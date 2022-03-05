Apex Legends Season 12: Pathfinder skins tier list

Apex Legends was released in February 2019 with a roster of eight legends, out of which Pathfinder is one of them. Upon the game's release, the character gave players some serious Spider-Man vibes due to its mobility and movement. He is a MRVN, the same bot that provides rare loot to players in matches.
Pathfinder is a recon character in the game and is very useful for movement and rotation. In Season 6, his tactical ability, "Grapple Hook," was significantly nerfed, making his mobility much less effective.
But he has always been a lovable character in the game for his personality and rocks a great collection of skins under his belt.
Pathfinder skins tier list in Apex Legends Season 12
Players who used the main Pathfinder since the release of Apex Legends have always found him similar to Spider-Man. His mobility was aerial and involved a grappling hook, much similar to the superhero's webslinger.
Initially, he used to be very effective with all the maneuvers that he managed to pull off. However, his mobility was significantly nerfed by Respawn Entertainment in Season 6, resulting in his pickrate declining since then.
However, this doesn't eliminate the the fact that the MRVN has some of the best looking skins in the game, thereby making him unique.
Pathfinder skins follow the theme of robots with a splash of human touch in certain cases. He currently has 76 skins. Out of these, 25 are Legendary, 10 are Epic, 25 are Rare, and 16 are Common.
These cosmetics will be divided into the following tiers, based on looks - S Tier, A Tier, B Tier, and C Tier.
All the Pathfinder skin tiers in Apex Legends are listed below
S Tier
- Angel City Pacer
- Quicksilver
- Model P
- The Aviator
- Omega Point
- Bot of Gold
- Green Machine
- War Machine
- Iced Out
- Joyfinder
- SRVN MRVN
- Pole Position
- Plastic Fantastic
- Full Metal Robot
- Full Throttle
- Memoir Noir
- Friendly Fire
- War Path
- P.A.T.H.
- The Burgundy Knight
- Mechamaleon
- Down Right Fierce
- Elegant Mechanics
- Deep Sixed
A Tier
- Sunfire Initiate
- Copper Core
- Best Friend
- Core Crafted
- All Systems Go
- Hack the System
- Daemon Hunrer
- User Friendly
- Heat Sync
- Porcelain Powered
- Swimming Buddy
B Tier
- Circuit Breaker
- Woodland Warfare
- Tie Dye
- Tropic Streak
- Head Trip
- Tartan Fleece
- Desert Scorpion
- Bloodline
- Unicornucopia
- Mortal Coil
- Warlord
- Calm Seas
- Wishbone
- Sweet 16
- Crash Test
- Dreadnought
- Hidden Tracks
- BP-1
- Team Lift
- Glistened
- Score Secured
- Wrapped Up
- Iridescent Plumage
C Tier
- Arctic
- Cardinal
- Clearwater
- Evergreen
- Flamingo
- Hydro
- Limelight
- Mandarin
- Midnight
- Orchid
- Rage
- Sahara
- Skyward
- Vino
- Yellowjacket
This list has been updated as of Season 12 Defiance, which was released on February 8, 2022, across all platforms.