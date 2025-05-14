  • home icon
All secrets in the Village of Khalim and how to find them: Doom The Dark Ages guide

By Prit Chauhan
Modified May 14, 2025 22:20 GMT
All secrets in the Village of Khalim and how to find them: Doom The Dark Ages guide (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

There are six secrets in the Village of Khalim chapter in Doom The Dark Ages. This is the very first part of the game, and it will allow you to train yourself and learn the gameplay fundamentals. Mechanics like shield-charging, using different kinds of weapons, and getting familiar with breakable surfaces are all a part of this first mission. You can also explore secret areas while you're at it.

Some secret areas will require you to use keys. That said, this article will explain all six secrets in the Village of Khalim chapter of Doom The Dark Ages.

Doom The Dark Ages: All secrets in Village of Khalim

Secret 1

Secret #1 in Village of Khalim (Image via Bethesda Softworks)
Secret #1 in Village of Khalim (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The first secret will be uncovered once you are required to perform two three-hit melee combos. In this area, you will be faced with monsters. Simply follow the on-screen instructions, and the barriers on your right side towards the wall will drop down.

Enter the area and then shield-charge through the breakable surface to discover the first secret area. It will also show you a Life Sigil that you can collect.

Secret 2

Secret #2 in Village of Khalim (Image via Bethesda Softworks)
Secret #2 in Village of Khalim (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The second secret in the very first chapter of Doom The Dark Ages will take you to a Blue Key. Simply follow the objective marker to acquire it. Next, shield-charge through the door right in front and move forward to find the gate, which can be unlocked using the aforementioned key. This is the second secret area, where you'll also find a Toy.

Secret 3

Secret #3 in Village of Khalim is protected by a barrier (Image via Bethesda Softworks)
Secret #3 in Village of Khalim is protected by a barrier (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

After obtaining your second Life Sigil, you'll come across an open area with your objective marker close by. You can identify this area by the presence of the Purple Key on the Automap. Turn around and look for a cave in the lower levels. Jump into it, and this is where you'll find the third secret location.

Destroy the barrels and the demons to drop the barriers, and you will be rewarded with a weapon skin.

Secret 4

Secret #4 in Village of Khalim (Image via Bethesda Softworks)
Secret #4 in Village of Khalim (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The fourth secret in the Village of Khalim chapter in Doom The Dark Ages also lies close to the Purple Key and right behind the objective marker in this area. Once again, find the path below the edge of the cliff behind the objective. Enter the cave, and you will find the fourth secret along with a new Toy.

Secret 5

Secret #5 in Village of Khalim in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda Softworks)
Secret #5 in Village of Khalim in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

For the fifth secret, grab the Purple Key as observed on the map. Turn back around and you'll be able to boost yourself further away, where you will discover the locked door. Unlock it with the key for the next location and another Life Sigil.

Secret 6

Secret #6 in Village of Khalim (Image via Bethesda Softworks)
Secret #6 in Village of Khalim (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Finally, for the last secret, scrabble up a wall and go towards the Codex symbol. Here, you'll find some allies guarding the Village of Khalim Codex for you. This is the sixth and final secret location in this chapter of Doom The Dark Ages. Simply follow the Automap towards the Codex to get to it.

