian

Location: He can be located at the Argonian Assemblage in Windhelm.

Task: Upon speaking with him, he will complain that Torbjorn Shatter-Shield is not giving the Argonian dockworkers fair pay in Skyrim. Resolving this matter will make him a candidate for marriage.

27) Sondas Drenim

Race: Dark Elf

Location: You can speak to Sondas in Goldenrock Mine situated in Darkwater Crossing.

Task: He requests your help in delivering his note to Quintus Navale. Complete the request and he is yours to marry in Skyrim.

28) Sorex Vinius

Race: Imperial

Location: Head to The Winking Skeever in Solitude to find Sorex.

Task: He will ask you to deliver the kegs of Stros M'Kai Rum to Falk Firebeard at the Blue Palace. Helping him will give you the option to marry him.

29) Stenvar

Race: Nord

Location: He can be found in Candlehearth Hall in Windhelm.

Task: He is yet another easier marriage option in Skyrim as simply hiring him will get the job done.

30) Torvar

Race: Nord

Location: One of the many eligible marriage partners in Skyrim, Torvar can be found in the mead hall Jorrvaskr.

Task: Complete The Companions' story arc to marry him.

31) Vilkas

Race: Nord

Location: You can find him in the same place, the mead hall Jorrvaskr in Skyrim.

Task: You will have to conclude The Companions' story arc with ‘Glory of the Dead’ quest.

32) Vorstag

Race: Nord

Location: He can be located at the Silver-Blood Inn in Markarth.

Task: Marrying him is as simple as hiring him as a companion in Skyrim.

33) Wilhelm

Race: Nord

Location: Head to the Vilemyr Inn in Ivarstead to find Wilhelm.

Task: Complete the investigation of Shroud Hearth Barrow to be able to put forth a marriage proposal.

In Skyrim, after marriage, the spouse becomes a merchant regardless of their past ventures. Players can purchase and sell goods to them as well.

They can also visit their spouses every 24 hours to receive 100 gold. There is no need to visit them every day since the gold accumulates if not collected. Marriage is thus a lucrative option to obtain perks and secure a regular income in Skyrim.

