All marriage options in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Skyrim is a living, breathing world thanks to the varied activities that are present in it. One aspect that solidifies the lived-in feeling in the world is the marriage mechanic. In order to be able to get married in Skyrim, players are required to complete a particular quest, The Bonds Of Matrimony.
In the game, they can obtain an ornament named Amulet of Mara, and wearing it signifies that they are open to marriage. Getting married is an extremely helpful mechanic in Skyrim since, if the spouse owns a property, players can move in with them. They also provide other benefits such as homecooked meals, gold, and various more perks.
Female marriage options in Skyrim
1) Aela the Huntress
Race: Nord
Location: She can be found in Whiterun in the mead hall, Jorrvaskr, during the day.
Task: You will have to complete The Companions' story arc with Glory of the Dead.
2) Aeri
Race: Nord
Location: You can locate her at Anga's Mill, her house is near this location.
Task: She will ask you for your help in chopping firewood.
3) Anwen
Race: Redguard
Location: You can find her at the Temple of Dibella in Markarth.
Task: You will need to complete the quest Heart of Dibella to unlock two other marriage options.
4) Avrusa Sareth
Race: Dark Elf
Location: This dark elf farmer can be located on Sarethi Farm.
Task: You will have to collect 20 Jazbay Grapes for Avrusa in order to unlock her as a marriage option.
5) Borgahk the Steel Heart
Race: Orc
Location: She can be found in the orc camp Mor Khazgur.
Task: You can marry her after paying her dowry or convincing her to leave her home.
6) Brelyna Maryon
Race: Dark Elf
Location: You can find her at the College of Winterhold.
Task: She is an apprentice at the College of Winterhold and becomes available for marriage after completing the quest, Brelyna's Practice.
7) Camilla Valerius
Race: Imperial
Location: She can be found in the settlement of Riverwood, which is the first that you visit in Skyrim.
Task: Once you complete The Golden Claw quest, you can opt to marry her.
8) Dravynea the Stoneweaver
Race: Dark Elf
Location: Found in the Steamscorch Mine in Kynesgrove.
Task: You can loot frost salts by killing a frost atronach or buy one from an alchemist. She opens up as a marriage option as soon as you give her one frost salt.
9) Ghorza gra-Bagol
Race: Orc
Location: You can come across her in Markarth in a blacksmith shed.
Task: She is the town blacksmith, and will become available for marriage after you provide her with a book named The Last Scabbard of Akrash. You can find it at Fort Sungard Muster as well as inside the fortress of Gallows Rock.
10) Gilfre
Race: Imperial
Location: You can run into her at Mixwater Mill.
Task: She will request you to work for her. By helping her chop firewood, you can convince her to marry you.
11) Iona
Race: Nord
Location: Iona can be located in the city of Riften. She is the Housecarl for the Thane of Riften.
Task: Once you become the Thane of The Rift, she automatically becomes your life partner in Skyrim.
12) Jenassa
Race: Dark Elf
Location: She can be found in the Drunken Huntsman in Whiterun.
Task: She is one of the easiest characters to marry in Skyrim. You can simply hire her as a follower at a cost of 500 gold.
13) Jordis the Sword-Maiden
Race: Nord
Location: She is a housecarl in Proudspire Manor in Solitude.
Task: You can marry her by opting to become the Thane of Solitude.
14) Lydia
Race: Nord
Location: She is one of the earliest female characters who become eligible for marriage. You can find her at the Dragonsreach Castle in Whiterun.
Task: She is the most popular character for players to marry. You can wed her after killing Mirmulnir during the Dragon Rising quest. Further, you will also need to buy Breezehome for marriage.
15) Mjoll the Lioness
Race: Nord
Location: You can bump into her at the Bee and Barb Inn or while exploring the streets of Riften.
Task: To woo her, you will need to retrieve her sword, Grimsever, from the Dwemer ruins of Mzinchaleft.
16) Muiri
Race: Breton
Location: You can find her in The Hag's Cure in Markarth.
Task: Muiri becomes marriageable once you complete the quest Mourning Never Comes by killing both the targets.
17) Njada Stonearm
Race: Nord
Location: You can find her in and around Whiterun. She frequents the mead hall of Jorrvaskr.
Task: You will need to conclude the Companions' story arc with the quest Glory of the Dead.
18) Orla
Race: Nord
Location: She is yet another character in Skyrim that can be found in the Temple of Dibella in Markarth.
Task: Just like with Anwen, you can choose to marry Orla instead after the completion of ‘The Heart of Dibella’ quest.
