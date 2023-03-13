All seasonal challenges for Destiny 2 Season of Defiance week 3 (March 14) 

New seasonal challenges will be added to the game's directory with the arrival of Destiny 2 Season 20's third weekly reset. These objectives require players to kill combatants across the system or complete seasonal quests and calibrations for EXP.

To summarize what is in store for everyone, Guardians must defeat others within the Iron Banner, Shadow Legions in Defiant Battlegrounds, calibrations in EDZ, and more. These challenges are some of the core sources of EXP and Bright Dust, so completing them is vital for powering up.

Destiny 2 Season of Defiance week 3 seasonal challenges and how to complete them (March 14)

1) The Longest Path

Defiant Battlegrounds: EDZ (Image via Destiny 2)

Players must complete the third chapter of the seasonal questline in Season of Defiance.

Defiant Battlegrounds completion required: 1.

Rewards: War Table upgrade and Challenger XP+.

2) Bane of the Shadow Legion

Destiny 2 Defiant Battlegrounds Ascendant Plane (Image via Bungie)

Players must defeat combatants within the Defiant Battlegrounds to complete this challenge using only their abilities. Bonus progression will be granted to anyone using Strand abilities on enemies.

Ability kills required: 50.

Rewards: War Table upgrade and Challenger XP.

3) Defiantly Defeated

Regnant Grenade Launcher from Season of Defiance (Image via Destiny 2)

Players must use Season of Defiance weapons to defeat enemies anywhere in the system. Weapons include Perpetualis, Prodigal Return, Regnant, Caretaker, Raconteur, and Royal Executioner. Bonus progression will be granted upon defeating enemies in seasonal activities.

Combatant kills required: 150.

Rewards: War Table upgrade and Challenger XP+.

4) EDZ activities

EDZ Public Event (Image via Destiny 2)

Players must complete EDZ bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors to complete this challenge. Since many public events spawn in many locations of EDZ, everyone is recommended to run them all in subsequent order. Heroic public events will typically grant bonus progress.

Progress required: 18.

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Bright Dust.

5) Commendation Appreciation

Commendations page (Image via Bungie)

To complete this challenge, players must earn progress by commending fireteam members at the end of Vanguard, Crucible, and Gambit activities.

Commendations required: 10.

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Bright Dust.

6) Iron sharpens Iron

Destiny 2 Iron Banner (Image via Bungie)

Players need to complete the Iron Banner matches to complete this challenge. Typically, bonus progression is granted upon wins. The best way to farm this is via the infamous loss-or-win farms, which can be done with a six-player fire team.

Progress required: 15.

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Bright Dust.

7) Primeval Entourage

Primeval (Image via Destiny 2)

Players need to defeat Taken enemies within Gambit matches to complete this challenge. Bonus progression will be granted upon defeating more formidable combatants. Envoys, Primevals, and high-value targets all count as powerful combatants.

Taken kills required: 100.

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Bright Dust.

8) Ultimate Champion

Unstoppable Champion (Image via Bungie)

Players must defeat Champion enemies in any Nightfall Strike with Legend or greater difficulty completing this challenge; however, higher difficulty tiers will grant bonus progress towards completion.

Champion kills required: 60.

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Bright Dust.

9) Mid-range calibration

Sturm Hand Cannon (Image via Bungie)

To complete this challenge, players must defeat enemies within EDZ using either Hand Cannons, Auto Rifles, Glaives, Fusion Rifles, or Machine Guns. Defeating enemies in rapid succession will grant bonus progress.

Kills required: 200.

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Bright Dust.

