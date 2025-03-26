Apex Legends badware error: Possible reasons and fixes

An Apex Legends badware error has been causing issues for players worldwide. Following the recent release of the Season 24 Split 2 update, players have faced a few errors that have prevented them from loading their game.

This article provides a full overview of the Apex Legends badware error and how to potentially fix it.

Possible reasons and fixes for the Apex Legends badware error

Possible reasons

Players have reported several instances of the shooter title's badware issue, and while there is no official confirmation about the presence of this error, we believe it may be related to an active external software.

It generally pops up in the form of a dialog box when you launch the game and reads:

"Integrity error 0x8000002. Apex exited due to an external tool that jeopardize gameplay integrity. Please exit any problematic software before running Apex. This may include scripting software, virtual controllers, debuggers, or reverse engineering tools."

If the problem is on the client side, this method will likely help you resolve it, and you can continue playing the game without interruption.

Possible fixes for the Apex Legends Badware error

Uninstall Daemon Tools/ Daemon Tools Lite

Daemon Tools is a virtual drive emulator that lets you build and mount disk images (such as ISO, BIN, and MDF) without requiring a physical CD/DVD drive. It is widely used to run disk-based software or titles without actually inserting a disc.

Some current anti-cheat systems may prevent games from opening if Daemon Tools is discovered. This is because they save crucial files in disk images that can be viewed or edited using the tool.

Uninstall the software and launch the game again. If Daemon Tools was the source of the problem, you should be able to play the game after uninstalling it.

Verify the integrity of game files

If the above solution does not work, try verifying the integrity of game files. If you’re playing Apex Legends via Steam, follow these steps to verify your game files:

Go to Steam Library and right-click the game. Click ‘Properties.’ Click the ‘Installed Files’ tab, then click ‘Verify Integrity of game files.’

The game file verification window on Steam (Image via Valve)

Following these steps will remove and replace any corrupt game files on your system.

If this solution does not work, we recommend contacting the game's support and describing your issue in detail. Furthermore, if this turns out to be a server-side issue, we can expect EA Games to release a hotfix patch to correct the error.

Note: The steps provided herein serve as workarounds and are not permanent fixes guaranteed to work for everyone.

