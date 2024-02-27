Apex Legends Nessie Cup: Schedule, format, prize pool, and more

Apex Legends Nessie Cup is almost here, and players are excited about the upcoming tournament and the unique game modes it features. It is the first of its kind and will be held by Oversight Esports. Apex Legends Nessie Cup will be a month-long tournament where three creators will hold their very own Invitationals with unique rule sets. The event will conclude with a grand final show match series. The winner of the grand-finals will be crowned the Nessie Cup Champions.

This article will explore the event's schedule, its unique tournament format, and any other related details.

Apex Legends Nessie Cup schedule and format

The Apex Legends Nessie Cup is divided into three distinct Invitationals, to be hosted by Creator legends Raynday, GuhRL, and Dazs. Apex Legends Nessie Cup will begin on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 4 pm PST / 7 pm EST, debuting with GuhRL's Invitational. Each match will feature a different format, and players struggle to thrive in unique game modes with certain modifiers.

Below is a detailed list of the entire tournament's schedule, along with its format:

Thursday, March 7, 2024, from 4 pm PST / 7 pm EST: Invitational 1

Creator: GuhRL

GuhRL Format: Apex Legends Mini Games

Thursday, March 14, 2024, from 4 pm PST / 7 pm EST: Invitational 2

Creator: Raynday

Raynday Format: Duos, Team Deathmatch, Control. Points will be attributed to kills

Thursday, March 21, 2024, from 4 pm PST / 7 pm EST: Invitational 3

Creator: Dazs

Dazs Format: Three Strikes, Trios with No Weapons, Wattson Punch-Out game mode

Thursday, March 28, 2024, from 4 pm PST / 7 pm EST: Finals

Finals Schedule

Game 1: Three Strikes

Players must note that the modes are subject to change, and the schedule will be updated on the official day of the tournament.

Prize pool

The upcoming Apex Legends Nessie Cup will feature quite a hefty prize pool. Each Invitational, which will be held by Raynday, Dasz, and GuhRL, will feature a prize pool of $50,000.

Furthermore, the Nessie Cup's final event will feature an additional $100,000 prize pool, bringing the aggregate total to a whopping $250,000. Along with such a hefty prize pool, players who manage to secure their name in the hall of fame will receive a one-of-a-kind trophy, sponsored travel and accommodations to the upcoming ALGS Split 1 Playoffs, and of course, unmatched bragging rights.

Players must note that this tournament is exclusive to the North American region and is not a worldwide competition.

