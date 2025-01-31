In Sniper Elite Resistance, propaganda missions are side missions where you play as a Resistance fighter. There are seven propaganda missions, each with three challenges: Stealth, Sniping, and Combat. They have only one objective: to kill as many enemies as possible within the given time. Initially, all missions will be locked, and you must collect various posters from different main missions to unlock them.

This article highlights all propaganda missions in Sniper Elite Resistance.

Sniper Elite Resistance: All propaganda missions explored

As mentioned, there are seven propaganda missions in Sniper Elite Resistance. They are:

La Resistance

Le Sniper

Liberation

La Maquis Voit Tout

Prendre Le Maquis

Le Voix Du Maquis

Pour Une France Libre

Each mission is set in different cities in France and requires you to complete one objective. As mentioned, all propaganda missions are locked by default and can be unlocked by finding hidden posters from different main quests.

La Resistance

La Resistance (Image via Rebellion/YouTube@Jezza With Sauce)

This is a Stealth Challenge mission set in St. Raymond city. Your objective is to defeat as many enemies as possible within a time limit. The timer doesn’t start until you engage with an enemy, giving you some time to prepare. Moreover, Ghost kills reward you with extra time on the clock. Defeating Gestapo Officers will also increase your points.

Completing this mission earns you Bronze (1000 PTS), Silver (2000 PTS), or Gold (3000 PTS) medals based on your score. You can unlock this mission by finding the hidden poster from the Dead Drop mission.

Le Sniper

Le Sniper (Image via Rebellion/YouTube@Jezza With Sauce)

This is a Sniping Challenge mission that requires you to use a sniper rifle to eliminate as many enemies as possible among the 24 targets within a few minutes. Based on the points scored you will be given medals. You can unlock this mission by finding the hidden poster in the Sonderzuge Sabotage mission.

Liberation

Liberation (Image via Rebellion/YouTube@Jezza With Sauce)

Similar to the previous propaganda missions, your goal is to kill as many enemies as possible within a timeframe. You will be equipped with the M1 Garand sniper rifle, and defeating Elite Snipers will increase your points earned for a duration. This mission can be unlocked by finding the hidden poster from the Collision Course mission.

La Maquis Voit Tout

La Maquis Voit Tout Propaganda mission (Image via Rebellion/YouTube@Jezza With Sauce)

This is another Sniping Challenge mission that requires you to kill as many enemies as you can within a limited time frame. To unlock this mission, you must find a hidden poster from Devil's Cauldron mission. At the start of the mission, you will be spawned on the top of a watchtower in Cote Marbre city. Similar to the previous mission, you must defeat Elite snipers to get extra points.

Prendre Le Maquis

Prendre Le Maquis (Image via Rebellion/YouTube@Jezza With Sauce)

Prendre Le Maquis is a Stealth challenge mission that requires you to hit as many enemies as you can with a sniper pistol. You will be given some time to defeat them and successfully defeating enough enemies will earn you a medal. You can unlock this mission by finding the hidden poster from the Assault on Fort Rouge mission.

Le Voix Du Maquis

Le Voix Du Maquis propaganda missions (Image via Rebellion/YouTube@Jezza With Sauce)

This is also a Stealth challenge mission, where you will be given a sniper pistol to defeat as many enemies as possible within a limited time. You can unlock this mission once you find a hidden poster from the Lock, Stock, And Barrels.

Pour Une France Libre

Pour Une France Libre is the only combat challenge among the propaganda missions in Sniper Elite Resistance (Image via Rebellion/YouTube@Jezza With Sauce)

This is the only Combat Challenge mission in the game where your goal is to eliminate as many enemies as possible using a standard rifle. You can unlock the mission after finding a hidden poster from the End Of The Line mission.

