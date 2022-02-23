An introduction to Prank-Kids x Accesscode Talker in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Sometimes Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel players just want to beat someone down with a fast, frustrating aggressive deck. One of the top decks in the meta right now has to be Prank-Kids Accesscode Talker, a deck focused on Fusion Summons and Link Summons.
The combos present in the deck are simple, and reward players with powerful Boss Monsters to win games. This leads to a perfect marriage of power, between Prank-Kids and the Accesscode Talker itself, a card featured in many decklists.
Short combos and powerful effects make up the Prank-Kids Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel deck
That’s what makes this such an enticing deck - the combos are easy! There are plenty of one-card combos that lead into other, more powerful monsters and abilities. It all begins with players looking for a Prank-Kids Fansies in hand, which will ultimately begin a chain of events that will lead to victory.
The ideal Secret Packs to be on the lookout for are Prank Panic! and Soldiers from the Storm (Accesscode Talker).
A series of unfortunate events (for the opponent) in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
The Prank-Kids cards might look silly in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, and may have ridiculous names, but they lead to success in short order. That’s what makes them so great. Starting with just one card, the player can get going, with Prank-Kids Fansies.
Before any other player knows it, things will already have gotten out of hand. The duelist will want to Normal Summon Prank-Kids Fansies and use it to Link Summon Prank-Kids Meow-Meow-Mu. Using Fansies’ effect, they can send Prank-Kids Lampsies to the graveyard and then summon Prank-Kids Dropsies.
With this done, they will pair Meow-Meow-Mu with Dropsies, and link summon Prank-Kids Dodo-Doodle-Doo. Then they chain link Prank-Kids Dodo-Doodle-Doo with Dropsies to make sure Dodo-Doodle-Doo’s effect triggers.
That effect allows the player to tribute this card and pick two Prank-Kids from the graveyard with different names, and add them to the player’s hand. Using Prank-Kids Dodo-Doodle-Doo’s first effect, they get Prank-Kids Pandemonium and use the second effect to get back two Prank-Kids from the graveyard.
Battle Butler to Accesscode Talker in a few easy steps
This should be enough to get Prank-Kids Battle Butler, thanks to Prank-Kids Pandemonium. Finally, the player just needs an Accesscode Talker. By using Prank-Kids’ Dropsies, Lampsies, Fansies and effects in the graveyard, the player can special summon three more Prank-Kids monsters into play, and summon Prank-Kids Rip-Roarin-Roaster onto the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel playing field.
Using it and the last Prank-Kids Monster, they can summon an Accesscode Talker. It then targets Rip-Roarin-Roaster, to give Accesscode Talker a total of 6000 Attack Points. That’s nearly enough to win the game in one shot.
Decklist for Prank-Kids in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
- Effect Veiler x3
- Prank-Kids Fansies x3
- Prank-Kids Dropsies x3
- Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring x3
- Prank-Kids Lampsies x3
- Prank-Kids Rocksies x2
- Parallel eXceed x3
- Nibiru, the Primal Being x2
- Polymerization x2
- Terraforming x1
- Instant Fusion x1
- One for One x1
- Thunder Dragon Fusion x1
- Prank-Kids Place x3
- Prank-Kids Pranks x2
- Twin Twisters x1
- Called by the Grave x1
- Prank-Kids Pandemonium x2
- Infinite Impermanence x3
Extra Deck
- Prank-Kids Rocket Ride x1
- Prank-Kids Weather Washer x1
- Prank-Kids Battle Butler x2
- Toadally Awesome x1
- Abyss Dweller x1
- Prank-Kids Meow-Meow-Mu x1
- Knightmare Phoenix x1
- Prank-Kids Dodo-Doodle-Doo x1
- Prank-Kids Bow-Wow-Bark x1
- Predaplant Verte Anaconda x1
- Knightmare Unicorn x1
- Prank-Kids Rip-Roarin-Roaster x1
- Accesscode Talker x1
Final Thoughts on Prank-Kids x Accesscode Talker
This is a deck that also runs a fair amount of useful handtraps and spells to keep opponents at bay. Just in case things don’t 100% go the players’ way, there are ways to stay in the game. That’s a staple in pretty much all decks right now though.
Prank-Kids might seem like a really silly deck concept in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, but whether they go first or second, they can deal out incredible damage in virtually no time. It’s another very fast, very furious deck, and it should not be underestimated under any circumstances.