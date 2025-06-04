All songs in Deltarune Chapter 3 and 4 soundtrack

Undertale creator Toby Fox's latest RPG title, Deltarune, is already leading the Steam charts within a few hours of release. The game features exciting, story-rich gameplay and a great collection of songs/tracks. As Chapters 3 and 4 of Deltarune are now available on Steam, players have been actively searching for the game's soundtrack as well.

In this article, we have listed the songs from the soundtrack for Deltarune's Chapters 3 and 4 for the convenience of our readers.

All songs from Deltarune soundtrack

There are 66 songs in the Deltarune Chapter 3 and 4 soundtrack (Image via tobyfox)

While the first two chapters of the game were already out for free, Chapters 3 and 4 are also now live in the form of a paid bundle. Moreover, we have official confirmation that parts 5, 6, and 7 will also be released in the near future. As far as Chapters 3 and 4 are concerned, there are a whopping 66 songs in these parts of Deltarune. The album can be streamed and downloaded via Bandcamp and is priced at $9. Here is a full list of the songs from the two latest chapters:

Flashback (Excerpt) Feature Presentation And Now For Today's Sponsors...! MIKE, the BOARD, please! Sandy Board Adventure Board Query? Quiz! Dig! Dig! To The Center of the Earth Pushing Buddies Ruder Buster Physical Challenge Board Clear! Welcome to the Green Room Vapor Buster Paradise, Paradise Raft Ride SOUTH OF THE BORDER! Sound Check Raise Up Your Bat KING OF ROLYPOLY Glowing Snow Big City Board Doom Board Metaphysical Challenge TV WORLD It's TV Time! Hall of Fame Breath Black Knife Crickets Old wooden rafters Hymn Another day in hometown Friends Castle Funk Knock You Down!! (Rhythm Ver.) Gingerbread House The distance between two C Atrium Dark Sanctuary From Now On (Battle 2) Gyaa Ha ha! Fireplace A DARK ZONE Mysterious Ringing Ever Higher Wise words Piano that may not be played that well 12am The Second Sanctuary Ripple 13am The Third Sanctuary Dark Place Heavy Footsteps Crumbling Tower SPAWN GUARDIAN Need a hand!? The place where it rained The Ol' Jitterbug Neverending Night The LEGEND...? With Hope Crossed On Our Hearts

