All songs in Deltarune Chapter 3 and 4 soundtrack

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Jun 04, 2025 19:18 GMT
Deltarune is available to buy now via Steam (Image via tobyfox)
Deltarune is available to buy now via Steam (Image via tobyfox)

Undertale creator Toby Fox's latest RPG title, Deltarune, is already leading the Steam charts within a few hours of release. The game features exciting, story-rich gameplay and a great collection of songs/tracks. As Chapters 3 and 4 of Deltarune are now available on Steam, players have been actively searching for the game's soundtrack as well.

In this article, we have listed the songs from the soundtrack for Deltarune's Chapters 3 and 4 for the convenience of our readers.

All songs from Deltarune soundtrack

There are 66 songs in the Deltarune Chapter 3 and 4 soundtrack (Image via tobyfox)
There are 66 songs in the Deltarune Chapter 3 and 4 soundtrack (Image via tobyfox)

While the first two chapters of the game were already out for free, Chapters 3 and 4 are also now live in the form of a paid bundle. Moreover, we have official confirmation that parts 5, 6, and 7 will also be released in the near future. As far as Chapters 3 and 4 are concerned, there are a whopping 66 songs in these parts of Deltarune. The album can be streamed and downloaded via Bandcamp and is priced at $9. Here is a full list of the songs from the two latest chapters:

  1. Flashback (Excerpt)
  2. Feature Presentation
  3. And Now For Today's Sponsors...!
  4. MIKE, the BOARD, please!
  5. Sandy Board
  6. Adventure Board
  7. Query?
  8. Quiz!
  9. Dig! Dig! To The Center of the Earth
  10. Pushing Buddies
  11. Ruder Buster
  12. Physical Challenge
  13. Board Clear!
  14. Welcome to the Green Room
  15. Vapor Buster
  16. Paradise, Paradise
  17. Raft Ride
  18. SOUTH OF THE BORDER!
  19. Sound Check
  20. Raise Up Your Bat
  21. KING OF ROLYPOLY
  22. Glowing Snow
  23. Big City Board
  24. Doom Board
  25. Metaphysical Challenge
  26. TV WORLD
  27. It's TV Time!
  28. Hall of Fame
  29. Breath
  30. Black Knife
  31. Crickets
  32. Old wooden rafters
  33. Hymn
  34. Another day in hometown
  35. Friends
  36. Castle Funk
  37. Knock You Down!! (Rhythm Ver.)
  38. Gingerbread House
  39. The distance between two
  40. C
  41. Atrium
  42. Dark Sanctuary
  43. From Now On (Battle 2)
  44. Gyaa Ha ha!
  45. Fireplace
  46. A DARK ZONE
  47. Mysterious Ringing
  48. Ever Higher
  49. Wise words
  50. Piano that may not be played that well
  51. 12am
  52. The Second Sanctuary
  53. Ripple
  54. 13am
  55. The Third Sanctuary
  56. Dark Place
  57. Heavy Footsteps
  58. Crumbling Tower
  59. SPAWN
  60. GUARDIAN
  61. Need a hand!?
  62. The place where it rained
  63. The Ol' Jitterbug
  64. Neverending Night
  65. The LEGEND...?
  66. With Hope Crossed On Our Hearts
