All Resident Evil 4 remake Chapter 10 collectibles and where to find them

The Resident Evil 4 remake was long-anticipated by players until its release. The game is redesigned with superior graphics, visuals, new character designs, and backgrounds. There are 16 chapters in the game, and to achieve 100% completion, players must collect all in-game collectibles. The Ballroom is the tenth chapter. Leon must investigate the Mausoleum and make his way to the Throne Room before escaping Verdugo and the Depths.

There are 13 collectibles here, and players should investigate attentively as they can be easily overlooked. The following article will therefore walk you through all collectibles in Chapter 10.

All collectibles in Chapter 10 of Resident Evil 4 remake

1) Third rat from the Merchant Request "More Pest Control".

The third rat can be located at the beginning of the mission in the Resident Evil 4 remake. As you enter the room, look to your right for a three-headed statue, then enter the dark passageway on the right and continue forward to locate the last rat.

2) Complete the Merchant Request "Merciless Knight"

A drawer will be near the entrance to the dark passageway in the room to the right of the three-headed statue. A blue request note will be visible to players. You must return to The Mausoleum and vanquish the Knights as Leon to fulfill the mandatory request. It is difficult, and players are advised to shoot the enemies' weak spots and keep flash grenades handy.

3) CQBR Assault Rifle

Players should go upstairs, where there will be a Square Lock Box to the south of the library. After using the Cubic Device to open it, the CQBR Assault Rifle will be revealed. This is a vital asset as it will help you in close-quarters combat in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

4) Gold Lynx treasure

In the Typewriter save room above the Library, there is a Square door Box; use the Cubic Device to open the door and reveal the Golden Lynx.

5) Ruby treasure

Go to the ground floor where there will be a silver lamp in the ballroom. Shoot it down to acquire the Ruby.

6) Ornate Beetle Treasure

In the same ballroom, proceed north. You will be able to circle around the ground floor to reach the treasure.

7) Unicorn Horn (2x) Key Item

These Key Items are story-related collectibles that cannot be overlooked. As you progress through the mission, you will have to fight two Garradors, and after defeating them, they will drop two Unicorn horns for you to collect.

8) Elegant Crown treasure

In the Resident Evil 4 remake, the Elegant Crown treasure can be located in the Depths or sewers at the end of the flooded region before squeezing through the crevice and ascending up a ladder.

9) Red Beryl treasure

You must break the wall on the left after climbing up the ladder from the last treasure discovered in the sewers. Enter the watercourse and you'll come across a nook with a silver receptacle dangling; simply fire it down to obtain the Red Beryl treasure.

10) Astute Appraiser trophy

In the Resident Evil 4 remake, combine Elegant Crown Treasure with Yellow Diamond (2x) and Red Beryl (3x) and offer it to the merchant for 100,000 pesetas to receive the Asute Appraiser trophy.

Alternatively, it also works with 1 Yellow Diamond, Sapphire (Blue), 1 Alexandrite (Purple), 1 Emerald (Green), and 1 Red Beryl, which gives a five-color bonus and amounts to 100,000 pesetas which will in turn help you get the aforementioned trophy.

11) Castellan 10

The Castellan 10 can be found behind bars just beside the merchant in the sewers. Walk as close to it as possible and you'll see the Castellan dangling upside down.

12) Yellow Diamond treasure

In the Underground Laboratory of the Resident Evil 4 remake, there will be a room where you need to flip a switch to open a gate, there you will find the Yellow Diamond.

13) Wave Goodbye, Right Hand trophy

This trophy cannot be ignored as it is collected after the completion of the mission. Once you flip the switch, a monster named Verdugo will chase you. Defeat the abomination to receive the trophy in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

