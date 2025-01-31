All weapon workbench locations in Sniper Elite Resistance

In Sniper Elite Resistance, weapon workbenches are essential for upgrading your firearms and using them to quickly conclude missions. While the default firearms are capable enough to execute missions, modifications and better firearms are sometimes necessary to carry out objectives. For instance, certain missions may require a silencer in your weapon to avoid detection. Hence, the weapon workbench plays a pivotal role in carrying out missions.

This article covers all the weapon workbench locations in Sniper Elite Resistance.

Sniper Elite Resistance: All weapon workbench locations

There are a total of 22 workbenches spread across eight missions. They are typically scattered throughout the map, requiring you to cover some distance to find them. Below are all the locations:

Behind Enemy Lines: Workbench location

Behind Enemy Lines Workbench location (Image via Rebellion || YouTube/@Game Guides Channel)

In the "Behind Enemy Lines" mission, you can easily access only one workbench. Right where you spawn take the zip line and head toward the bridge. There, silently kill the enemy guarding the area to avoid detection. Once done, you'll find a path across the bridge. Take that climb onto the box and proceed through the pipes until you find a ridge. From there, ascend through the vines to reach the place. However, there will be another enemy guarding the area; kill him before entering.

Dead Drop: All Workbench locations

Pistol desk location

Pistol desk location (Image via Rebellion || YouTube/@Game Guides Channel)

Head to the library area and enter the building across from the Optional Objective location. From there, exit the building from the back and look for a tunnel on the right. The easiest way to reach there is by following the blue Optional Objective icon on the mini-map. Once you reach the tunnel, you'll find the secret workbench.

SMG desk location

Unlock the door to access the SMG workbench (Image via Rebellion || YouTube/@Game Guides Channel)

This is just beside Vertigo’s office. The easiest way to reach there is by following the yellow question mark icon. As you proceed through the castle, take the extreme left and move forward to enter the citadel. On your left, you will find a metal gate you can easily picklock to access.

Rifle desk location

Rifle desk location in Dead Drop (Image via Rebellion || YouTube/@Game Guides Channel)

The Rifle bench is opposite the Basilica. Head toward the area and you'll find a monastery. Make your way there and ascend to the second floor. There, you'll find a metal gate that can be picked open, leading you to the rifle desk.

Sonderzuge Sabotage: All Workbench locations

Pistol desk location

Pistol desk location (Image via Rebellion || YouTube/@Game Guides Channel)

This workbench is in the main building of the trainyard. Head to the eastern side of the map, where you will find a building near the “Investigate the Rail Yard” objective. Inside that, you will find the facility.

SMG desk location

SMG desk location in Sniper Elite Resistance (Image via Rebellion || YouTube/@Game Guides Channel)

From the starting location, look for a well-lit warehouse. Open the door by picking the lock to reach the site.

Rifle desk location

Rifle desk location (Image via Rebellion || YouTube/@Game Guides Channel)

To access this, carefully cross the river, as numerous enemies guard the area. After crossing, turn right, and you will find it near the Kill List objective.

Collision Course: All Workbench locations

Pistol desk location

Pistol desk location (Image via Rebellion || YouTube/@Game Guides Channel)

From the starting point, as you reach the opposite side of the mountain, proceed straight and you will find a small village with guards. At the far corner of this village, there is a two-story cabin marked with the Resistance cross symbol. Climb to the second floor to access the pistol modification area.

SMG desk location

Take the ladder to reach the SMG workbench (Image via Rebellion || YouTube/@Game Guides Channel)

Near the second village, where you are tasked with destroying salvaged technology, you will find a gate that leads you to the workbench. After entering the village, look for a ladder going down; this will lead you to your destination.

Rifle desk location

Rifle desk location (Image via Rebellion || YouTube/@Game Guides Channel)

The Rifle modification center is opposite the Optional Objective area, where you are asked to locate and disable the emergency pump. Upon reaching the building, take the stairs down and use the left door to find the area. Clear your path beforehand.

Devil's Cauldron: All Workbench locations

Pistol desk location

Pistol desk location in Devil's Cauldron (Image via Rebellion || YouTube/@Game Guides Channel)

Travel to the northern part of the map until you reach the factory's main entrance, identifiable by the Nazi symbol. This location is close to your objective, and you can follow the yellow objective marker to reach it. Once there, find a small door and a staircase.

Go up the stairs to the second floor, wherein there will be another yellow door on your left. When you open it, you will discover a small vent on the ground. Use that vent to enter the next room where it is located.

SMG desk location

SMG desk location in Sniper Elite Resistance (Image via Rebellion || YouTube/@Game Guides Channel)

At the southernmost area of the map, there is a tunnel. Head toward that, and on the left side of its tunnel road, you will find the workbench.

Rifle desk location

unlock the door to access the Rifle desk location in Sniper Elite Resistance (Image via Rebellion || YouTube/@Game Guides Channel)

From the starting point, as you begin exploring, you will find a church that is close to an optional objective. Follow the mini-map, and head inside the church. There, you will see a staircase and a small room next to it. The rifle workbench is located in the basement.

Assault on Fort Rouge: All Workbench locations

Pistol desk location

unlock the gate to access the workbench (Image via Rebellion || YouTube/@Game Guides Channel)

As you make your way to the northern part of the map, you will find an abbey. Next to the abbey, you will find a shed that you can picklock to open. Inside, there is the pistol workbench. You can also follow the red Kill list to reach the location.

SMG desk location

SMG desk location (Image via Rebellion/YouTube/@Game Guides Channel)

Finding this workbench in Sniper Elite Resistance can be tricky. First, head to the Derelict Streets on the southern side of the map. You will notice many ruined buildings and an orange generator at the center. Pass through the tight corridor, and you will come across a tunnel. Proceed through the tunnel to locate it.

Rifle desk location

Rifle desk location (Image via Rebellion || YouTube/@Game Guides Channel)

After compiling the Radio Tower objective, you will find a building, which is also the location for the objective of the Kleine Blume facility. Inside, you will find an underground stair. Take the stairs and go underground. From there, make a left turn to find another room.

Inside that room, there is another staircase heading downwards. Go down and reach the underground basement. From there, take a left turn and head straight until you reach the last door. Use a satchel charge to open the door, and you will find the center.

Lock, Stock, and Barrels: All Workbench location

Pistol desk location

Pistol desk location from Lock, Stock, and Barrels (Image via Rebellion || YouTube/@Game Guides Channel)

Head toward the northwestern part of the map, where you will find two black tracks on either side of the area. There, you will find a building with a green ladder. Climb the ladder to access the room containing the facility.

SMG desk location

SMG desk location from Lock, Stock, and Barrels (Image via Rebellion || YouTube/@Game Guides Channel)

On the eastern side of the map, just beside the main Nazi main building, you will find a barn. Inside, you will find a ladder to go to the upper part, where you will get it.

Rifle desk location

Rifle desk location from Lock, Stock, and Barrels (Image via Rebellion || YouTube/@Game Guides Channel)

Travel to the southwest of the map. You will find a building covered in vines. Use the vines to climb to the second floor, where you will encounter the rifle modification area.

End of the Line: All Workbench location

Pistol desk locations

Pistol desk location (Image via Rebellion/YouTube/@Game Guides Channel)

Head toward the southeastern side of the map, where you will also find Anti-Air guns to destroy. In that region, there is a house that you can access by climbing the vines. Once you are at the upper part, break through the blocked wooden planks to reach a ladder, leading to the ground floor, where the desk is located.

SMG desk location

SMG desk location (Image via Rebellion || YouTube/@Game Guides Channel)

At the railyard location in the northwestern section, where you also completed the first objective, you will notice a house. Inside that, you will find the SMG desk.

Rifle desk location

Rifle desk location in End of the Line mission (Image via Rebellion/YouTube/@Game Guides Channel)

Finally, the Rifle workbench in the End of the Line mission is right in the center of the map. The easiest way to find it is by following the “Sabotage the Blockhaus Doors” objective marker. Once you enter the building take the stairs to reach the second floor, where you will find a door that requires a satchel charge to unlock. Use the charge to open the door and access the desk.

