All weapons in Redfall and how to get them

Redfall's loaded with a wide variety of ammunition. From brand-new artillery pieces to mythological stake launchers, heroes can accomplish a lot with powerful weapons. The inventory has lots of vacant space to load your favorite firearms. Since every character in Redfall has a unique skill tree, equipping them with the right arms will increase their potential. While quick-select loadout features three weapons, your backpack still lets you add more.

Some missions and challenges provide you with weapons that suit your preferences. Even if you encounter vampires and their Gods, it won't be much of an issue to fend them off. So, here is the list of all achievable weapons in Redfall.

Everything you need to know to get all weapons in Redfall

The title includes various types of weapons. While some deal maximum damage, there are also those that only do a little. There are plenty of conventional and anti-vampire picks that you can choose.

Since this one is a first-person shooter game, there are many weapons you can get. This article is a comprehensive guide on retrieving firearms in Redfall.

Conventional Armament

Pistols

This is one of the starter guns you get in Redfall. Although it can not guarantee you a kill, it gives you a sense of security. Any character can make use of this weapon and it can be found in Redfall Commons and Burial Point.

Moray with 10 Mag Size

Pistol Moray (Image via Arkane Studios)

Centipede with 15 Mag Size

Handgun Centipede (Image via Arkane Studios)

Clacker With 20 Mag Size

Clacker Pistol (Image via Arkane Studios)

Grackle with 6 Mag Size

Grackle Pistol (Image via Arkane Studios)

Ambition with 10 Mag Size

Ambition Pistol (Image via Arkane Studios)

Death Spiral with 8 Mag Size

Death Spiral Handgun (Image via Arkane Studios)

Shepherd's Crook with 8 Mag Size

Shepherd's Crook Handgun (Image via Arkane Studios)

Assault rifles

Without a doubt, assault rifles are the best for close combat and mid-range battles. Some are fully automatic, and some are burst-fire ARs. However, you can add mods to upgrade your weapons. Arm your best character with this rifle to neutralize elite vampires and human threats. One can find this weapon in different areas of the maps that are mentioned below.

Firebird with 25 Mag Size

Firebird AR (Image via Arkane Studios)

Strega With 30 Mag Size

Strega AR (Image via Arkane Studios)

Morrigan with 30 Mag Size

Morrigan AR (Image via Arkane Studios)

Maenad with 15 Mag Size

Maenad AR (Image via Arkane Studios)

Cass Special with 12 Mag Size

Cass Special AR (Image Via Arkane Studios)

Grave Mistake with 18 Mag Size

Grave Mistake AR (Image via Arkane Studios)

Perfectly Normal with 35 Mag Size

Perfectly Normal AR (Image via Arkane Studios)

Sniper rifles

These military guns can clear your obstacles. If you're looking to get the best out of them, find a vantage point to have the upper hand. Jacob Boyer is an expert at using the Legendary Sniper Rifle, Lonely Thing. Those who are good at sniping can choose a long-distance rifle to clear paths for Remi, Dev, and Layla. Players can get this weapon from Redfall Commons, Redfall Burial Point, and more places.

Efreet with 5 sniper bullets

Sniper Rifle Efreet (Image via Arkane Studios)

Yokai with 3 sniper bullets

Yokai Sniper Rifle (Image via Arkane Studios)

Lonely Thing 5 sniper bullets

Lonely Thing Sniper Rifle (Image via Arkane Studios)

Shotguns

These are some of the best firearms to use for up-and-close combat in Redfall. Grandpa's shotgun shreds vampires to pieces. Even when one cannot figure out their movements, it will end their weird dance. One of the heroes who prefers a shotgun is Layla Ellison. There are different places one can go to get them.

Badland with 2 Mag Sizes

Badlands Shotgun (Image via Arkane Studios)

Arroyo with 5 Mag Size

Arroyo Shotgun (Image via Arkane Studios)

Gulch with 7 Mag Size

Gluch Shotgun (Image via Arkane Studios)

Causeway with 8 Mag Size

Causeway Shotgun (Image via Arkane Studios)

Lockjaw with 7 Mag Size

Lockjaw Shotgun (Image via Arkane Studio)

Grim Tide with 4 Mag Size

Grim Tide Shotgun (Image via Arkane Studios)

Disproportionate Response with 7 Mag Size

Disproportionate Response Shotgun (Image via Arkane Studios)

Pacific Grim with 4 Mag Size

Pacific Grim (Image via Arkane Studios)

Anti-vampire srmory

UV gun

We all love to see flashy guns occasionally, and Redfall has made it possible. The firearm that belongs to this category emits UV light and petrifies enemies when focused on long enough. To find this legendary, visit Basswood Pawn Shop Safe or Union Market Safe.

