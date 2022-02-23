An introduction to Prank-Kids x Accesscode Talker in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Sometimes Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel players just want to beat someone down with a fast, frustrating aggressive deck. One of the top decks in the meta right now has to be Prank-Kids Accesscode Talker, a deck focused on Fusion Summons and Link Summons.

The combos present in the deck are simple, and reward players with powerful Boss Monsters to win games. This leads to a perfect marriage of power, between Prank-Kids and the Accesscode Talker itself, a card featured in many decklists.

Short combos and powerful effects make up the Prank-Kids Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel deck

That’s what makes this such an enticing deck - the combos are easy! There are plenty of one-card combos that lead into other, more powerful monsters and abilities. It all begins with players looking for a Prank-Kids Fansies in hand, which will ultimately begin a chain of events that will lead to victory.

The ideal Secret Packs to be on the lookout for are Prank Panic! and Soldiers from the Storm (Accesscode Talker).

A series of unfortunate events (for the opponent) in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

They look so cute! How much harm could the Fansies really do? (Image via Konami)

The Prank-Kids cards might look silly in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, and may have ridiculous names, but they lead to success in short order. That’s what makes them so great. Starting with just one card, the player can get going, with Prank-Kids Fansies.

Before any other player knows it, things will already have gotten out of hand. The duelist will want to Normal Summon Prank-Kids Fansies and use it to Link Summon Prank-Kids Meow-Meow-Mu. Using Fansies’ effect, they can send Prank-Kids Lampsies to the graveyard and then summon Prank-Kids Dropsies.

With this done, they will pair Meow-Meow-Mu with Dropsies, and link summon Prank-Kids Dodo-Doodle-Doo. Then they chain link Prank-Kids Dodo-Doodle-Doo with Dropsies to make sure Dodo-Doodle-Doo’s effect triggers.

This rooster brings the pain and helps the Prank-Kids seal the deal in pretty much every duel (Image via Konami)

That effect allows the player to tribute this card and pick two Prank-Kids from the graveyard with different names, and add them to the player’s hand. Using Prank-Kids Dodo-Doodle-Doo’s first effect, they get Prank-Kids Pandemonium and use the second effect to get back two Prank-Kids from the graveyard.

Battle Butler to Accesscode Talker in a few easy steps

This should be enough to get Prank-Kids Battle Butler, thanks to Prank-Kids Pandemonium. Finally, the player just needs an Accesscode Talker. By using Prank-Kids’ Dropsies, Lampsies, Fansies and effects in the graveyard, the player can special summon three more Prank-Kids monsters into play, and summon Prank-Kids Rip-Roarin-Roaster onto the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel playing field.

Using it and the last Prank-Kids Monster, they can summon an Accesscode Talker. It then targets Rip-Roarin-Roaster, to give Accesscode Talker a total of 6000 Attack Points. That’s nearly enough to win the game in one shot.

An ancient, but adorable dragon, the Rip-Roarin-Roaster means the player is just a step or two from victory (Image via Konami)

Decklist for Prank-Kids in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Effect Veiler x3

Prank-Kids Fansies x3

Prank-Kids Dropsies x3

Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring x3

Prank-Kids Lampsies x3

Prank-Kids Rocksies x2

Parallel eXceed x3

Nibiru, the Primal Being x2

Polymerization x2

Terraforming x1

Instant Fusion x1

One for One x1

Thunder Dragon Fusion x1

Prank-Kids Place x3

Prank-Kids Pranks x2

Twin Twisters x1

Called by the Grave x1

Prank-Kids Pandemonium x2

Infinite Impermanence x3

Extra Deck

Prank-Kids Rocket Ride x1

Prank-Kids Weather Washer x1

Prank-Kids Battle Butler x2

Toadally Awesome x1

Abyss Dweller x1

Prank-Kids Meow-Meow-Mu x1

Knightmare Phoenix x1

Prank-Kids Dodo-Doodle-Doo x1

Prank-Kids Bow-Wow-Bark x1

Predaplant Verte Anaconda x1

Knightmare Unicorn x1

Prank-Kids Rip-Roarin-Roaster x1

Accesscode Talker x1

Final Thoughts on Prank-Kids x Accesscode Talker

Farid A. Villalobos: 108-350-845 @ Master Duel @VillalobosChamp



While I feel the build could use some slight tuning, it's pretty much complete until the Adventurer Engine comes to MD



Pretty happy for this achievement



#MasterDuel I made it to Platinum 1 with Prank-KidsWhile I feel the build could use some slight tuning, it's pretty much complete until the Adventurer Engine comes to MDPretty happy for this achievement I made it to Platinum 1 with Prank-KidsWhile I feel the build could use some slight tuning, it's pretty much complete until the Adventurer Engine comes to MDPretty happy for this achievement#MasterDuel https://t.co/p93ZPem81Y

This is a deck that also runs a fair amount of useful handtraps and spells to keep opponents at bay. Just in case things don’t 100% go the players’ way, there are ways to stay in the game. That’s a staple in pretty much all decks right now though.

Prank-Kids might seem like a really silly deck concept in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, but whether they go first or second, they can deal out incredible damage in virtually no time. It’s another very fast, very furious deck, and it should not be underestimated under any circumstances.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan