All Resident Evil 4 Remake Chapter 8 collectibles and where to find them?

The events of Resident Evil 4 Remake Chapter 8 unravel in and around the infamous Castle region. The majority of this chapter will take place in the interior section and pit you against some powerful enemies, so you must be cautious while exploring the Castle. This guide will highlight all the collectibles you can find in this Chapter.

Disclaimer: This article may contain brief spoilers about the game.

Finding all the collectibles in Chapter 8 of Resident Evil 4 Remake

Crimson Lantern

You will face several enemies in a Wine Cellar, including a mini-boss or elite foe in a red cloak. Defeating him drops the Crimson Lantern. It is a key item to open a door containing two statues in the starting area of Chapter 8 of the Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Mirror with Pearls and Rubies

You will find this trinket in the Wine Cellar (Image via Capcom)

After defeating all the enemies in the Wine Cellar, open the large chest which is placed amongst candles in front of the wine barrels. It contains a Mirror with Pearls and Rubies.

Extravagant Clock

You can find this treasure in the same room that features Ada's cutscene (Image via Capcom)

After progressing through the door using Crimson Lantern, you will encounter Ada in a cutscene. This area is called the Bindery and you will find one chest near a large fireplace. Open it and grab the Extravagant Clock treasure.

Lithographic Stones

In the same room to the left of the above treasure, you will come across a puzzle requiring three stones. You can refer to this detailed guide on how to complete Castle Lithographic Puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake. The three stones named B, C, and D can be found in the room itself.

Stone B can be found near the puzzle, C is located on a set of books right opposite the fireplace and D can be acquired by breaking the glass panel of a case in the area to the right side of the puzzle.

Small Key

After solving the puzzle, proceed through the corridors and pick up the Small Key sitting on a book atop a wooden crate near the window. This key is required to fetch the next collectible on the list.

Brass Pocket Watch

You will need the Small Key to open this drawer (Image via Capcom)

You must return to the fireplace area in Bindery and head to the nightstand with a locked drawer. The Small Key which you acquired above can be used to unlock this drawer, allowing you to obtain the Brass Pocket Watch.

Ornate Necklace

This treasure can be located in a small area accessed by turning the switch to Sun (Image via Capcom)

After progressing with the objectives, you will reach the Castle Battlements area. Here you will find a switch that can be turned left or right. They have a Sun and Moon marked on them. Turn on the switch in such a way that it displays the Moon. This opens the gate in the southeast direction (from the switch).

Walk through the gate, climb the ledge, and then hop onto another platform on the left with a hole in it. Jump down the hole and walk through the gate. You will find a small area in this room containing a chest. Open it to grab the Ornate Necklace.

Castellan

Once you arrive at the top of the Castle and encounter a Giant resembling an Ogre, jump from the spot with a broken wall on the right side. Proceed to climb the ladder on the tower in front of you. Follow the path around the roof until you reach the dead end. Shoot the Castellan figurine located atop a stack of sacks.

Emerald

Emerald is found in the same area as the Castellan (Image via Capcom)

Turn around and you will find a small set of stairs leading to the middle of this Castle rooftop in the Resident Evil 4 Remake. You can spot a brown chest to the left of the brazier. Interact with it and obtain the Emerald treasure.

Ruby

Shoot the silver container to get Ruby (Image via Capcom)

You will encounter another switch with Sun/Moon marks near the third tower in this area. This section is on the east side of the map. Turning the switch to the Sunside opens up the gate behind you. Feel free to hop off the platform and turn around to proceed to a smaller area. Here you will find a hanging silver vessel on the roof. Shoot it to grab Ruby.

You will find a locked drawer in one of the last towers in this area. However, the key can be acquired later in Resident Evil 4 Remake (Chapter 12). Remember to return to this final tower before heading to the clock tower in Chapter 12.

