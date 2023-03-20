All enemies in Sons of the Forest, ranked

Sons of the Forest pits players against several enemies with varied attack patterns and appearances. The first encounter with such bizarre creatures is liable to take them off-guard. Despite having all the tools and weapons in the arsenal, the enemies in Sons of Forest may pose a grave threat to some players.

From cannibals to deranged mutants, this survival horror game doesn't shy away from making the players uncomfortable with its creepy creature designs and their equally discomforting movements. Sons of the Forest comprises a vast open sandbox for players to explore, and they are bound to run across such monstrosities in unexpected places.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking all mutants, cannibals, and other enemies in Sons of the Forest

12) Dirty Cannibals

Dirty Cannibals don't attack unless provoked (Image via Endnight Games)

The only reason these types of cannibals are at the bottom of the list is that they retaliate when provoked by the players. One can come across them when venturing into the forest area, and they are identifiable by a thick layer of dirt smeared on their bodies. Players should not underestimate these cannibals as they occasionally disclose the player's location to other enemies in the area.

11) Cannibals

Regular cannibals are the most common enemy type one can encounter in Sons of the Forest. They are easy to defeat since any weapon is potent enough to eliminate them. Their numbers compensate for their weak strength since these regular cannibals meander in groups a majority of times

10) Golden-Masked Cannibals

These cannibals are faction leaders and, therefore, quite aggressive in combat. Some even wield a boat propellor liable to deal a significant amount of damage to players if they get hit by it. One can, however, turn the battle's tides by shooting down the propellor, which results in an explosion.

9) Blind Mutants

The Blind Mutants have echolocation ability (Image via Endnight Games)

Players must be on-guard while exploring Sons of the Forest caves as they are home to the Blind Mutants. They use an echolocation ability similar to bats, which enables them to track the players easily. One can craft a torch and explore the caves to be aware of the mutants lurking about. However, they are easier to tackle since they possess no weapon and cannot block attacks.

8) Sluggy

Technically, one cannot combat the Sluggy since it appears in cutscenes throughout Sons of the Forest and blocks some cave sections. They are slimy creatures not found in the open world but in caves and underground sections, and one can blow them up using explosives.

7) Caterpillar Mutant

These mutants are aggressive and move around the game world like a cartwheel and a caterpillar. The first encounter with them will scare some players since they are nimble despite their size and their attacks' long reach. One must try to stay as far away as possible from them and use ranged weapons to deal damage.

6) Fingers

Fingers have a daunting appearance since their upper body resembles an elongated ribcage as its mouth and has fingers around their borders. Using guns is in the player’s best interest to keep their distance from them. These monstrosities usually lurk around in caves, so one must be alert when exploring them at night.

5) Titans

Titans are formidable enemies in Sons of the Forest and are red fat oversized humans. They tend to decimate player defensive structures like barricades, walls, and more, which leads to other enemies penetrating the base. One must take them down using explosives or try to land headshots to defeat them easily.

4) Brutes

Brutes are lean and taller than the Titans and wield a club. Players can come across these mutants in the vicinity of camps. Their clubs inflict substantial damage, and one swing is potent enough to knock a player down and potentially kill them. It is therefore recommended to attack the Brutes from a distance in Sons of the Forest.

3) Twins

The unsuspecting and stealthy tactics of the Twins make them some of the hardest bosses in Sons of the Forest. These mutant types are made up of conjoined male and female humans.

It is ideal for attacking the female section of this mutant, but due to its frantic movements, it is hard to get the proper angle to shoot them. Furthermore, they can crawl around the cave walls, adding to the difficulty and tension.

2) Baby Mutants

Baby Mutants are one of the creepiest enemies in Sons of the Forest and attack in swarms, mostly when exploring the caves. The dark atmosphere, lack of resources, and the other mutants in the cave can all lead to a tension-fueled encounter with these Baby Mutants suddenly attacking the player.

1) Demons

Demons are the most formidable enemies, and players will come across them in the game's final stages. They walk on all four limbs and occasionally attack with their hind legs like a scorpion sting. The fact that they can only be affected by a cross and no other weapon warrants their inclusion at the top of the list.

Sons of the Forest catapulted into popularity upon its release last month and continues to attract players. Those who admire the title can check out these five other survival games like Sons of the Forest.

