All rookies in League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage, ranked

The League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage is set to kick off on October 19 in Seoul, South Korea. While fans are excited to watch superstars in the all-new event format, the stage will also see some promising rookies who are hungry to rise above expectations. Qualifying for this phase is already a feat on its own, and those who are able to do it in their rookie year are truly beyond impressive.

A total of 16 teams from nine different regions will battle on the Swiss Stage starting October 19. Only eight teams will progress to the Knockout Stage in Busan.

If you are looking to watch the Swiss Stage, you may want to check out the performance of these outstanding rookies.

Note: This ranking is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Ranking Gen. G Peyz, BDS Sheo, and other rookies in League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage

4) TL APA

APA is Team Liquid's midlaner in Worlds 2023 (Image via Lol Esports)

Role : Mid lane

Most picked champions: Cassiopeia, Ahri, Ziggs

In the LCS Summer Split, Team Liquid were one of the teams who needed a miracle to qualify for Worlds 2023. They then made a huge decision to replace their midlaner, Haeri, with APA, a 21-year-old rookie, in July.

Fortunately for Team Liquid, APA was able to turn things around, leading his team to back-to-back victories. During the regular season, he got four Player of the Game awards in five wins.

While APA isn't known to be the most consistent player on the roster, when he performs well, it often translates to success for Team Liquid. It will be interesting to see how the rookie midlaner performs on the Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage, considering the event is filled with midlane superstars.

3) BDS Sheo

Sheo is the jungler for BDS (Image via LoL Esports)

Role : Jungle

Most picked champions: Sejuani, Maokai

BDS is LEC's fourth seed team that went from the Worlds Qualifying series to the Swiss Stage. Their recent achievement includes a thrilling reverse sweep against the undefeated PSG Talons, earning them a spot in the next round. While this success is largely attributed to their teamwork, it's hard to overlook the contribution of their jungle player, Sheo.

Sheo joined BDS' main roster in the regular season after playing for the team's Academy roster for a year. In the LEC Summer Split, he was the second-best rookie of LEC, just behind G2 Yike. He mostly plays tanks like Sejuani and Maokai, although his Ivern was a signature pick in their Bo5 series against PSG.

2) G2 Yike

G2 Yike is LEC's Rookie of the Year (Image via LoL Esports)

Role : Support

Most picked champions: Rell, Maokai

Once again, G2 are looking to bring home the Worlds trophy as LEC's first seed. This time, they are joined by a fresh talent known as Yike, who currently serves as their support. Yike won the LEC Rookie of the Year award with his stunning performance in the regular season.

Although a rookie, Yike's playstyle seems to blend well with G2's aggressive playstyle. He is definitely a cut above the rest of the supports in the league with his great macro play and decision-making. Engage tank champions, such as Rell and Maokai, are his signature picks.

1) Gen G. Peyz

Gen. G Peyz is LCK's Rookie of the Year (Image via LoL Esports)

Role : ADC

Most picked champions: Aphelios, Zeri

There is much to say about Peyz's outstanding performance as a rookie, but there are only two things you need to know to truly understand how good he is. First, he is LCK's Rookie of the Year, and second, he successfully filled in the shoes of the world's greatest ADC, Ruler.

Sure, Ruler is still the best ADC heading into the Swiss Stage, but Peyz's ability to stand toe-to-toe with the best in his rookie year is a massive accomplishment on its own. He is an instrumental factor in Gen. G's back-to-back domestic wins, and he is looking to do more for the team in League of Legends' biggest tournament.

LCK is known to be home to League of Legends powerhouses, and with Peyz being the league's rookie this year, the region's dominance is sure to continue in the years to come.