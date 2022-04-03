5 Elden Ring-inspired Skyrim mods you should try

Sitting atop a whooping 12 million sales in its first two weeks, Elden Ring has become the most successful FromSoftware game thus far.

This hardly comes as a surprise looking at the back-to-back 'Most Anticipated Game' awards it won at TGA 2020 and 2021. Elden Ring has quickly crystalized itself as a watershed moment in video-game history. The splash that he made in video game culture compares to the likes of Skyrim.

As the community gauged from its first gameplay showcase, Elden Ring has some clear similarities with Skyrim. The sprawling, vast design of its open-world has the imprint of Tamriel's sheer scale, albeit with the trademark fantastic mystique of a souls-like universe.

The similarities have also inspired the Skyrim modding community to take their shots at breathing some Elden Ring magic into Skyrim. Deeper than meager font replacements and 'Elden Ring death sound', some of these mods recreate some new mechanics from scratch.

Mods that introduce Elden Ring mechanics to Skyrim

1) Elden Ring Step Dodge

Skyrim does not have attack commitment like Soulsborne games. Several legacy solutions like Mortal Enemies, or modern ones, like SkySA, tackle this differently. Such a system also incentivizes the myriad dodge mod and dodge animations available on the Nexus.

Although Elden Ring's dodge is the usual Souls-like roll, a somewhat Bloodborne-esque step dodge is also built into the 'Quickstep' ash of war. Skypia's 'Elden Ring Step Dodge' is an animation replacer for TK Dodge inspired by the 'Quickstep' movement. By default, the mod only replaces TK Dodge's alternative step dodge animation files, leaving the rolling animations up to the end-user.

TK Dodge recently received a scriptless fork in TK Dodge RE, making it a strong contender against 'The Ultimate Dodge Mod'.

2) Elden Counter

Thus far, blocking in Dark Souls has always been about soaking up damage and playing defensive - as one would expect. For more aggressive playstyles, parrying used to be the only way to use a shield for offensive purposes. Elden Ring switches this up by adding a middle-ground solution with a guard counter.

Guard counter lets players funnel even parry-less great shields into a tool of offense. 'Elden Counter' ports a mock-up guard counter system into the Skyrim combat.

The mod makes it so that absorbing a blow with a block gives the player a window to retaliate with a forward power attack that does massive damage. The mod is also compatible with behavior-altering combat mods like SkySA, Attack Behavior Revamped, or the upcoming Modern Combat Overhaul.

3) Elden Rim

The weapon class variation in Elder Scrolls has waned in every game since Morrowind to accommodate for more generalized playstyles Bethesda seems to endorse. One would expect the base melee mechanics to allow more heterogeneity between melee subclasses, but this is also not the case. The existing vanilla system only gives the player a basic choice between quick light attacks or power attacks.

Elden Rim changes this by introducing ash of war-like mechanics from Elden Ring. Previously, similar attempts have been made with mods like 'Weapon Arts' by azazeliz, also inspired by the same system from Dark Souls 3. Elden Rim, however, is the closest to Elden Ring's implementation.

The current version of the mod handles this through amulets to pair up with weapon classes. With the correct combo, dragonborn can channel skills like 'Transient Moonlight' or 'Bloodhound's Step'. Thus far, there are four amulets or 'runes' in all: Moonlight Rune, Power Rune, Blood Rune, and Hound Rune.

4) Elden Sprint

As the testimony of most Morrowind players would confirm, binding movement to character skill progression is a restrictive game mechanic that dampens the fun factor. Running in Morrowind drains stamina, and the player must walk to let it regenerate. While not nearly as punishing, Oblivion retains the same idea.

Skyrim is the first game in the franchise to introduce a third movement stage with sprinting. A turn-of-the-decade trend in action and role-playing games in the era of legacy Skyrim edition, sprinting has since become a staple across many genres. Elden Ring takes this formula further in terms of quality of life.

In Elden Ring, actions like attacking and sprinting consume no stamina outside of combat. 'Elden Sprint' does the same thing in Skyrim by adding a lightweight script that checks the player's combat state and eliminates sprinting stamina costs only outside combat. In practice, this takes away some of the gameplay tedium when fast travel is not availed.

5) Elden Ring Weapon Sound Effect

Many reviewers praised the sound design of Skyrim back when it was released. To be sure, the foley and ambient sound mix were leagues ahead of Oblivion. But the metallic swing or clash of weapons was restricted to one generic set of effects.

Mods like Immersive Sounds - Compendium tries to address this by adding its custom-made sound effects from scratch. These also add extra variations, such as wind-up and impact sounds for different weapon classes.

The weapon sounds in soulsborne games are designed to double as auditory cues to react upon. Their high-fantasy nature far exceeds Skyrim's muted realism. This can come in handy for a Souls-like modlist catered towards intense action.

'Elden Ring Weapon Sound Effect' replaces the sound of weaponry with that of Elden Ring's. The mod uses the 'Soulsborne FX' mod as base, unavailable on the Nexus but can be found here.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar