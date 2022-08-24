All new weapon skins in Call of Duty Season 5 Battle Pass: Legendary EX1, RA 225, and more

Season 5 of Call of Duty Warzone arrives on August 24, 2022, with a brand new Battle Pass. The fifth and final season of Warzone and Vanguard, called ‘Last Stand,’ will feature the arrival of the Call of Duty universe’s most notorious villains, led by the infamous Raul Menendez.

With the new season comes a brand new Battle Pass, called the ‘Last Stand’ Battle Pass. Players will be able to unlock 100 tiers of in-game cosmetics and weapons. From double XP tokens to legendary weapon blueprints and operator skins, the Season 5 battle pass provides a limited-time opportunity for players to get their hands on some of the coolest skins in Call of Duty Warzone.

New weapon skins available with Call of Duty Season 5 Battle Pass

EX1 Energy Rifle

RA 225 SMG

Valois Revolver

BP50 AR

As the new season brings in an epic finale between the forces of good and evil, players can drop into battle in style with brand new weapon blueprints available through the ‘Last Stand’ Battle Pass.

The battle pass consists of premium and free rewards across 100 tiers, including the two new weapons, the EX1 and RA 225, that can be unlocked for free. Players can purchase the premium pass for 1000 COD Points (roughly $10) to instantly unlock the Tier 0 rewards.

With that being said, here are all the upcoming weapon blueprints that arrive with the brand new Call of Duty Season 5 Last Stand Battle Pass:

Legendary “Dark Umber” LMG Blueprint (Available at Tier 0)

Raul Menendez's legendary operator skin is also available in Tier 0 (Image via Activision)

Players will instantly unlock a brand new legendary LMG skin after purchasing the Season 5 Battle Pass. This LMG blueprint showcases a stockless LMG with a black and gold color combination, able to eliminate opponents and enemy vehicles alike with FMJ rounds as ammunition.

Tier 0 also features the legendary operator skin for Raul Menendez and the rare Dark Knit Operator skin, double XP token, and season-long XP boost for both Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard.

Epic “Supercritical” Assault Rifle Blueprint (Available at Tier 5)

The Supercritical EX1 blueprint in action (Image via Activision)

Players who buy the battle pass will have the chance to get their hands on the new assault rifle, EX1, early with the Supercritical Epic weapon blueprint available at Tier 5. The skin features a futuristic design calibrated to provide a sniper playstyle capable of 'one-shot' its opponents, as Call of Duty claims.

Legendary “Tigris Imperial” SMG Blueprint (Available at Tier 27)

The Tigris Imperial legendary blueprint (Image via Activision)

This weapon skin is suited to be handled by royal hands only, as the brand new SMG blueprint is gorgeously detailed with gold etchings and dragon decals. Players will be able to portray their royal nature as they eliminate their opponents with this glistening gold weapon skin that is sure to catch everyone's eyes.

Legendary “Pink Cackle” Assault Rifle Blueprint (Available at Tier 42)

The Pink Cackle legendary blueprint (Image via Activision)

Players will laugh as they mow down their opponents with the Pink Cackle legendary blueprint that portrays a grinning orange cat. The blueprint is configured with large caliber lengthened ammunition rounds, providing long-range effectiveness.

Legendary “World Traveler” LMG Blueprint (Available at Tier 65)

The legendary LMG blueprint promotion look (Image via Activision)

LMG users are in for a treat as they get their hands on yet another legendary LMG blueprint called the World Traveler. Living up to its name, players will travel across the map and locate opponents with adjustable scope, providing stable and accurate shots.

Legendary “Inter Spectrum” SMG Blueprint ( Available at Tier 95)

The base RA 225 in action (Image via Activision)

Players can unlock the RA 225 SMG early in Tier 31 of the battle pass for free. Yet those who wish to eliminate their opponents within a blink of an eye should look forward to equipping the legendary Inter Spectrum RA 225 blueprint. The red and white themed skin is calibrated to provide high damage output while ADS-ing.

Legendary “Circuit Core” Assault Rifle Blueprint (Available at Tier 100)

Raul Menendez with his favorite weapon, the EX1 (Image via Activision)

The final tier of the Battle Pass is worth the grind as players not only unlock new emblems, calling cards, and titles but also unlock a brand new legendary skin for the EX1, along with the legendary Raul Menendez operator skin.

Called the Circuit Core, this blueprint provides a high-tech design consisting of circuitry that lights up over the black and blue frame when firing. The skin also features an other-worldly barrel attachment that will allow opponents to keep guessing what they are getting shot with.

Season 5 Last Stand for Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty Vanguard will be available on August 24, 2022, on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

