All Marvel Rivals Adam Warlock skins tier list

The Marvel Rivals Adam Warlock skins bring forth life to the cosmic protector in this game. Featuring a celestial aesthetic, Adam Warlock already happens to be one of the most well-crafted heroes in the game. However, if you plan on making this character your main hero pick, its quite important that you have access to the best costumes available in the game.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on all the hero skins available for Adam Warlock. Furthermore, the contents of this article have been ranked from best to worst, which solely feature the writer's own opinion.

Being a third-person game, investing in cosmetics for Adam Warlock in Marvel Rivals seems like quite a great idea. You get to enjoy the neat handiwork as you play the game and admire the hero every time you get a chance to play him in-game.

Note: This ranking is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion. The contents of this article have been updated to feature the latest skins available in-game on and before February 11, 2025. It will be further updated when new skins launch for the hero.

All Marvel Rivals Adam Warlock skins ranked best to worst

Here's our Marvel Rivals Adam Warlock skins tier list:

Tier Skins S

A Guardians of the Galaxy Skin, Default Skin B Cosmic Jade

Below is our detailed review of each skin present in the game.

3) Cosmic Jade (B-tier)

From Rivals season 0 (Image via NetEase Games)

The Cosmic Jade skin offers a unique twist on Warlock’s design, swapping his signature red and gold tones for shades of green and yellow. While it provides a fresh perspective, this recoloration lacks the visual impact of the original skins. However, its inspiration is rooted in deep space lore, where the gentle warmth of jade reflects the virtues of life in the galaxy’s farthest corners.

Introduced in Rivals Season 0, it’s priced at 600 units, making it an affordable option for those who want a different take on his look in Marvel Rivals Adam Warlock skins.

The description is as follows:

"In the far reaches of our galaxy, where life remains pristine, people commune with souls in a uniquely profound way—through cosmic jade. This gentle stone holds a warmth akin to human touch even in the cold of deep space, as if infused with a soul of sheer virtue.

2) Default Skin (A-tier)

Warlock first appeared in Fantastic Four #66–67 comics (Image via NetEase Games)

The Default Skin in Marvel Rivals Adam Warlock skins is a timeless classic, embodying everything that makes Adam Warlock such an iconic character. With his radiant golden skin and streamlined armor, it highlights his role as a genetically engineered protector capable of manipulating powerful cosmic forces.

This skin comes with the lore-packed backstory of Warlock’s survival during the Timestream Entanglement and his battle against Knull’s looming threat. It’s free, making it accessible to all players and a solid choice for anyone diving into Adam’s cosmic adventures.

The description reads:

"I will leave this universe a better place than it was before I was created."

1) Guardians of the Galaxy Skin (A-tier)

From GOTG Vol.3 (Image via NetEase Games)

This skin sits at the top of this list, paying homage to Adam Warlock’s appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023). It transforms his look with a deeper red base for the armor and gold accents, echoing the sleek design from the MCU. His hairstyle is also updated to match Will Poulter’s portrayal, giving a nod to fans of the cinematic universe.

The bundle enhances the experience with extra features, including the “Save the Day” MVP motion, Sovereign Strength emote, a themed nameplate, and spray. Priced at 1600 units for the skin or 1800 for the bundle (down from 2400 units), this one is worth every bit of cosmic currency in all Marvel Rivals Adam Warlock skins.

The description is:

"I am Warlock, Mom, and I am done with being ordered around!"

