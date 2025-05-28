All Star Wars Battlefront 2 classes explained

Star Wars Battlefront 2 has seen a major surge in popularity, with thousands of new players joining daily and the game hitting an all-time high player count after over eight years since its release. The sudden growth of the title doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. As more and more newcomers are diving in, it's important to understand the basics of the game, especially the class system.
On that note, here’s a breakdown of all the main classes in Star Wars Battlefront 2.
Types of Star Wars Battlefront 2 classes
There are four main classes in Battlefront 2: Assault, Heavy, Officer, and Specialist. Each class has its own abilities and playstyle, allowing you to contribute to your team in different ways.
Assault
The Assault class is great for players who like fast-paced combat and want to be on the frontline. These troopers are quick, mobile, and perfect for rushing objectives or flanking enemies before they can react. Their abilities include carrying throwables, sprinting faster, and pulling out a powerful close-range weapon for a short time.
Heavy
Heavy troopers are slower but tougher than other classes. They specialize in holding down areas and are usually equipped with heavy blasters, shields, and large amounts of health. They are ideal for defending objectives or blocking narrow choke points. Their abilities include using a personal shield and launching impact grenades.
Officer
The Officer class is the support backbone of the team. They help the allies by boosting their health and ability effectiveness more than fighting directly. They can deploy blaster turrets to control space and provide fire support during emergencies. Officers are especially useful in team-focused play and help keep everyone alive for as long as possible.
Specialist
Specialists are long-range snipers and stealth-based players. They are great at picking off enemies from afar or setting traps. They have stealth abilities like trip mines and scanners that reveal enemies. Specialists can disrupt the enemy team without even being in the middle of a fight.
That's everything you need to know about the classes in Battlefront 2. Each class offers a different experience, and mastering all of them slowly will help you become a more versatile and effective player for the team.