UV-102B "Medusa" with 30 Mag Size

UV-102B Medusa (Image via Arkane Studios)

Stake launchers

The myth about burning a vampire with a stake is real, and so are stake launchers. This rare piece of art is available across the map. To find this legendary, visit Police Station Weapon Crate or other mentioned areas below.

Butcherbird with 3 Mag Size

Butcherbird Stake Launcher (Image via Arkane Studios)

Sawfish with 3 Mag Size

Stake Launcher Sawfish (Image via Arkane Studios)

Flare guns

Flare guns set vampires on fire and have flares that slowly burn ruthless monsters to death. There are two different flare guns in Redall. Players can travel to places such as Union Market or Police Station to get them.

Comet 1 Flare, 2x Damage than Nova

Flare gun Comet (Image via Arkane Studios)

Nova 2 Flares, half the damage than Comet.

Flare gun Nova (Image via Arkane Studios)

Close Combat (Fist)

This is what people often do when they get up close and personal: fist fights. The title also enables characters to use their fists even if they do not deal much harm.

Weapon mods

Various gun attachments to add in Redfall. (Image via Arkane Studios)

Weapons have stake modes that enable players to attach blades to the gun's tip. Although there are some guns equipped with stakes, they can modify them. But conventional weapons such as pistols and sniper rifles can't use a stake, so one way to stay upfront is to have a blade affixed to it.

Weapon level

Players choose guns based on their performance. (Image via Arkane Studios)

As one progresses through the title, they will obtain more powerful weapons. Their inventory will be full of firearms that they can choose to slay vampires. Although weapons have their power levels, they cannot be upgraded. Since these have many rarity types, a better choice would be guns with higher rarity.

Players can also look for rating, reload rate, rate of fire, and magazine size to improve their chances of leveling up in the game.

Weapon skins

Polar Vortex Multi-Weapon Skin. (Image via Arkane Studios)

Since the game has 43 unique weapon skins, players can customize their weapon casing. They can inspect the weapon's mods and levels and add cool skins to their loadout.

Places to go to obtain Weapons in Redfall

There are places in the game that grants you weapons that you can add to your slot. There are also hero-specific Legendary guns that only one hero can get. While some are easily available, you need to make extra effort to get your hands on some Legendaries. Here is the list of places to visit to find weapons in Redfall.

1) Basswood Pawn Shop Safe (Redfall Commons)

Basswood Pawn Shop Safe (Image via Arkane Studios)

Since there are six fast-travel points, you can use one to move to Redfall's Basswood Pawn Shop. Then, obtain a lockpick and a rewire kit from the seller in the Safehouse. And head south to reach the Pawn Shop to find the container at the back wall. You now have a Legendary weapon at your side. To get more, return to the main menu and re-enter.

2) Union Market Safe (Redfall Commons)

Union Market Safe. (Image via Arkane Studios)

If you want to get new weapons, you have to use a fast-travel point to get to Heritage Rock Safehouse and purchase two lockpicks.

Now move towards Union Market, and search for a building with a lobster on the rooftop. And then, use one lockpick to open the door on the right to enter the room. After that, search for the safe that is under the bed. Then, with another lockpick in hand, you can get weapons from that safe. Repeat the process to obtain another item.

3) Redfall Police Station Weapon Crate (Burial Point)

Another Legendary Weapon that you can add to your slot. (Image via Arkane Studios)

Firstly, you have to purchase two Lockpicks at the Maritime Center. Once you pinpoint the location, head east to the Redfall Police Station. Then, enter through the open garage and take a right when you pass through the door.

Now, walk downstairs, and with the help of a Lockpick, you can open the door. You can see a weapon container on the table, loot that, and repeat the process to get another.

4) The Rook

Vampire The Rook (Image via Arkane Studios)

For those looking out for legendary weapons in Redfall, you have the option to defeat the Rook. A powerful vampire, when defeated, will grant you one such firearm. Every passing corner in the game gives you some armaments to protect, so be on the lookout to increase your weapon skills.

