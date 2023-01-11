Apex Legends: All free rewards available with the Spellbound Prize Tracker explored, how to earn, challenges, and more

Apex Legends introduced the Spellbound Collection Event on January 10, 2023. It features the return of the Control LTM, a fascinating new heirloom for the legend Seer, tons of limited-time in-game cosmetics, weapon balancing, and the ability to host private matches.

With Apex Legends' Spellbound Collection Event comes new opportunities to earn in-game rewards. From a music pack and legend stats tracker to limited-time thematic skins for legends and weapons, players can earn many rewards by completing challenges and progressing through the Spellbound Prize Tracker.

Apex Legends Spellbound Prize Tracker brings Legendary Prowler, Eva-8 weapon skin, Lifeline and Gibraltar stats tracker, and more free rewards

The free prize tracker, featured in Apex Legends' Spellbound Collection Event, contains 13 unique rewards spread across different progression stages that start from 0 to 5000 points. Players must complete challenges to earn up to 1600 points per day, with tasks refreshing on a daily basis.

They must complete the following challenges to progress:

Play two matches

Deal 1500 damage

Get 10 Kills or Assists

Battle Royale: Get five knockdowns

Battle Royale: Get a Top 10 finish four times

Additionally, players must complete the following challenges to earn event-themed player banner badges:

Spellbound Blight - Deal 50,000 Damage in Any Mode during the Spellbound event

- Deal 50,000 Damage in Any Mode during the Spellbound event Spellbound Cut-Throat - Get 200 Kills or Assists in Any Mode during the Spellbound event

- Get 200 Kills or Assists in Any Mode during the Spellbound event Spellbound Victor - Win 10 matches of Control during the Spellbound event

- Win 10 matches of Control during the Spellbound event Spellbound Master - Earn all other Spellbound Badges

By progressing through the prize tracker, players can earn the following in-game rewards during the Spellbound Collection Event in Apex Legends:

1) Spellbound Banner Badge and Spellbound Music Pack- 250 points: Start your journey in the prize tracker with a thematic banner badge and music pack for the Spellbound Collection Event. Available at 250 points, players can drop into every match with this melodious music pack and showcase this epic badge on their banner.

The Spellbound badge and music pack in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

2) Lifeline Apex Kills Tracker - 500 Points

3) Gibraltar Apex Kills Tracker - 750 points

4) Apex Pack - 1000 Points

5) Lifeline Apex Wins Tracker - 1250 Points

6) Runic Reference Weapon Charm - 1500 Points: At 1500 points, players can unlock the Runic Reference weapon charm, adding a mystical nature to their favorite weapon with this miniature spellbook.

The Runic Reference weapon charm in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

7. Lifeline Apex Damage Tracker - 2000 Points

8. Gibraltar Apex Wins Tracker - 2500 Points

9. 'Alchemist' Epic Lifeline legend skin - 3000 Points: Just because you're a medic doesn't mean you can't brew some chaos into the battlefield. With the Epic Alchemist legend skin for Lifeline, players can become combat medics in superb fashion. This white-green animated skin is unlocked at 3000 points in the prize tracker.

The Alchemist legend skin for Lifeline (Image via EA)

10) 'Soul Ripper' Legendary Eva-8 Auto Shotgun weapon skin - 3500 Points: Rip souls out with this devastating Eva-8 auto shotgun legendary weapon skin. This cosmetic is matched with the "Necro-Smasher" legendary Mag Maggie legend skin, fashioned to themes of the undead.

The Soul Ripper weapon skin for the Eva-8 Auto shotgun (Image via EA)

11) Gibraltar Apex Damage Tracker - 4000 Points

12) "Arcane Geometry" Legendary Prowler PDW weapon skin - 5000 Points: The final reward is the stylish legendary skin for the Prowler PDW SMG, called the Arcane Geometry. Available at 5000 Points, this magical skin is matched with the legendary "Cryptic Conjuror" skin for the legend Crypto.

The Arcane Geometry weapon skin for the Prowler (Image via EA)

Apex Legends Season 15 'Eclipse' is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.