19) Ria
Race: Imperial
Location: You can locate her in the mead hall Jorrvaskr in Whiterun.
Task: She is part of the Companions’ faction and you can marry her after the completion of the faction’s story arc.
20) Senna
Race: Imperial
Location: You can find her in the Temple of Dibella in Markarth.
Task: Apart from Orla and Anwen, you can marry her after completing ‘The Heart of Dibella’ quest.
21) Shahvee
Race: Argonian
Location: You can search for her in the docks of Windhelm.
Task: She can get killed in the quest ‘Blood on the Ice’ so it is better to marry her before starting this quest. You will need to recover her lost Amulet of Zenithar.
22) Sylgja
Race: Nord
Location: You can go to the village of Shor's Stone to find Sylgja.
Task: She will ask you to deliver her satchel to her father in Darkwater Crossing.
23) Taarie
Race: High Elf
Location: You can head to the city of Solitude and find her at the Radiant Raiment tailor shop.
Task: You can complete the side quest "Fit for a Jarl" to marry her.
24) Temba Wide-Arm
Race: Nord
Location: She can either be found on the sawmill in Ivarstead, or at the Vilemyr Inn.
Task: She will demand 10 bear pelts to marry her.
25) Uthgerd
Race: Nord
Location: You must head to the city of Whiterun and speak to her in The Bannered Mare.
Task: She will test your skills in a brawl battle and marry you if you defeat her.
26) Viola Giordano
Race: Imperial
Location: Look for her in the Candlehearth Hall in Windhelm.
Task: You will have to accept a quest from Revyn Sadri. He tells you to keep the task a secret, but if you reveal this to Viola, she will eventually marry you.
27) Ysolda
Race: Nord
Location: She usually walks around the marketplace in Whiterun.
Task: You can give her a Mammoth Tusk to convince her to marry you.
Male marriage options in Skyrim
1) Ainethach
Race: Breton
Location: You can find him in Karthwasten Hall in Karthwasten.
Task: In order to marry him, you will need to convince Silver-Blood Thugs to leave his mine.
2) Angrenor Once-Honored
Race: Nord
Location: You can head to Windhelm and speak to him inside Candlehearth Hall.
Task: All you require is a gold piece to marry him.
3) Argis the Bulwark
Race: Nord
Location: Head to the Vlindrel Hall in Markarth to find him.
Task: In order to marry him, you will have to become the Thane of Markarth.
4) Athis
Race: Dark Elf
Location: This Dark Elf can be found in Whiterun, inside the mead hall Jorrvaskr.
Task: Marrying Athis requires the completion of The Companions' story arc.
5) Balimund
Race: Nord
Location: You must look for him in The Scorched Hammer at Riften.
Task: Giving him 10 Fire Salts makes him agreeable to marry.
6) Belrand
Race: Nord
Location: You can locate him in The Winking Skeever in Solitude.
Task: It is easy to marry him as you just have to hire him as a companion in Skyrim.
7) Benor
Race: Nord
Location: Benor usually hangs around the Guardhouse in Morthal during the daytime or the Moorside Inn at nightfall.
Task: All you have to do is defeat him in a brawl.
8) Calder
Race: Nord
Location: He is a housecarl residing in Hjerim in Windhelm.
Task: After purchasing Hjerim, a house in Windhelm, and becoming Thane of Eastmarch, Calder becomes marriageable in Skyrim.
9) Cosnach
Race: Breton
Location: He can be located in The Warrens in Markarth.
Task: Must be challenged to a brawl and bested in Skyrim.
10) Derkeethus
Race: Argonian
Location: You can find him in Darkwater Pass in Skyrim.
Task: If you choose to rescue him, he will marry you and set up a shop.
11) Farkas
Race: Nord
Location: Farkas is one of the many partners in Skyrim that you can find in the mead hall Jorrvaskr.
Task: You will need to finish The Companions' story arc with ‘Glory of the Dead’.
12) Filnjar
Race: Nord
Location: You can encounter him in his own house in Shor’s Stone.
Task: Completion of the quest ‘Mine or Yours’ makes him eligible for marriage.
13) Gat gro-Shargakh
Race: Orc
Location: You can run into this Orc in Pavo’s House in Kolskeggr Mine.
Task: Pavo Attius will request you to liberate Kolskeggr Mine. After completing the favor, you can marry this Orc.
14) Ghorbash the Iron Hand
Race: Orc
Location: You can go to the orc stronghold of Dushnikh Yal to find him.
Task: You can either pay his dowry or convince him to leave.
15) Marcurio
Race: Imperial
Location: He hangs around or inside the Bee and Barb in Riften
Task: All you have to do is hire him to make him your life partner in Skyrim.
16) Moth gro-Bagol
Race: Orc
Location: Head to the Understone Keep in Markarth and you will find Moth.
Task: He will ask you to bring him a Daedra Heart.
17) Octieve San
Race: Breton
Location: You can find him in The Winking Seever in Solitude.
Task: You must help the gamblers pay off Octieve’s debts.
18) Omluag
Race: Breton
Location: He is located in The Warrens in Markarth.
Task: Mulush gro-Shugurz, the Orc in charge of the smelter, is cruel to Omluag and his fellow workers. If you talk to Mulush gro-Shugurz and convince him to stop, Omluag will marry you.
19) Onmund
Race: Nord
Location: He can be found in the College of Winterhold.
Task: You will need to recover his Amulet from Enthir.
20) Pavo Attius
Race: Imperial
Location: You can either find him at the Left Hand Mine or later in the game at the Kolskeggr Mine.
Task: He gives you a quest to clear the mine. Completing his favor convinces him to marry you and settle down.
21) Perth
Race: Breton
Location: Head to a moonshine mine to the east of Markath. You can find him in Soljund’s Sinkhole.
Task: Helping him clear Soljund's Sinkhole by killing Draugr will convince him to marry you.
22) Quintus Navale
Race: Imperial
Location: He can be found in The White Phial in Windhelm.
Task: You need to finish the quest ‘Repairing the Phial’ to be able to marry him.
23) Revyn Sadri
Race: Dark Elf
Location: You can find him at his shop Sadri’s Used Wares in Windhelm.
Task: If you wish to choose him over Viola, you must complete the quest by giving Viola the ring.
24) Roggi Knot-Beard
Race: Nord
Location: Head to Steamscorch Mine in Kynesgrove to find him.
Task: You can help him recover his family shield to make him open to marriage.
25) Romlyn Dreth
Race: Dark Elf
Location: He has a house underneath Riften where you can find him, occasionally at the Black-Briar Meadery or even the Bee and Barb.
Task: If you help him deliver Black-Briar Mead Keg to Wilhelm in Ivarstead, you will be free to marry him.
26) Scouts-Many-Marshes
Race: Argonian
Location: He can be located at the Argonian Assemblage in Windhelm.
Task: Upon speaking with him, he will complain that Torbjorn Shatter-Shield is not giving the Argonian dockworkers fair pay in Skyrim. Resolving this matter will make him a candidate for marriage.
27) Sondas Drenim
Race: Dark Elf
Location: You can speak to Sondas in Goldenrock Mine situated in Darkwater Crossing.
Task: He requests your help in delivering his note to Quintus Navale. Complete the request and he is yours to marry in Skyrim.
28) Sorex Vinius
Race: Imperial
Location: Head to The Winking Skeever in Solitude to find Sorex.
Task: He will ask you to deliver the kegs of Stros M'Kai Rum to Falk Firebeard at the Blue Palace. Helping him will give you the option to marry him.
29) Stenvar
Race: Nord
Location: He can be found in Candlehearth Hall in Windhelm.
Task: He is yet another easier marriage option in Skyrim as simply hiring him will get the job done.
30) Torvar
Race: Nord
Location: One of the many eligible marriage partners in Skyrim, Torvar can be found in the mead hall Jorrvaskr.
Task: Complete The Companions' story arc to marry him.
31) Vilkas
Race: Nord
Location: You can find him in the same place, the mead hall Jorrvaskr in Skyrim.
Task: You will have to conclude The Companions' story arc with ‘Glory of the Dead’ quest.
32) Vorstag
Race: Nord
Location: He can be located at the Silver-Blood Inn in Markarth.
Task: Marrying him is as simple as hiring him as a companion in Skyrim.
33) Wilhelm
Race: Nord
Location: Head to the Vilemyr Inn in Ivarstead to find Wilhelm.
Task: Complete the investigation of Shroud Hearth Barrow to be able to put forth a marriage proposal.
In Skyrim, after marriage, the spouse becomes a merchant regardless of their past ventures. Players can purchase and sell goods to them as well.
They can also visit their spouses every 24 hours to receive 100 gold. There is no need to visit them every day since the gold accumulates if not collected. Marriage is thus a lucrative option to obtain perks and secure a regular income in Skyrim.