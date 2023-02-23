Apocalypse Lost Genshin Impact quest guide

Genshin Impact 3.4 introduced a new area of the Desert of Hadramaveth, including several new quests and series. Most of them are heavily explorable hidden quests from which travelers can earn a lot of Primogems.

One such quest is the Apocalypse Lost, which is based in the Shafhe Satranj area of the Desert of Hadramaveth. Travelers must complete certain prerequisites to trigger the quests, gaining Primogems and other rewards.

The following section covers important aspects of Apocalypse Lost.

Genshin Impact Apocalypse Lost: Requirements and guide

The Apocalypse Lost, although shown as a highlighted header box in the Quest Menu, only has one quest as a part of it. However, starting it requires a lot of dedication as the requirements are lengthy.

Requirements

Desert of Hadramaveth has several quests and quest series (Image via HoYoverse)

To begin Apocalypse Lost in Genshin Impact, players must complete a series of tasks that involve finding five chess pieces. However, this is not the only requirement, as they must also complete The Fallen Falcon and The Dirge of Bilqis.

These require the completion of other quests. Players must start with the Golden Slumber quest series in the Great Red Sand of Genshin Impact. They can follow up with the Dirge of Bilqis, which will unlock Tadhla the Falcon, The Falcon's Hunt, and eventually the Fallen Falcon.

These quests may take several hours to complete, and players must open five Exquisite Chests that are only available during these quests to progress. So, players must complete several long tasks before embarking on the Apocalypse Lost series in Genshin Impact.

Chess pieces and their locations

Players can obtain four out of the five chess pieces by completing the Dirge of Bilqis quest series, and the other piece is acquired after finishing The Falcon's Hunt.

Map showing the locations of all the chess pieces (Image via HoYoLAB)

1) King Deshret's Pillar

King Deshret's Pillar chess piece can be found underground in The Temple Where Sand Flows Like Tears in Genshin Impact. The area can be reached by going northward from Shafhe Satranj. Players will find a chest under a tree that contains the piece.

2) Border Fort

Travelers can teleport to the underground teleport point southwest of Quasyr Al-Inkhida' and walk southwards until they reach a room with a chest. The chest appears before the Head to the depths of the mountain section of the Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Part I.

3) Soulferry

The next piece can be found during the Proceed Deeper section of the Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Part II in an exquisite chest close to the yellow circle marker. The location is near the Sands of Three Canals.

4) Khaj-Nisut

This piece is collected automatically during Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Part III. It's located northeast of the Wounded Shin Valley underground teleport point.

5) Temple of Gurabad

The Temple of Gurabad is automatically collected during The Falcon's Hunt in an area next to the Passage of Ghouls in Genshin Impact.

Proceeding with the quest

Location of the quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

The next task is simple, as Genshin Impact players only need to approach the shining blue tiles and interact with them to place the chess pieces in their respective spots. There is no need to worry about guessing where each piece goes since the game will prompt them to confirm their placement.

Once travelers have placed all five pieces in their rightful positions, a short cutscene will play. The enemies to be defeated will then appear, followed by another scene with Liloupar. At this point, Apocalypse Lost officially begins, though there won't be much left to do in the quest.

Throughout the remainder of the Memories of Gurabad quest, all the locations are marked on the Genshin Impact's map for players to follow. Players can activate the Chess Piece to teleport to the next part of the quest. After that, they must defeat the nearby Primal Construct, obtain Liloupar's fragment, and view another cutscene to complete the quest.

Poll : 0 votes