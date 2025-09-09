All Woodo and Woona chest locations in Wuthering Waves

Finding the Woodo and Woona chest in Wuthering Waves requires visiting a series of 12 shrines in no particular order. They are spread out at a reasonable distance from each other towards the south of the Sanguis Plateaus. Just make sure to interact with the two wootters located south of the Maroonwood Resonance Beacon to initiate the associated quest, which rewards an achievement.

This article further explores the Woodo and Woona secret chest locations in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Woodo and Woona chest locations

You can unlock a total of 12 Sanguis Plateaus chests in Wuthering Waves from the Woodo and Woona puzzles. They are tucked away in the following locations:

Location 1

This area is southeast of Maroonwood (Image via Kuro Games)

You can find the first chest near the Woodo and Woona shrine, located southeast of Maroonwood. After completing their interaction, fly to the top of the nearby tall rock. Investigate the light on the ground to reveal the secret chest.

Location 2

Located near the Sonace Casket (Image via Kuro Games)

The next shrine is tucked away under the cliff near the Sonace Casket. Interact with the light to unlock the chest.

Location 3

Find the Elder Wootter across the stream (Image via Kuro Games)

You can locate the next shrine across the stream. Fly toward the location and complete the investigation to unlock the second Woodo and Woona chests in Wuthering Waves.

Location 4

Located near the Resonance Beacon (Image via Kuro Games)

Fly east from the previous location to reach the next one. You can find the secret chest on the rocks above the campfire.

Location 5

The fifth secret chest location (Image via Kuro Games)

This shrine is located east of the Maroonwood Resonance Beacon. You have to fly around the rock to reach the spot.

Location 6

You can reach the location with the Resonance Beacon (Image via Kuro Games)

From the previous location, turn around and cross the stream to access the next secret chest, under the Resonance Beacon.

Location 7

This shrine is located beside The Wasteland (Image via Kuro Games)

Use the Plushie Leap to reach the other rock and glide across the water to reach the next shrine.

Location 8

This secret chest spot overlooks the silted tree (Image via Kuro Games)

Keeping The Wastelands Nightmare Nest to the right, fly across the stream. You should be able to locate the glowing shrine at a distance.

Location 9

We are under the Rustblood Pass (Image via Kuro Games)

The next shrine is located behind the large wilted tree, beside The Wastelands Nightmare Nest.

Location 10

Completing the interaction here will unlock a Basic Supply Chest (Image via Kuro Games)

Fly east from under the Rustblood Pass to reach the next location. The shrine overlooks the shattered camp.

Location 11

The shrine lies between the Rustblook Pass and The Wasteland (Image via Kuro Games)

You can find the next chest southwest of the previous location, by the massive rocky mountain.

Location 12

The final secret chest location (Image via Kuro Games)

The final shrine is lodged deep into The Wastelands. It is located southwest of the Resonance Nexus.

Once you collect all the secret chests, head back to the original shrine and chat with Woona to unlock the Get Wootter We Found You trophy in Wuthering Waves.

