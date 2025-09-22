Apex Legends Wildcard will reportedly feature a Demon-Reaper-themed event: Everything we know

The latest leaks from popular dataminer @HYPERMYSTx indicate that Apex Legends Wildcard is set to feature the addition of a brand-new event centered around Demons and Reapers. This event will reportedly be released around October 14, 2025. However, as of now, we do not have any official information supporting this.
In this article, we will explore the latest leaks surrounding the addition of a brand-new event in Apex Legends Wildcard and what players can expect from it. Read below to know more.
Note: The contents of this article are based on leaks and the writer's own speculation. Please take it with a grain of salt.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Everything we know about the leaked Demon and Reaper-themed Apex Legends Wildcard event
According to leaks from @HYPERMYSTX, a popular and reliable source for Apex Legends-related information, the new permanent game mode, Wildcard, is reportedly set to feature a limited-time event on October 14, 2025. According to him, the new event will feature two new factions within the game mode: Demons and Reapers.
Following traditional Wildcard rules, players will have to engage in combat and work their way to beating the enemy players in order to win the game. However, there is a twist.
Read more: All weapon changes in Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2
Each faction in this mode will reportedly be offered its very own abilities. Players will be able to mix and match these with their desired characters and also get access to at least three new powers in the game mode. Furthermore, the leaks also suggest that all the previously released powers in Apex Legends Wildcard will also be up for grabs.
Last but not least, @HYPERMYSTx has also stated that alongside the debut of this new Demons and Reapers event, players can also expect the addition of the Night version of Kings Canyon for this playlist.
That's everything there is to know about the leaked Demons and Reaper-themed Apex Legends Wildcard event. For more related news and guides, check out:
- Apex Legends Wild Iron Event patch notes: Wildcard Wild Iron, New event items, balance updates, and more
- Apex Wildcard will reportedly feature Dual Katanas weapon
- Apex Legends Wild Iron event: New Wildcards, Reward Shop, and more
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.