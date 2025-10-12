All Patamon Digivolutions in Digimon Story Time Stranger

Patamon is one of the most iconic Digimon from the franchise, and many players will use it on their teams in Digimon Story Time Stranger. It is a Data-type Rookie Digimon that can Digivolve and De-Digivolve into several exciting monsters, including one of the best Megas in the game, Seraphimon.

To help you learn more about this Digimon, this article provides details about all of Patamon's immediate Digivolutions in Digimon Story Time Stranger.

Patamon Digivolutions in Digimon Story Time Stranger

Pegasusmon (Image via Bandai Namco || YouTube/@CDInferno)

Patamon is a cute little orange-colored rodent-like Digimon in Digimon Story Time Stranger that uses its ears to fly. It is a Data-type monster that is strong against Vaccine-type Digimon, but weak to Virus-types.

In this title, Patamon is one of the starter Digimon options, allowing you to begin your journey with this creature. Let's look at all the De-Digivolutions and Digivolutions that you can access with Patamon by your side:

All Patamon De-Digivolutions

Patamon is a Rookie Digimon that Digivolves from Tokomon. Here's the complete evolutionary cycle:

Poyomon (In-Training I)

Tokomon (In-Training II)

All Patamon Digivolutions

Unlike its De-Digivolutions, there are a lot of different possibilities for Patamon when it comes to Digivolving. As of now, it is possible to evolve Patamon into four different Digimon, as long as you meet certain criteria. Let's take a look at all the Champion or Armor Digimon that Patamon can Digivolve into:

Angemon (Champion) : Requires Agent Rank 3+, 730+ Max SP, 540+ INT

: Requires Agent Rank 3+, 730+ Max SP, 540+ INT Unimon (Champion) : Requires Agent Rank 3+, 250+ SPI, 300+ SPD

: Requires Agent Rank 3+, 250+ SPI, 300+ SPD Centarumon (Champion) : Requires Agent Rank 3+, 550+ ATK, 330+ SPD

: Requires Agent Rank 3+, 550+ ATK, 330+ SPD Pegasusmon (Armor): Requires Agent Rank 3+, Digi-Egg of Hope

All of Patamon's Digivolutions have a stat-related criterion associated with them that you must meet to be eligible for evolution. However, the Pegasusmon Digivolution also requires a craftable item called Digi-Egg of Hope.

