All Resident Evil 4 Remake Chapter 11 collectibles and where to find them

Resident Evil 4 Remake incentivizes exploration and features hub areas in every chapter for you to explore. You are bound to find treasures, key items, and other collectibles in your quest to rescue Ashley from a remote village in Spain.

Resident Evil 4 Remake brings back fan-favorite characters like the Merchant, who plays a key role in providing you with weapons and upgrades. You can sell him treasures and earn Pesetas, which can be used to enhance your weapons.

Chapter 11 of the Resident Evil 4 Remake takes place in the mines, and you must fight your way to get to the surface level. Since some areas are inaccessible after progressing the story, you can refer to this guide in your current playthrough to find the collectibles in this chapter.

Disclaimer: This article may contain brief spoilers about the game.

Locations of all collectibles in Chapter 11 of Resident Evil 4 Remake

Shooting Range challenges

You will find Merchant at the beginning of the chapter. After resupplying your stock, you can take the elevator to his left to partake in the Shooting Range challenge. You will get access to a new group of challenges called 3A, 3B, and 3C.

Sapphire

Shoot the silver container (Image via Capcom)

Upon reaching the mine area, you will spot a set of stairs near wooden rubble. Ascend it and turn left to come upon a silver vessel. Feel free to shoot it and collect the Sapphire treasure.

Golden Hourglass

Cross the bridge and take a left to find this chest (Image via Capcom)

After acquiring the above treasure, take the stairs on the left side of the wooden building and interact with the lever on the console. You will notice red lights on the bridge which begin to join, thereby allowing you to reach the inaccessible area in the right portion of the mine.

As soon as you cross the bridge, take a left onto a small crevice containing a chest. Open it to grab the Golden Hourglass.

Dynamite

Grab the Dynamite in the room near the bridge (Image via Capcom)

Head back towards the bridge, and you will find a small room containing wooden crates and empty boxes. Pick the dynamite key item on a box in the middle of the room.

You will face some enemies here, so make sure to defeat them first to explore Resident Evil 4 Remake at your own pace.

Hope You Like Thrill Rides achievement/trophy

You will encounter two giants that you must defeat with the help of Luis, who will be present with you throughout the mine section. After dealing with the giants, you will be presented with two on-rail minecart sequences wherein you need to shoot down obstacles while seated in a minecart.

To get the Hope You Like Thrill Rides achievement in Resident Evil 4 Remake, you must complete both sequences without sustaining damage to the minecart. You won’t be able to secure the achievement if the cart gets hit even once. You can track its health by using the indicator on the bottom-right corner of your screen.

Flagon

You can grab the Flagon after the first minecart section (Image via Capcom)

As mentioned before, there are two minecart rides, but there is a small halt between the two sequences. Upon finishing the first sequence, you can head to the platform/balcony area, where you will find a small brown chest that contains the Flagon treasure.

Castellan

Head inside the room through the door to the right of the above treasure and turn around and look upwards. You will find a Castellan figurine that you are free to shoot down.

There will be another minecart sequence after this section, which you must pass without taking any damage to get the Hope You Like Thrill Rides achievement/trophy.

Destroy Insect Hive request (Hive 1 and 2)

Upon progressing further into Chapter 11 of Resident Evil 4 Remake, you will reach the Hive area. Open the map and head to the east section of the area to find the Merchant request named Insect Hive. There are four Hives in total, and they appear to be slimy overgrowth with a shiny yellow orb.

Hive 1: This can be found to the left of the above request. You must look up to spot the yellow orb and shoot it to destroy it.

This can be found to the left of the above request. You must look up to spot the yellow orb and shoot it to destroy it. Hive 2: Take the path on the right side of the Merchant request to reach an open area. Look up to the left to shoot down the yellow orb and destroy the second Hive.

Gold Bar (L)

Shoot the barrel and then head inside to find the Gold Bar (Image via Capcom)

After destroying the second hive, proceed to the tunnel ahead of you and keep walking straight. You can spot a red barrel in what seems like a dead end. However, you can shoot it to destroy the rocks behind it.

Step into this dark area after the explosion to reach a brown chest containing the Gold Bar (L) treasure.

Hive 3 and 4

Exit the tunnel to find the last two Hives (Image via Capcom)

Feel free to exit the tunnel, and you will see two Hives above you. Hive 3 is slightly to the left and Hive 4 is to the right of Hive 3. Shoot them down to complete the Merchant request in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Resident Evil 4 Remake provides a change of pace between horror sections and combat sequences by encouraging you to explore the areas for ammo and treasures.

You can check out this article to find all Chapter 8 collectibles in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

