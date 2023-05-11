Apex Legends Season 17 has brought new metas, compositions, and Legend picks for different maps — and Kings Canyon is no different. With the map returning to the ranked playlist rotation's active pool, this article will prepare the players with a great set of Legend compositions to tackle the enemy teams. The introduction of the Evac Tower has been meta-defining. It even encourages compositions where there are no movement Legends to aid in rotation.

This change has surprised the entire community and can be considered a welcoming one. The versatility in picks has increased by quite a few folds. A detailed guide on some of them is discussed below.

Kings Canyon Legend comps for Apex Legends' ranked play

The reintroduction of Kings Canyon to the map pool calls for understanding the best possible compositions that players can opt for to dominate their opposition. This article describes three different compositions, taking into account varied playstyles and the factors that govern the map in Apex Legends Season 17.

Here are the three best Legend compositions to play with in Kings Canyon, ranked:

1) The Aggressive Trio

The Aggressive Trio in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment/edited by Sportskeeda)

Stacked with some of the most aggressive Legends in the game, this composition is perfect to execute a W-key playstyle. Introducing the latest legend, Ballistic, coupled with Horizon and Octane, the trio can wreak havoc across the entire lobby.

Ballistic's kit is designed to be great at initiating fights. Horizon's tactical ability, Gravity Lift, provides the entire team with the ability to quickly scale high ground and reposition. In a map like Kings Canyon, it proves extremely useful in not just repositioning, but in disengaging from certain fights as well.

While the team collectively does damage to the enemies, Octane's ultimate, the Jump Pad, can be used by the trio to dive at injured opponents and eliminate them from the game. Players opting for this stack must have adept mechanical skills to engage in gunfights, as it is an unspoken but required skill to hone.

2) The Zone Composition

The Zone Composition in Apex Legends (image via Respawn Entertainment/edited by Sportskeeda)

Based on playing around the final rings of the matches, Zone Compositions provide the team with some excellent utility to survive till the endgame. Made of Caustic, Crypto, and Valkyrie, this trio is excellent to play in a deep-zone setting in Kings Canyon.

Caustic's Class perk allows him to scan the upcoming rings and make the decision regarding where the team should hold ground. Crypto provides excellent recon skills and information regarding enemies and their whereabouts. With calculated decision-making, the team can use Valkyrie's ultimate, Skyward Dive, to rotate deep into the center ring to get ready for the endgame.

The key to succeeding in a zone composition is to have the patience to wait for late-game KP. Adept on-the-go decision-making can make for some great plays as well as secure easy wins for the squad. Players can also swap out Caustic and Crypto for Legends such as Rampart, Wattson, Catalyst, and Bloodhound.

3) The Dynamic Stack

The Dynamic Stack in Apex Legends (image via Respawn Entertainment/edited by Sportskeeda)

A relatively small map in Apex Legends, Kings Canyon often juggles between pin-drop silence or the entire lobby third-partying at the same spot within a matter of seconds. This often results in some squads getting absolutely demolished within minutes after landing, while some are left all alone in the corner of the maps, holding the zone.

A dynamic stack, consisting of Loba, Rampart, and Horizon can prove to be the perfect middle-ground. A sort of hybrid squad, the trio excels in swapping their playstyle with how the game progresses.

Rampart can provide excellent cover and scary fire-power, provided she can put up her Amped Walls. It is intrinsic to holding down the team's ground and retaliating against enemies.

Horizon's initiating ability as well as the power to reposition the lineup comes in clutch during hectic gunfights. Meanwhile, Loba provides an unlimited supply of ammunition and healing to her team, allowing the team to maintain its stronghold.

A roster filled with a plethora of Legends, Apex Legends allows its playerbase to dive deep into the game with any composition of their choice. The guide above can provide a baseline for players to use and draw inspiration from as they construct their own team compositions and duel their way into the ranked leagues.

