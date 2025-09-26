All UFO poster locations in Silent Hill F

Silent Hill F is teeming with disturbing imagery, heavy choices, and multiple endings. One of the strangest and most humorous elements in-game is the UFO ending, a satirical conclusion that gives players something completely unexpected. To get the UFO ending, players must follow multiple steps, one of which involves finding all the UFO posters on the map.
On that note, here's everything you need to know about the UFO posters in Silent Hill F.
How to get all UFO posters in Silent Hill F
Note that collecting the posters alone is not enough. Similar to other endings, this requires a New Game+ save and has multiple steps to follow. You need to listen to all the UFO broadcasts in the alley first, and then proceed to collect the posters.
UFO poster 1 (Chapter 3)
The first UFO poster appears during Chapter 3 while moving in the crop fields in the east direction. Look for a small shed at the edge of this land and enter inside by shifting some obstacles. You will find the poster on the back wall. Obtaining it also plays the first hidden cutscene.
UFO poster 2 (Chapter 5)
The second poster is in Chapter 5 in the southeastern alleys of Ebisugaoka. Go near the wooden fence that is decorated with plans, and you will easily find the poster. Interact with it, and another cutscene will begin.
UFO poster 3 (Chapter 5)
The final poster can also be found in Chapter 5 near the Chizuruya General Store. You will spot a house facing the store directly. The poster will be visible on the wall right above a bicycle. Interacting with it shows the final secret cutscene.
You now know the location of all UFO posters in the game. Once you collect them and listen to all the UFO broadcasts, continue playing the story as usual. When you receive the objective to go to Shu’s house, a new path will appear that is full of monsters. Fight your way through and interact with the UFO at the end to unlock the secret ending.
