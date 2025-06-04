Luminosity Gaming exits Rainbow Six Siege esports ahead of North America League 2025

Luminosity Gaming has exited the Rainbow Six Siege esports scene once again. This time just a week before the North America League 2025 begins, leaving its players without an organization as the season approaches. This marks the fourth time since 2019 that Luminosity Gaming has pulled out of the Rainbow Six Siege esports circuit in North America.

The news was first shared by player Landon “Beeno” Ashbee on his personal X account, revealing that the roster will now compete as Student of the Game LFO. The players remain committed to the league and are actively looking for a new organization to represent.

Luminosity's exit Rainbow Six Siege esports and roster struggles

Just a month ago, things seemed to move in a hopeful direction. Luminosity Gaming had introduced a fresh lineup for the 2025 season — Beeno, Eddy, epic, Fenz, and Kixhro, with Froshii as coach — ready to make their mark in the North America League. But now, the same lineup finds itself preparing for the season under a new name and without the support of an organization.

Luminosity Gaming’s exit came just two days after its R6 Share skins were removed from the in-game store. Ubisoft’s recent update allows only R6 Share 2025 Partnered teams to have bundles, and while no direct link has been confirmed, the timing has sparked curiosity within the community.

Despite high hopes, Luminosity Gaming has had a tough time finding its footing in Rainbow Six Siege esports. Over the past two years, the organization has made several roster changes, and even with an entirely new team this season, results have been hard to come by. The struggles on the scoreboard may have contributed to this latest decision.

This isn’t an isolated case either. Luminosity has a history of stepping away from competitive scenes when things don’t pan out. In the tier 2 space alone, it has exited Counter-Strike in 2019, Call of Duty in 2020, Fortnite in 2022, and Overwatch in 2024 — each time after facing similar hurdles in building a lasting, competitive presence.

For the players now competing as Student of the Game LFO, the timing couldn’t be more challenging. With just days to go before the season starts, they remain the only roster in the North America League 2025 without and organisation's backing. Still, they’ve made it clear they’re ready to compete, no matter the circumstances.

While the Rainbow Six Siege esports scene lost a known name, it also gained one. ENVY announced it has picked up the Challenger Series 2025 champions JJ and Co., injecting some good news into an otherwise bittersweet day for the North American scene.

As the Rainbow Six Siege esports community gears up for a new season, Luminosity’s exit is another reminder of the unpredictable nature of the industry. But for these players, the game goes on. And now, under a new name, they’ll look to prove that even without a big org behind them, they belong at the top.

