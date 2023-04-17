Apex Legends' 5 best Legends to dominate ranked on Olympus in Season 16 

Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends is arguably one of the most popular battle-royale games in the genre, thanks to its high-paced gameplay. Since the game's release, its player base has been on the rise despite countless rumors about the game slowly dying off. With the release of Season 16 and the introduction of map pools, players now have the option to queue for a map of their choosing whenever it arrives.

The current split has Olympus, Storm Point, and Broken Moon in rotation. This new addition of map pools has brought in players who often refrained from queueing for games if an undesirable map was in rotation for a split.

Apex Legends' 5 best Legends to dominate ranked games on Olympus in Season 16

Olympus was the third map to come to Apex Legends back in Season 7. Since then, the map and the game have evolved significantly and the meta has been everchanging. Being a fan-favorite map, Olympus has had a warm reception. Tons of players have returned to grind their worth out on the rank ladder.

With the addition of new guns, Legends, and changes to the map, here are our top five Legends for players to choose and dominate over Olympus in their ranked games:

1) Wraith

Wraith shines on a map like Olympus in Apex Legends. With ample cover to fight from and a balance between open space and architecture, her kit allows her to be menacing. Wraith has an aggressive playstyle with a combination of two get-out-of-jail-free cards.

Her small hitbox, paired with great mobility, makes for aggressive play and easy repositioning after making risky decisions. Her ultimate, Dimensional Rift with its recent buffs makes it a great tool for repositioning to safety and aggressing at her opponents. With careful decision-making, Wraith could serve as the best Legend to secure wins on Olympus in Apex Legends.

2) Octane

Despite being a big map, Olympus offers close-range combat considering how close the POIs are to each other. There is no one better than an aggressive Octane who can bridge that gap in Apex Legends.

His entire kit revolves around being an adrenaline junkie, which can often be detrimental in a Ranked game. Octane serves as a great Legend to quickly wipe teams out whenever enough damage has been done. However, constantly stimming and pushing every fight will have its consequences, and his utility depends on a player’s own skill and decision-making ability.

3) Loba

With the recent update in Season 16, Loba has become a great overall pick for Ranked games on most maps in Apex Legends. Her ability to quickly nick off top-tier items using her Ultimate, Black Market Boutique, and providing almost unlimited ammo and meds to her team makes her a great pick.

The Support class update makes Loba even more viable. If her team gets wiped, she can easily find a replicator and craft her team’s banners to respawn them in the game again.

Besides being equipped with one of the best ultimates in the game, Loba’s tactical, Burglar’s Best Friend allows her to have a lot of control over her positioning. Not only does it act as a runaway tool, but it also allows her to contest areas of the map that would otherwise be inaccessible to a lot of Legends.

4) Bloodhound

Bloodhound is an excellent all-around Legend, useful for veterans and newbies alike in Apex Legends. Their tactical, Eye of the Allfather, allows them to reveal their enemies in a small radius and gather a lot of information. Bloodhound’s passive lets them track their enemies as they look for white ravens on the ground to reveal clues to the location of the nearest enemy team.

Beast of the Hunt, their ultimate ability, makes Bloodhound a foe to be reckoned with. Upon activation, it increases their speed and deploys a white raven to pinpoint the nearest enemies’ location.

Getting knockdowns would spawn another white raven to fulfill the same purpose while also adding five seconds to the duration of the ability. It makes them a fearless killing machine in the right hands and a great pick for the team.

5) Lifeline

Lifeline’s recent buff and Support class perk make her a great Legend to have on a team in Apex Legends. She shines by aiding her team, bringing in care packages with her ultimate, and providing supplies with necessary survival items.

Lifeline’s greatest ability is to revive her teammates using D.O.C., her medic drone without disengaging from a fight. This alone makes her extremely useful in keeping the enemy at bay while her own team resets. Furthermore, her ability to craft expired teammates’ banners makes her all the more intrinsic to the team.

Players have been thrilled with the recent changes that have come to the game and the return of Olympus to the map pool. While none of these Legends guarantee players a win, they certainly increase their chances of securing one when played correctly.

Everything comes down to the instantaneous decision-making and mechanical skills of the player. With the right communication and skill, players can increase the possibility of winning their Ranked games with these Legends.

