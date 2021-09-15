Apex Legends Arenas guide: Tips to dominate the new game mode

Apex Legends introduced the Arenas game mode in Season 9. With the introduction of Ranked Arenas in Season 10, many players are trying to develop new strategies to have the edge over their enemies. This new game mode is evolving every day, but some fundamental ideas and strategies can help you win more matches.

Ranked Arenas is here in #ApexLegends. Squad up, build your ranks, and see if you can make your mark as the next Apex Predator in the Arenas: https://t.co/XVPUmidyUg pic.twitter.com/JHfQTI1xIu — EA Help (@EAHelp) August 4, 2021

How to win more games in Apex Legends Arenas

1) Choosing your loadout

The buy phase before entering the game (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

In Apex Legends Arenas, you will have a buying phase before the game starts. Here you can buy healing items, weapons, tactical, and ultimate abilities. In a combat-focused game mode such as this, choosing the right weapon can make a huge difference to the chances of winning the game.

While running two primary weapons in your loadout may be extremely tempting, picking a go-to weapon and spending the rest of the crafting materials on healing items and abilities is advisable. Read this article to learn about the top seven weapons for Apex Legends Arenas.

2) Crafting material canisters

Crafting material canisters present in-game gives a bonus of 200 materials per player (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

There are crafting material canisters placed every round in Apex Legends Arenas. Since this is usually in the center of the map, one should look to access this before the other team does. This gives a bonus of 200 crafting materials to each player on the team and can be incredibly useful in the early rounds.

The ideal strategy would be to send a teammate who can quickly cover the ground, like Octane or Pathfinder. While they go for the crafting material canister, one player must hold high ground or cover angles to avoid getting shot while going for the canister.

This strategy should be implemented during the earlier rounds. If you’re on matchpoint, focus on coordinating and setting up plays to win gunfights.

3) Occupy zone

The next zone can be seen on the mini-map in Apex legends Arenas (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

In Apex Legends Arenas, one can notice where the next ring location is on your mini-map. Your goal should be to occupy the zone and find high ground if available. However, you can expect the other team to do the same.

In this scenario, you can either use Pathfinder’s grapple or Octane’s stim to position yourself faster than your enemies. You can use Bloodhound’s Eye of the Allfather to scan the building or occupy the high ground. You have a higher chance of winning gunfights if you're on high ground.

4) Do not split

Splitting from teammates can have severe consequences in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

It’s not the wisest move to split from your teammates in Apex Legends unless you’re looting in the BR format. Your chances of winning the game are higher if you stick to the team. This game mode is combat-focused, and you have to worry about one team only.

If you or your teammates split up, the chances are that you’ll have to take on a 1v3 or 2v3 fight. Unless you’re absolutely cracked like Aceu or Albralelie, it’s unlikely that you’re winning a 1v3 gunfight.

Flanking your enemies is a good strategy if you have an ability that will help you disengage from a fight. Wraith’s tactical and ultimate ability, Octane and Revenant’s ultimate ability, and Pathfinder’s tactical ability can be used to disengage from a fight immediately.

5) Analyse and plan a strategy

Make sure to develop a plan of action (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

In Apex Legends Arenas, you have to rethink your strategy based on how the enemy responds. A terrible habit is making one strategy and holding on to it even if it is not working out. It is imperative to adapt in the field.

Certain teams play it slow, hold angles with G7 Scouts and Boceks, poking you until you run out of healing items. Certain teams are extremely aggressive and land with an Octane jump pad carrying R-99 and Volt.

For example, a counter-strategy to a team holding angles with a G7 Scout would be to use Bangalore’s smoke and push the team with an Octane jump pad. This strategy would work even better if the team carried R-99 or Volt with Digital Threat. Therefore a team needs to observe how the enemy plays and strategize accordingly to counter their playstyle in Apex Legends Arenas.

6) Assigning roles

It is important to assign roles depending on the player's play style and weapon choice in Apex Legends (Image via Twitter/@PlayApex)

Each team has players whose play styles and choice of weapons differ in Apex Legends. In this case, assign roles to players based on what kind of weapon and legend they use. In Arenas, you should have a player who will take on long-range fights using Sentinel or the G7 Scout. This plays an important role in depleting the enemy's healing items and opens a window to set up a push.

The person with the best chance of winning 1v1 should carry either assault rifles or an SMG. There are exceptions like the Wingman, but it takes a lot of skill to kill an enemy who’s equipped with an R-99 or a Flatline. This is an important tip to keep in mind, allowing you to coordinate better as a team in Apex Legends Arenas.

7) Queue in with your friends

Which two friends will you be taking into Apex Legends' datamined 3v3 Arena mode? 🤔🤔https://t.co/JG6G7nVEFH pic.twitter.com/Fj7XHINqcS — The Loadout (@loadoutgg) March 27, 2021

As simple as this may sound, it’s better to play with your friends for various reasons. Despite Respawn’s attempt to penalize players for leaving the game mid-way, certain players leave when you’ve lost two rounds in a row. It really isn’t satisfying even if you’re on the winning side.

Playing with your friends allows you to communicate better since you understand each other’s callouts and playstyle, which is extremely important in Apex Legends. If you queue into the lobby alone, do not abandon your teammates as they have to take on 2v3 or 1v3 fights.

Also Read

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen