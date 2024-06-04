All Mega Units in Squad Busters (2024)

Mega Units are the powerful and devastating characters in Squad Busters, capable of eliminating an entire squad with their impressive health and damage output. There are currently four Mega Units in the game: Dragon Chicken, El Tigre, Magical Shelly, and Kitsune Witch. Each of these units has their own set of skills which they use to dominate the battlefield.

Players looking to unlock these units must collect them from the Seasonal Game Pass or directly buy them from the in-game shop. The inventory displays the quantity of these collectible units, which become available for use during matches once players successfully obtain them by opening chests using coins.

Each squad can only have one Mega Unit and using them decreases their count in the inventory. This article highlights all the details regarding these characters in the game.

All four Mega Units in Squad Busters in June 2024

1) Dragon Chicken

Dragon Chicken is a speedster (Image via Supercell)

This Mega Unit is known for its speed and impressive damage output. It is characterized as a Common rarity and has the special ability to provide three Turbo Boots during a match. The stats of Dragon Chicken are given below:

Health: 8000

8000 Damage: 300

It was introduced on April 23, 2024, during the soft launch of the game in eight countries.

2) El Tigre

El Tigre is an all-rounder (Image via Supercell)

El Tigre possesses the highest health in Squad Busters and is known for his offensive as well as defensive capabilities. Like Dragon Chicken, this Mega Unit is also classified as a Common rarity. His special ability allows him to jump and thrust his elbow on the ground, creating a wide area impact and damaging all the nearby enemies. He can only use this attack after defeating three foes.

The stats of El Tigre are given below:

Health: 11000

11000 Damage: 250

El Tigre was also introduced during the soft launch of the game.

3) Magical Shelly

Magical Shelly attacks with her gun (Image via Supercell)

Magical Shelly is also considered a Common rarity Mega Unit and has the highest damage output of all the characters. In a squad, she can take on the role of a defender as well as an aggressor depending on the situation. Her special ability includes firing a magical blast upon successfully defeating three enemies.

She possesses the following stats:

Health: 9000

9000 Damage: 765

Magical Shelly was introduced when Squad Busters globally launched on May 29, 2024.

4) Kitsune Witch

Kitsune Witch uses magic (Image via Supercell)

Kitsune Witch is the only Epic rarity Mega Unit in the game. She is mostly used as an attacker to dismantle opponent squads with impressive damage output and special ability which allows her to summon nine Elite Skeletons that deal significant damage.

Her stats are given below:

Health: 7000

7000 Damage: 575

Kitsune Witch was also introduced along with Magical Shelly during the game's global release.

