All new tricks available in Mario Kart World

Mario Kart World Direct explored many features of the upcoming Mario Kart World game, releasing on June 5, 2025. The livestream focused on many aspects of the title meant for the Nintendo Switch 2. One of the most interesting parts of the Mario Kart games are the tricks that players get to experiment with.

Ad

The livestream unveiled two new tricks which will be available in Mario Kart World: Charge Jump and Rewind.

New tricks unveiled for Mario Kart World

Charge Jump

You can perform Charge Jump by holding the Drift button while driving straight and then releasing it. As you hold the button, you charge the jump and releaseing it, unleashes it, sending you leaping in the air. This trick can help you wall-ride for a short duration, grind on power lines, dodge attacks, and much more.

Ad

Trending

Ad

You can also use it to get to higher platforms and outrun your rivals in Mario Kart World. In a game like Mario Kart, there is always a chance of getting stuck in the wrong area. The new Rewind trick can help you retrace your steps to a previous position and start again.

Rewind

You can simply use Rewind when you find yourself in a tricky situation. Doing so will take you back to a previous location from a few seconds ago. However, your opponents in the game remain unaffected by this trick. So, it's not time that is being rewound, it is merely you and your position in the game.

Ad

This also implies you could end up losing your position in the race once you use Rewind. So it is best to use it carefully and cautiously.

These are the only two tricks introduced in the recent Mario Kart World Direct livestream on April 17, 2025. Nintendo may announce newer features in the future.

Read more gaming-related articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.