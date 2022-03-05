Apex Legends Season 12: Pathfinder skins tier list

Apex Legends was released in February 2019 with a roster of eight legends, out of which Pathfinder is one of them. Upon the game's release, the character gave players some serious Spider-Man vibes due to its mobility and movement. He is a MRVN, the same bot that provides rare loot to players in matches.

Pathfinder is a recon character in the game and is very useful for movement and rotation. In Season 6, his tactical ability, "Grapple Hook," was significantly nerfed, making his mobility much less effective.

But he has always been a lovable character in the game for his personality and rocks a great collection of skins under his belt.

Pathfinder skins tier list in Apex Legends Season 12

Players who used the main Pathfinder since the release of Apex Legends have always found him similar to Spider-Man. His mobility was aerial and involved a grappling hook, much similar to the superhero's webslinger.

Initially, he used to be very effective with all the maneuvers that he managed to pull off. However, his mobility was significantly nerfed by Respawn Entertainment in Season 6, resulting in his pickrate declining since then.

However, this doesn't eliminate the the fact that the MRVN has some of the best looking skins in the game, thereby making him unique.

Pathfinder skins follow the theme of robots with a splash of human touch in certain cases. He currently has 76 skins. Out of these, 25 are Legendary, 10 are Epic, 25 are Rare, and 16 are Common.

These cosmetics will be divided into the following tiers, based on looks - S Tier, A Tier, B Tier, and C Tier.

All the Pathfinder skin tiers in Apex Legends are listed below

S Tier

Angel City Pacer

Quicksilver

Model P

The Aviator

Omega Point

Bot of Gold

Green Machine

War Machine

Iced Out

Joyfinder

SRVN MRVN

Pole Position

Plastic Fantastic

Full Metal Robot

Full Throttle

Memoir Noir

Friendly Fire

War Path

P.A.T.H.

The Burgundy Knight

Mechamaleon

Down Right Fierce

Elegant Mechanics

Deep Sixed

A Tier

Sunfire Initiate

Copper Core

Best Friend

Core Crafted

All Systems Go

Hack the System

Daemon Hunrer

User Friendly

Heat Sync

Porcelain Powered

Swimming Buddy

B Tier

Circuit Breaker

Woodland Warfare

Tie Dye

Tropic Streak

Head Trip

Tartan Fleece

Desert Scorpion

Bloodline

Unicornucopia

Mortal Coil

Warlord

Calm Seas

Wishbone

Sweet 16

Crash Test

Dreadnought

Hidden Tracks

BP-1

Team Lift

Glistened

Score Secured

Wrapped Up

Iridescent Plumage

C Tier

Arctic

Cardinal

Clearwater

Evergreen

Flamingo

Hydro

Limelight

Mandarin

Midnight

Orchid

Rage

Sahara

Skyward

Vino

Yellowjacket

This list has been updated as of Season 12 Defiance, which was released on February 8, 2022, across all platforms.

