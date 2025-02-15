Another photorealistic bodycam game has been revealed, and it's a single player

In recent times, there's been a surge in the bodycam game category, with titles offering photorealistic visuals and bodycam-style perspectives. These games aim to immerse players into their environments, providing a gritty and lifelike experience. Adding to this growing genre, indie developer MONTE GALLO has unveiled their upcoming single-player title Better Than Dead.

Ad

This article will tell you everything you need to know about the upcoming bodycam game, Better Than Dead.

Also read: What is Beautiful Light? Everything we know about the PvPvPvE horror extraction shooter

Better Than Dead: A new realistic bodycam game

Better Than Dead transports players to the streets of Hong Kong, drawing inspiration from intense Asian action films. Players play as a protagonist driven by a deep desire for revenge, navigating a city filled with betrayal and loss. They will engage in raw, realistic combat without traditional health bars, relying solely on quick reflexes and strategic choices to survive.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The developer recently shared a gameplay snippet on X, showcasing the development of a new map. This title is being developed on Unreal Engine 5 for better visuals and performance. The shared clip features some violent combat between the protagonist and five random enemies that were added for testing.

As per Better Than Dead's Steam page, some of the key features mentioned were unforgiving gameplay — where missing a shot can have dire consequences — and a deep, immersive storyline that shapes the game's world based on player decisions. Recent updates have introduced improved animations and new moves, such as a slide with a touch of bullet time, adding depth to the gameplay.

Ad

While the exact release date for Better Than Dead remains unannounced, MONTE GALLO regularly shares development updates on Steam. Players interested in staying informed can add this photorealistic bodycam game to their Steam wishlist by clicking here.

Also read: "They tried to buy us": Former Activision Blizzard CEO says EA tried to acquire and merge with the company before Microsoft did

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.