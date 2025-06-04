Will Deltarune Chapters 3 and 4 be on Switch 1?

Yes, Deltarune Chapters 3 and 4 will be available on the Nintendo Switch 1. In fact, all chapters of the game will be available on both the Switch 1 and 2. For those wondering, the Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to be released on June 4, 2025 (Pacific Time). Meanwhile, as of this writing, four chapters of the game have been released together on multiple platforms, including PS4, PS5, as well as PC via Steam.
Deltarune is a paid game, and you can purchase it for $24.99 across all platforms.
Deltarune Chapters 3 and 4: Details and where to find them
Deltarune is set in the same universe as tobyfox's previous title, Undertale. It has been released as an adventurous experience in the Undertale series. Four chapters are currently available, and more will likely be added in the future.
It is an episodic RPG title, and though crossplay isn't entirely an option, Deltarune features cross-purchase. This means that you can transfer it across different devices from the same brand. For instance, you will be able to move the game's saved files from a PS4 to a PS5 or from a Nintendo Switch 1 to a Switch 2.
This allows you to play the game without losing progress across different devices. However, you cannot transfer it from a PlayStation device to a Switch. Naturally, playing it on PC via Steam means you can't transfer it to the Sony or Nintendo consoles, as you will need your Steam account and the game downloaded on the computer.
Deltarune takes you to the world of Kris and Susie, who end up in a place called the Dark World via a supply closet that opens up a portal. Great adventures follow next as you fight enemies using different tactics, objects, weapons, and much more.
You'll have to solve puzzles and defeat various foes using different approaches in order to finish the game, and it can be quite a fun adventure. It will certainly bring joy to those who've already played Undertale (released in 2015).
