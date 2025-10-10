Are Dan Heng Permansor Terrae Eidolons worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail?

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae will be given away for free upon his release in Honkai Star Rail. When the second phase of the ongoing game update begins, players will receive a copy of this Preservation character, and his banners will go live. Those who want to boost his potential can pull his Eidolons. However, many may wonder whether it's really worth investing in these power-ups.

If you have enough Stellar Jade to spare, pulling Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail is definitely worth it. Here's why.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the author’s opinion.

Reasons why you should pull Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae and Souldragon (Image via HoYoverse)

Like most characters in Honkai Star Rail, Dan Heng Permansor Terrae has six Eidolons that you can acquire through his limited-time banner. These power-ups boost his abilities’ effectiveness, allowing him to clear various activities quickly.

If you don't have enough Stellar Jade to get all six of Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s Eidolons, the first couple of power-ups are exceptionally strong. Since this Preservation character can also launch FUA at times, his first two Eidolons focus on boosting his Shield, increasing Soul Dragon damage, and granting DMG buffs. With these effects active, both he and his allies become highly effective in combat.

However, if you have enough Stellar Jade to obtain all six Eidolons, get the last one too, as it dramatically increases allies’ damage output, making endgame content much easier to clear.

To conclude, if you have a good stockpile of Star Rail Special Passes but are saving for the upcoming Remembrance character, Cyrene, Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s first two Eidolons are definitely worth getting in Honkai Star Rail 3.6. However, if you have enough resources, the remaining power-ups are also worth pulling.

