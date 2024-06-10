All Xbox Games Showcase games that are confirmed to come to PS5: Doom The Dark Ages, CoD Black Ops 6, and more

The Xbox Games Showcase 2024 had some major reveals, to say the least, and Microsoft announced which games will make their way to the PS5, and those which will be available exclusively on PC and Xbox. From completely new IPs to new games for existing ones, Microsoft extensively showcased many projects its studios are working on that will be released throughout 2024 and 2025.

This article will go over all the games announced during the Xbox Games Showcase which will also be available on Sony's PS5 console.

List of all games coming to the PS5 announced during the Xbox Games Showcase

1) Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

Treyarch is all set to release its new Call of Duty Black Ops game this year in 2024, taking players to the interesting, and often controversial premise of the Gulf War. As announced during the Xbox Games Showcase, the latest CoD title will be making its way to the PS5 and it will not be exclusively locked to Microsoft's console as many have feared previously.

2) DOOM: The Dark Ages

Doom: The Dark Ages (Image via Id Software)

Doomslayer's mission to Rip and Tear is not over yet and there are still the forces of hell to conquer. One of the biggest surprises of the Xbox Games Showcase was ID announcing the upcoming DOOM game, titled The Dark Ages. Similar to its predecessor, PlayStation fans will be able to embark on their crusade against the forces of Hell as The Dark Ages will be making its way to the PS5 console in 2025.

3) Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dragon Age: The Veilguard (Image via Bioware)

Once considered one of the best studios and at the forefront of great RPG experiences, Bioware has had a couple of rough years. But the team is ready to make a comeback, as the fourth Dragon Age game titled The Veilguard is set to release in 2024. The game will also be available on the PS5, and fans can once again embark on a grand adventure across Thedas.

4) Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via 505 Games)

One of the most surprising reveals at the Xbox Games Showcase was a new souls-like RPG set in Ancient China. Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, the upcoming title from Leenzee and published by 505 Games will arrive on multiple platforms, including the PlayStation 5 in 2025.

5) Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Clair Obsur: Expedition 33 (Image via Sandfall Interactive)

Sandfall Interactive unveiled its latest project to the world in last night's Xbox Games Showcase 2024. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is an upcoming role-playing experience that takes its inspiration from iconic JRPGs like Persona, Final Fantasy 7, Tales of Symphonia, and more. People including PS5 users will be able to venture across this world inspired by Belle Époque France in 2025.

6) Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater (Image via Konami)

Konami surely kept us waiting, but it might be worth it. The world got the first look at Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater's gameplay during Microsoft's presentation. People can once again embark on the virtuous mission on their preferred platform, including the PlayStation 5.

7) Atomfall

Atomfall (Image via Rebellion)

The creators of the Sniper Elite series revealed their new project, Atomfall to the world. Similar to many other titles from this list, this brand-new RPG set in a post-apocalyptic world will also make its way to the PlayStation 5 console in 2025.

8) Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Ubisoft)

Ubisoft shared a small look at AC Shadow's gameplay during the Xbox Games Showcase 2024. We got a glimpse of the playstyle of both the protagonists, where Naoe is seen sneaking around like a shinobi (or in this sense a kunoichi), while Yasuke takes the role of a typical fighter archetype given he is one of the samurais. Shadows will be available on multiple platforms, including the PC and the PS5.