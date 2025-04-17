All new tricks available in Mario Kart World

Mario Kart World Direct explored many features of the upcoming Mario Kart World game, releasing on June 5, 2025. The livestream focused on many aspects of the title meant for the Nintendo Switch 2. One of the most interesting parts of the Mario Kart games are the tricks that players get to experiment with.
The livestream unveiled two new tricks which will be available in Mario Kart World: Charge Jump and Rewind.
New tricks unveiled for Mario Kart World
Charge Jump
You can perform Charge Jump by holding the Drift button while driving straight and then releasing it. As you hold the button, you charge the jump and releaseing it, unleashes it, sending you leaping in the air. This trick can help you wall-ride for a short duration, grind on power lines, dodge attacks, and much more.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
You can also use it to get to higher platforms and outrun your rivals in Mario Kart World. In a game like Mario Kart, there is always a chance of getting stuck in the wrong area. The new Rewind trick can help you retrace your steps to a previous position and start again.
Rewind
You can simply use Rewind when you find yourself in a tricky situation. Doing so will take you back to a previous location from a few seconds ago. However, your opponents in the game remain unaffected by this trick. So, it's not time that is being rewound, it is merely you and your position in the game.
This also implies you could end up losing your position in the race once you use Rewind. So it is best to use it carefully and cautiously.
These are the only two tricks introduced in the recent Mario Kart World Direct livestream on April 17, 2025. Nintendo may announce newer features in the future.
Read more gaming-related articles from Sportskeeda:
- Nintendo Switch 2 variable pricing explained
- Nintendo sparks fresh debate with Switch 2’s no-achievements decision
- 5 times Nintendo changed gaming forever with revolutionary innovations
- Nintendo has locked Switch 2 pre-orders behind subscription to avoid scalpers, but fans aren't too happy
- Will MKW be on Nintendo Switch 1?
- MKW officially revealed for Nintendo Switch 2: Release Date, Pre-orders, and more
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.